NFL roster cuts: Vikings release DE Robison

NFL: Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens Aug 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA;

More than 1,200 roster moves in a 24-hour period helped NFL teams meet the Saturday 4 p.m. ET deadline to finalize their 53-man squad for the regular season.

A few of the players released will be eligible to be re-signed to the practice squad.

Among the headline moves Saturday:

Baltimore Ravens: Waived wide receiver Breshad Perriman. The Ravens selected him No. 26 overall in 2015. This is the first time the Ravens have split with a first-round pick before the expiration of his rookie contract.

Buffalo Bills: Released former first-round pick Corey Coleman. Buffalo acquired the wide receiver from the Cleveland Browns, but he failed to make an impact in a short period with the club during preseason. Coleman had $3.5 million guaranteed remaining on the final two years of his contract.

Carolina Panthers: With injuries along the offensive line since training camp began, the Panthers addressed depth by agreeing to a trade with the Detroit Lions for offensive tackle Corey Robinson.

Dallas Cowboys: Kicker Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, was released in a surprise move. Bailey had a $4.2 million cap number. Brett Maher, who has never kicked in an NFL game, was kept on the 53-man roster instead. ... Former third-round pick Chaz Green, a Florida product who served as a swing tackle, was let go. Green was the starter at left guard to begin last season before Jonathan Cooper replaced him.

Denver Broncos: Fifth-year offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio was released along with defensive end Clinton McDonald and safety Shamarko Thomas. Meanwhile, quarterback Paxton Lynch made the 53-man roster.

Green Bay Packers: Released cornerback Donatello Brown and outside linebacker Chris Odom, who both made the active roster last season.

Houston Texans: Offensive lineman David Quessenberry, one of the feel-good stories of 2017, didn't make the 53-man cut this time around. Quessenberry battled back from a 2014 lymphoma diagnosis to play in two games last season.

Los Angeles Chargers: Waived kicker Roberto Aguayo, a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2016, leaving the job to Caleb Sturgis. Aguayo made all three of his field-goal attempts in the preseason, while Sturgis made two of three.

Minnesota Vikings: Despite taking a $2 million pay cut, veteran defensive end Brian Robison was released. The longest-tenured member of the team, Robison has been with the Vikings for 11 seasons after being selected in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots: Running back Mike Gillislee was let go after rushing for 383 yards and five touchdowns last year in the first season of a two-year deal. Among the teams other cuts were running back Brandon Bolden, who spent six seasons with the Patriots, and quarterback Danny Etling, a seventh-round draft choice from LSU.

New Orleans Saints: Wide receivers Michael Floyd and Brandon Tate did not make the final 53 with the Saints. Both players signed on Aug. 1. Floyd, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He had one reception in preseason play.

Philadelphia Eagles: Released running back Donnel Pumphrey, a fourth-round pick in 2017. He was the all-time NCAA rushing leader at San Diego State. He was on injured reserve as a rookie and missed the first three preseason games in 2018 because of injuries. He could be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Opting to go with youth at quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger, veteran Landry Jones was released. Second-year pro Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph will back up Roethlisberger. Jones, 29, started five games in six seasons with the Steelers.

San Francisco 49ers: Two offseason free agent signings didn't pan out, as the club released guard Jonathan Cooper and defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu. Cooper received a one-year, $4.95 million deal in the offseason as a free agent, while Attaochu signed a one-year, $3 million pact.

Washington Redskins: Veteran wide receiver Brian Quick failed to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He had six catches for 76 yards in 11 games with the Redskins last year after spending five seasons with the Rams.

--Field Level Media