NFL ref Shawn Hochuli called a penalty in German for Giants-Panthers and fans in Munich loved it

It's not often referees are able to win over a crowd, but Shawn Hochuli made his best effort Sunday in the NFL Munich Game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

While calling a false start penalty in the first half, Hochuli spoke German much to the delight and surprise of the fans at Allianz Arena.

Hochuli got a loud ovation after first making the call in German before repeating himself in English.

Even the refs are speaking German!



I don't know what's better, Hochuli's call or the stunned reaction of Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner.

