Report: NFL reviewing how Giants' Sterling Shepard avoided concussion protocol vs. Cowboys

The NFL and NFLPA are entering a “standard review” of concussion protocol after an apparent breach in policy occurred when New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard was injured last Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

In the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, Shepard ran into cornerback Anthony Brown and fell down – and struggled to get back up – but did not come out of the game.

Schefter reported that “both sides are trying to figure out how and why” Shepard did not enter concussion protocol at that point.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmer announced Monday that Shepard was being evaluated for a concussion, and Friday he was ruled out for this Sunday’s matchup against the Redskins.

The NFL places personnel looking for risky plays on both sidelines, as well as another in the press box, to try to spot players who need to come out of the game and be evaluated after a hard hit. Shepard, however, apparently avoided those officials and members of the Giants staff, and continued without missing a play.

Only three plays out of 1,200 concussion evaluations over the past two seasons have been reviewed, according to Schefter. The three plays, which involved Russell Wilson, Tom Savage and Cam Newton – all occurred in 2017.

