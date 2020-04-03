NFL RedZone to re-air every Sunday of 2019 NFL season in April

With broadcast networks looking for creative ways to provide sports fans their fix during the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL RedZone is giving fans a chance to binge the entire 2019 season.

The channel will air each Sunday’s RedZone broadcast of the 2019 season in its entirety starting with Week 1 on April 6. Week 2 will air on April 7, and it will continue daily through April 22 with Week 17.

The broadcasts will be aired three times daily in full — at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m EDT.

George Kittle's season-shifting Week 14 catch against the Saints was a highlight of the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Monday, April 6 – Week 1

Tuesday, April 7 – Week 2

Wednesday, April 8 – Week 3

Thursday, April 9 – Week 4

Friday, April 10 – Week 5

Saturday, April 11 – Week 6

Sunday, April 12 – Week 7

Monday, April 13 – Week 8

Tuesday, April 14 – Week 9

Wednesday, April 15 – Week 10

Thursday, April 16 – Week 11

Friday, April 17 – Week 12

Saturday, April 18 – Week 13

Sunday, April 19 – Week 14

Monday, April 20 – Week 15

Tuesday, April 21 – Week 16

Wednesday, April 22 – Week 17

The broadcasts stand in contrast to other offerings such as NFL Game Pass and NBA League Pass, which have both been made available for free to fans yearning for game footage. Those offerings allow fans to consume archival games in their entirety.

RedZone reflects how many football fans prefer to spend their Sundays, especially in the age of fantasy football and shortened attention spans.

Will fans still want to watch with no fantasy implications at stake?

