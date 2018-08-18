NFL rookie recap: Bills’ Josh Allen, Cardinals’ Josh Rosen impress in their second preseason games

The second full week of the NFL preseason continued Friday with five games. Rookie quarterbacks Josh Allen and Josh Rosen delivered impressive performances while multiple receivers rebounded with strong showings in their second preseason games.

Here we take a look at how some of the top rookies performed this week as the regular season draws closer.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Stat line: 9 of 13 passing, 60 yards and one touchdown

Allen was solid in his second preseason game. He threw for 60 yards and connected with Rod Streater for a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Allen’s role, however, could expand regardless of how he plays in the final two preseason tune-ups. Bills projected starting quarterback AJ McCarron reportedly suffered a fractured collarbone and could miss significant time.

Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals

Stat line: 10 of 16 passing, 106 yards and one touchdown

Rosen rebounded from an up-and-down performance last week with a strong showing against the Saints. He threw for 106 yards and a touchdown. Arizona came away with a 20-16 victory over New Orleans.

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals

Stat line: Four receptions, 49 yards and one touchdown

The second-round pick led the Cardinals with four receptions for 49 yards in their 20-15 win in New Orleans. He also hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from fellow rookie Rosen in the second quarter. Kirk totaled just nine yards last week.

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Stat line: 11 carries, 53 yards, one touchdown

The second round pick out of Georgia made his case for more handoffs against the Bills on Friday. Chubb averaged 4.8 yards on 11 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He tallied just 11 rushing yards on 15 carries in his preseason debut.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

Stat line: 7 of 13 passing, 75 yards and no touchdowns

Mayfield’s stat line was not as eye catching as the one he delivered in his preseason debut. But, he still showed promise. The No. 1 overall pick completed seven of his 13 passes for 75 yards. He also added eight yards on the ground in the Browns’ 19-17 loss to the Bills. Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and 212 yards in his first preseason game.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Stat line: Did not play

Barkley was held out of the Giants second preseason game against the Lions after he suffered a hamstring injury in practice Monday. New York coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Tuesday that Barkley is “day-to-day.”

Ian Thomas, TE, Panthers

Stat line: Two receptions, 35 yards, one touchdown

Thomas was an unheralded fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Texas at San Antonio. But, he impressed in Carolina’s second preseason game. He hauled in two passes for 35 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

Stat line: Three receptions, 49 yards and one touchdown

Ridley had a breakout game Friday. After struggling in his preseason debut, Ridley caught three passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 28-14 loss to the Chiefs. He also returned two kicks for 52 yards. Ridley tallied just one catch and lost two yards against the Jets last week.

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets

Stat line: 8 of 11 passing, 62 yards and one interception

Darnold has impressed at practice and earned the start to lead the New York's offense against Washington. After an early three-and-out, Darnold settled in a bit, but he couldn't find much success lining up behind his center.

In the first half against the Redskins, Darnold went 6 for 6 for 42 yards when in the shotgun. However, when under center, he was just 2 for 5 for 20 yards and an interception. Darnold left plenty of room for improvement, but he also gave Jets fans hope for the future.

James Washington, WR, Steelers

Stat line: Five receptions, 114 yards and two touchdowns

It appears the Steelers may have found a gem with the 60th pick in the draft. Washington, an explosive talent out of Oklahoma State, torched the Packers secondary, averaging 22.8 yards per catch.

More importantly for Steelers coaches, Washington, who is known more as a deep threat, displayed toughness and fight going up for the rock. If Washington can continue to expand his route tree, Pittsburgh may not miss Martavis Bryant this season.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Stat line: Three receptions, 57 yards and zero touchdowns

Goedert may not get the same level of buzz as some of the other rookie pass catchers (mainly because the Eagles still have veteran Zach Ertz), but the small-school rook oozes NFL potential.

Selected in the second round out of South Dakota State, Goedert has shown the same big-play ability that caught the defending Super Bowl champions' eye. His stat line may seem underwhelming, but Goedert hauled in two long receptions. He could be a major third-down and goal-line threat this season.