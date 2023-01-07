NFL’s revised AFC playoff formula isn't perfect. Just ask the Cincinnati Bengals.

Let’s make sure we’ve got this straight: The Cincinnati Bengals are your AFC North champs again, but there’s a chance that in this case winning the division doesn’t guarantee hosting a home playoff game.

It might ultimately hinge on a coin flip.

“That was what people were struggling with the most,” Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told USA TODAY Sports, recalling the debate and twists that resulted in the revised tweaks to the AFC playoffs this year flowing out of the cancellation of the Bengals-Buffalo Bills game last Monday night.

Jones is a member of the NFL’s competition committee that recommended the one-time adjustment – which includes staging the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site if the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the No. 1 seed and advance to face the Bills or Bengals – that NFL owners approved on Friday.

The Bengals (11-4) would lose out on hosting the first-round home game if they drop Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, are matched against the Ravens in the first round (which depends on the Los Angeles Chargers loss at Denver on Sunday), then lose a coin flip that could put the game in Baltimore.

“There was a lot of empathy for Cincinnati,” Jones said. “But you also understand where Baltimore was coming from. The good news is that Cincinnati controls their fate. If they beat Baltimore (on Sunday), they’ll get the home game.”

The Ravens (10-6) may have lost the chance to win the AFC North crown when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended (and ultimately canceled) following the collapse of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle. Had Buffalo (12-3) defeated Cincinnati, the Ravens could have won the AFC North with a win at Cincinnati that would give them a sweep of the season series.

The Bengals enter Week 18 at 11-4 after last week's game was canceled.
Still, the division title – and usually the home game that comes with it – was determined by season winning percentage. Even if Baltimore knocks off the Bengals on Sunday, Cincinnati would still have a better winning percentage (.688 to .647) while playing one fewer game than Baltimore.

No, there was never going to be a perfect solution that all agreed on as the league tried to make up a new playoff formula on the fly – for just a handful of AFC qualifiers.

“We never went down this path in this discussion, ‘You’re going to create perfect equity,’ Rich McKay, the Atlanta Falcons president and chairman of the competition committee, explained during a media conference call. “You’re not. The object here was to mitigate the circumstance we were faced with and as a league create different alternatives.”

The neutral site solution for the title game seems fair enough, considering that Kansas City (13-3) lost head-to-head matchups against the Bills and Bengals, and either of those teams could have conceivably claimed the No. 1 seed. The Chiefs would still get the first-round bye if they can clinch the top seed with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, but they won’t host a fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game if Buffalo or Cincinnati is the opponent  – assuming the Chiefs and Bills both win or if both lose but the Bengals win.

The tougher sell, as Jones alluded to, was to include a provision where Baltimore can host a first-round game as a wild-card team. There was such a rift that there was amendment proposing to split it off as a separate resolution. For good reason. For all of the arguments over the years about the reward of winning the division crown when the topic of re-seeding the playoffs is debated, the NFL gave Baltimore some coin-flip hope.

Is this the same Ravens team that lost against Pittsburgh last weekend? The same one that blew double-digit leads in the fourth quarter in losses against Miami and Buffalo? The Ravens had ample opportunity to avoid the potential coin-flip.

They caught a tremendous break to get to this point. We’ll see whether their luck has run out.

McKay said debate about considering the results of the entire season contrasted the possibility that the Ravens still had a chance of winning the division before the cancellation.

“All those arguments were talked about,” McKay said, “but the bottom line was the unique circumstance.”

It’s no wonder the Bengals were miffed. If only the rule previously on the books was applied...

“As far as I’m concerned, we just want the rules to be followed,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters. “When a game is canceled, you just turn to winning percentage to clarify everything so we don’t have to make up rules.”

As Taylor describes it, the NFL is being hypocritical – rare circumstance or not.

“There’s several instances this season when a club is fined or people in our building are fined and we’re being told, ‘Follow the rules. It’s black and white. It’s in the rulebook. So, now when we point out the rules and you’re told. ‘We’re going to change that,’ I don’t want to hear about fair and equitable when that’s the case.”

McKay defended the rule change, which he said affected as few teams as possible. The NFL’s flexibility to play the game at a later date was rather non-existent, considering the cancellation came in Week 17.

“You had a circumstance that wasn’t necessarily captured…we don’t capture everything in every rule, in every policy manual,” McKay said. “Sometimes when you face situations, you have to try to make adjustments.”

No doubt, the NFL faced a playoff seeding dilemma. But the idea of quickly implementing a temporary rule -- during the season, rather than the offseason -- to replace one already on the books represents a slippery slope.

“Nobody likes that,” Jones maintained. “Had it not been for this rare circumstance it would not have happened. This is not what the NFL wanted to do, but they’re to get something that was going to be as equitable as possible. It wasn’t easy.”

At least there was agreement on one development.

“The best news of all,” Jones said, “is that it looks like Damar Hamlin’s going to be fine.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL's new AFC playoff format not perfect after Bills-Bengals canceled

