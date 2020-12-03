NFL reinstates Josh Gordon from fifth suspension, receiver could play in 2020
The NFL is giving oft-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon another chance. The league is reinstating Gordon after the receiver was suspended for the fifth time in his career, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
The NFL confirmed the news, saying Gordon will be eligible to return to action for the final two weeks of the regular season.
Gordon, 29, played 11 games last season, splitting time between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. His time with Seattle was cut short after Gordon was suspended by the NFL for a substance abuse violation in December. Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the league.
Despite that suspension, the Seahawks brought Gordon back in September. In five games with Seattle last season, Gordon caught 7 passes for 139 yards.
Josh Gordon has dealt with numerous suspensions throughout his career
While Gordon has shown promise throughout his career, he’s rarely been able to stay on the field long enough to put up elite numbers. Gordon has been suspended five times since entering the NFL in 2012. He missed 2 games in 2013 after violating the league’s substance abuse policy, played in just 5 games in 2014 following a suspension after a DUI and missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons after violating the league’s substance abuse policy again.
Gordon returned to the NFL in 2017, playing in 5 games. He played 1 game with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 before the team cut Gordon due to trust issues. Gordon was picked up by the Patriots, where he played 11 games before receiving another suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Gordon returned to the Patriots for the 2019, but played just 5 games before being place on Injured Reserve. The Patriots eventually released Gordon, allowing him to sign with the Seahawks. Gordon lasted 5 games with the team before he was suspended again.
Gordon emerged as one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL during his second season, scoring 9 touchdowns and leading the league with 1,646 receiving yards. That performance has led to Gordon receiving multiple opportunities to continue his NFL career, but he hasn’t come close to matching those numbers when he’s been on the field.
