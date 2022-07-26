  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL record projections 2021: Can Tom Brady, Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champs?

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaylen Waddle
    Jaylen Waddle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tua Tagovailoa
    Tua Tagovailoa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Xavien Howard
    Xavien Howard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It's hard to recall a year when projecting the regular-season record for all 32 NFL teams felt like such a weird, well, project.

First, there’s the new 17-game schedule clubs will play moving forward. Barring a random 8-8-1 finish, .500 seasons are now a thing of the past. The crooked records simply look strange – a 12-4 finish “felt” like a very strong campaign, but 12-5 just appears oddly diluted even beyond the obvious additional defeat. And the parity that has become one of the league’s hallmarks will likely only be reinforced given reigning division champions will play an additional game against a first-place team from the previous season, while cellar dwellers will draw an additional contest against another club coming off a last-place finish and so forth.

Furthermore, there remain significant unknowns heading into training camps, which every team will have opened by Tuesday.

► Will Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who’s less than three years removed from offensive rookie of the year honors after leading the league in yards from scrimmage (2,028) in 2018, be sufficiently recovered from last September’s ACL tear to play in Week 1? (The assumption here is yes.)

► Will Texans QB Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler who topped the NFL with 4,823 passing yards last year, be under center for Houston in 2021 in the aftermath of a sordid offseason that began with his desire, per multiple reports, to be traded? (The assumption here is he won’t, whether he makes that decision or the NFL does it for him … though given Watson’s on-field heroics in 2020 only led to a 4-12 record, it might not matter all that much regardless.)

► And, of course, how will the story of the 2021 offseason further unfold after reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers skipped the Packers’ entire spring program amid rampant speculation about the 16-year-vet’s motives given Rodgers has opted to offer little clarity into his thinking? (Given Rodgers hasn’t been traded – and Green Bay brass have vowed not to move him – nor has he retired or taken the league’s now-expired COVID-19 opt-out avenue, it seems fair to assume at this point that he’ll be on the field Week 1 at New Orleans.)

There are countless other variables that will define this season – injuries, the assimilation of free agents and key rookies league-wide and possibly even virus vaccination rates among them – but it’s time to share my conclusions after months of looking into the crystal ball.

(A note on methodology: Using the most current information amid a few iterations of this exercise, I simply select winners and losers for all 256 – ahem, all 272 – regular-season games to arrive at my projections. The outcomes typically allow me to apply tiebreakers to determine and seed the 14-team playoff field.)

So, without further ado, let’s invite the annual outrage – which, for what it's worth, is never the goal. Unfortunately, in the zero-sum world of pro sports, a cluster of teams winning 12 games signals a group of teams losing those corresponding dozens. (Numbers in parentheses denote playoff seeding):

AFC EAST

(3) Buffalo Bills (12-5): QB Josh Allen led this team to the AFC title game and was the league’s MVP runner-up in 2020, a year when the division-champion Bills saw their defense and ability to run the ball degrade significantly compared to what they accomplished in those areas in 2019. If Buffalo puts everything together in 2021, the city’s long-awaited Lombardi Trophy might finally show up in Western New York. The Bills must survive their opening six weeks, which include four 2020 playoff teams, but they'll only face one of those after November.

(6) Miami Dolphins (11-6): One win shy of postseason in 2020, they’re banking on QB Tua Tagovailoa to take a significant step after he played efficiently – if perhaps too risk-averse – as a rookie. GM Chris Grier's offseason moves appeared to elevate the talent quotient, particularly in Tagovailoa’s receiving corps (WRs Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller V), though All-Pro CB Xavien Howard’s minicamp holdout is a troubling sign. The Fins are the only team this year that won’t have a bye following a trip to London, but they also only have two road games after Thanksgiving.

New England Patriots (9-8): Bill Belichick followed up his last losing season – in 2000 – with a Super Bowl victory. Little expectation of that kind of turnaround this time, but the Pats have definitely invested copious resources in their bid for a playoff return. Yet continued uncertainty under center could ultimately be crippling in what’s shaping up as a far more competitive division than Belichick and Co. have historically been accustomed to. Still, a hot start could be in the offing – aside from their already ballyhooed matchup with Tom Brady and the champion Bucs in Week 4, the Patriots will only see one other 2020 playoff entrant (New Orleans) over the first nine weeks.

New York Jets (5-12): The splashiest personnel addition was surely QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick of the draft and a man who must prove his eye-popping throws and slim build translate to the pro level after Gang Green gave up on former No. 3 selection Sam Darnold. But the NYJ’s most important move was probably the hiring of head coach Robert Saleh, who’s already transforming the culture of a franchise that now sports the league’s longest playoff drought (10 seasons). That streak is likely to reach 11 years in 2021, but there may at least finally be reason for Jets fans to rekindle hope.

AFC NORTH

(1) Cleveland Browns (13-4): The widespread championship buzz they generated two years ago proved painfully premature. But coming off their first playoff win in more than a quarter century, this team is a legitimate threat to be the Browns’ first-ever Super Bowl entry – especially if QB Baker Mayfield continues trending upward in his fourth season. The 2019 club was torpedoed by a slow start, among other factors, but no excuse for that in 2021 – nine of Cleveland’s first 11 opponents failed to post a winning record in 2020.

(5) Baltimore Ravens (11-6): It’s remarkable to think QB Lamar Jackson has won 81% of his regular-season starts (30-7) and now has a playoff victory under his belt, too. But how will things go if he attempts markedly more than the 26 passes per game he’s averaged over the past two seasons? It’s one of this season’s most compelling questions, the Ravens hoping Jackson’s continued evolution through the air translates to the team reaching the AFC title round (and beyond) for the first time in nine years. Following their Oct. 3 game at Denver, the Ravens won't leave Baltimore for five weeks – prime opportunity to build a cushion.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-10): Are they more representative of the 2020 AFC North champs who started 11-0, or the team that lost five of its final seven, including a playoff faceplant at home against Cleveland? We should know right out of the gate, Pittsburgh facing three 2020 division winners in the first six weeks of the season, followed by the Browns and Bears. Seems like a lot for 39-year-old QB Ben Roethlisberger to overcome as he tries to adapt behind a reconfigured offensive line.

Cincinnati Bengals (6-11): The spotlight will be on second-year QB Joe Burrow and his comeback from ACL surgery. But a defense that hasn’t ranked better than 26th since 2017 deserves equal scrutiny – especially with the past three MVPs (Rodgers, Jackson, Patrick Mahomes) on the docket. Cincinnati should improve but still seems prone to the narrow defeats that have exemplified coach Zac Taylor’s first two seasons.

NFL: Which playoff teams from 2020 may not return in 2021 season?

MORE: Which NFL teams will join playoff field in 2021?

AFC SOUTH

(2) Tennessee Titans (12-5): With the exception of the Bucs, perhaps no team projects as a more prohibitive favorite to win its division. An offense upgraded by the acquisition of WR Julio Jones has understandably garnered the offseason attention, but a defense that will have to deal with the NFC West and its quarterbacks better step up after being less than lackluster last year. The Titans will face one 2020 playoff team over the season's final eight weeks.

Indianapolis Colts (9-8): Plenty of talent permeates a roster that's been good enough to make two playoff trips in the past three seasons – which have all featured different starting quarterbacks. But hardly ideal to initiate new QB1 Carson Wentz’s reboot with the schedule spitting the Seahawks, Rams, Titans, Dolphins and Ravens right out of the chute. That opening gauntlet may not include new LT Eric Fisher, either, as he continues recovering from January’s Achilles injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13): Last year’s 1-15 record belies the talent on this roster. Integrating rookie QB Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, and coach Urban Meyer as he attempts to calibrate an approach that netted three titles in the college ranks likely amounts to a bumpy – if far more promising – 2021 season. At least this group should be fun to watch again.

Houston Texans (1-16): Watson had his best season statistically in 2020 ... yet this team was abject. You shudder to think how it will go now given the increasingly likely odds he won't play another game for the franchise. Factor in rookie head coach David Culley, who has no pro experience at the coordinator level, and massive roster turnover – most of the new names forgettable – and the outlook isn’t pretty.

AFC WEST

(4) Kansas City Chiefs (12-5): Mahomes mused about going 20-0 last month – and later backed away from it – yet there are plenty of reasons to expect some measure of regression from a team that’s won five consecutive division crowns, reached three straight AFC championship games and appeared in the last two Super Bowls. Last year’s conference champs must navigate an unforgiving schedule, which includes a tough trio of AFC West foes, even as Andy Reid tries to dial in a revamped offensive line and seeks more production from his No. 2 wideout, likely Mecole Hardman. DE Frank Clark’s legal troubles could present another obstacle. However that schedule, which is heavily frontloaded, presents only two 2020 playoff teams after October.

(7) Los Angeles Chargers (11-6): Mixing the Bolts and optimism is often a toxic combination – they’ve zapped me more than once – but one can’t unsee QB Justin Herbert’s boundless potential coming off an offensive rookie of the year performance that wrapped with four consecutive wins. This season commences with a brutal six-week stretch before the bye that includes Washington, the Cowboys, Chiefs, Browns and Ravens. But new coach Brandon Staley is already highly regarded for defensive wizardry that should be augmented by S Derwin James’ return. Don’t be surprised if the Chargers are LA’s best team in 2021.

Denver Broncos (8-9): A defense fronted by pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, who have rarely played together amid their injuries, could be scary. The offense looks relatively loaded, too, the obvious question being at quarterback as Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater vie for starting duties. Beginning in Week 3, the Broncos will only be on the road four times in a 13-week span, a stretch that could determine their legitimacy.

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9): Will QB Derek Carr finally appear in his first postseason game for a team that can put plenty of points on the board – at least 31 in half of last season’s games – and/or, after years of speculation, will 2021 serve as his Silver and Black swan song? After going 2-6 in their new Sin City digs in 2020, at least the Raiders might enjoy some home cooking this year … especially since their opponents will be more susceptible to the temptation of The Strip on Saturday nights this fall.

NFC EAST

(4) Dallas Cowboys (10-7): QB Dak Prescott’s anticipated recovery from a compound leg fracture and dislocation of his ankle will command most of the headlines and those “Hard Knocks” cameras. But if RB Ezekiel Elliott, a battered offensive line and defense that was mauled in 2020 simply revert to recent norms, it’s hard not to envision the Cowboys as clear-cut favorites to win this division – especially since they face eight consecutive teams that missed the playoffs in 2020 following their opening night game in Tampa.

Washington Football Team (8-9): Very feasible the reigning division champions could improve their record in 2021 – they were 7-9 last year – yet miss postseason. The defense should be dominant, but it’s worth wondering if this is essentially a wasted year on the offensive side with 38-year-old journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on a one-year deal. Still, FitzMagic should have the room for error it often requires given Washington’s final five games are against NFC East teams – a potential golden opportunity to salvage a season if it comes to that.

New York Giants (8-9): Aside from Barkley, few big names for The Big Apple’s bluebloods … which seems to fit coach Joe Judge’s approach just fine given the Giants nearly stole the division in Week 17 last season. But for the team to take the next step – especially if Barkley is well shy of 100% – third-year QB Daniel Jones will likely need to display substantial progress, assisted by big-ticket free agent WR Kenny Golladay and a suspect O-line. The Giants only have three home games after Nov. 7, one apiece against each of their NFC East rivals.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-14): As renowned as second-year QB Jalen Hurts’ reputation for leadership is, it might be nullified by rookie head coach Nick Sirianni’s inexperience … to say nothing of a potentially problematic defense. And with the 49ers, Cowboys, Chiefs and Buccaneers among the first six opponents, attention in Philly could quickly turn to the 2022 draft, when the Eagles are likely to have three first-round selections.

NFC NORTH

(2) Green Bay Packers (12-5): As we await clarity on Rodgers’ future, it's worth noting that a team which has lost consecutive NFC championship games might remain playoff-caliber even if untested QB Jordan Love is forced into the lineup. But that would be little consolation to Pack fans who fully expected Rodgers to add to his ring count – which he could very well do this season – in the decade since he was named Super Bowl 45’s MVP. Could the Browns' Christmas afternoon visit to Lambeau Field be a Super Bowl 56 teaser?

(6) Minnesota Vikings (10-7): An offense that ranked fourth in 2020 could be even better if first-round LT Christian Darrisaw solidifies the O-line in front of QB Kirk Cousins and offensive player of the year candidate Dalvin Cook. However if Mike Zimmer restores his defense – Pro Bowlers Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr return from injuries, while free agent DT Shelton Richardson and CBs Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland join the lineup – then this should be a team that won’t be stuck under the radar for very long. Yet it could get dicey late, the Vikes wrapping the regular season against five consecutive 2020 playoff teams, three of those contests in Cousins' bugaboo prime-time windows.

Chicago Bears (7-10): Everyone in the Windy City is waiting to see how long it will take rookie QB Justin Fields to unseat veteran Andy Dalton. Lost in that anticipation is a defense that’s been steadily deteriorating and will have its third coordinator, first-timer Sean Desai, in four seasons. The Fields factor could mean a wide variance of outcomes, but hovering around .500 once again seems the most likely one.

Detroit Lions (3-14): The philosophical overhaul is intriguing – including the expected re-emphasis of the run game – and new GM Brad Holmes has amassed future draft capital that should spark an about face. But the holes on this roster make you wonder if the win total will rival the amount of kneecaps bitten this season – especially with the September calendar serving up the 49ers, Packers and Ravens.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

NFC SOUTH

(1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-3): For the first time in the salary-cap era, a reigning Super Bowl champion’s starting lineup returns intact – and that doesn’t include WR Antonio Brown, third-down RB Gio Bernard, TE O.J. Howard, who’s coming off an Achilles tear, and first-round pass rusher Joe Tryon. Throw in established chemistry and Brady’s surgically repaired knee, and this team has the makings of a crew that could be the first to successfully defend its title in 17 years.

Carolina Panthers (8-9): If a healthy Christian McCaffrey can approach his dual 1,000-yard rushing-receiving output from 2019, the pressure on Darnold to immediately deliver on his latent potential becomes far more manageable for a team that lost eight of its 11 games in 2020 by one score. Solid opportunity for a strong start given 11 of Carolina’s first 13 2021 opponents didn’t reach postseason last year.

New Orleans Saints (8-9): They’re 8-1 over the past two seasons without now-retired Drew Brees, Bridgewater (2019) and Taysom Hill (2020) splitting those starts. Yet that gaudy record masks some poor opponents and less-than-glittering offensive performances from New Orleans. Jameis Winston and Hill, who are competing for Brees’ job, have pretty starkly different skill sets and warts. It should help that four of New Orleans’ first five opponents were sub-.500 in 2020, but it will hurt to be without suspended DT David Onyemata.

Atlanta Falcons (5-12): New coach Arthur Smith inherits QB Matt Ryan, who’s still pretty much at the top of his game even at age 36. But how will Smith’s offense work without the services of a runner of Derrick Henry’s caliber or perennial Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones, who joined Henry with Smith’s former employers in Tennessee? Yet Smith may be relying heavily on Ryan and Co. if this pass defense, which ranked last in 2020, remains as shaky as it still appears.

NFC WEST

(3) San Francisco 49ers (11-6): Given how tightly packed their division appears, playing five games against last-place teams from 2020 should confer quite an advantage to the Niners, who open at Detroit and Philadelphia. And it sure won’t hurt to have TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Deebo Samuel and, presumably, QB Jimmy Garoppolo back in the lineup for a team one year removed from a 13-3 season that ended in the Super Bowl. Worth noting, though, that coach Kyle Shanahan is breaking in two new coordinators.

(5) Los Angeles Rams (10-7): Tuesday’s news that RB Cam Akers will miss the season with a torn Achilles puts a major damper on a team that was banking on QB Matthew Stafford’s arrival to more than offset the departure of Staley and four starters from last season’s No. 1 defense. LA will be tested early, four of its first five opponents 2020 playoff outfits.

(7) Seattle Seahawks (9-8): Beware counting out a team that’s missed the playoffs once in the nine seasons since QB Russell Wilson and LB Bobby Wagner were drafted in 2012. But the Seahawks have downshifted from perennial championship contenders to perennial playoff team, perhaps becoming too reliant on veteran imports from programs that haven’t won. More of the same, especially if Wilson’s headspace remains cluttered?

Arizona Cardinals (7-10): Pressure’s on coach Kliff Kingsbury after the Cards experienced major second-half fades (combined 5-11 record) during his first two years. Running the ball better – without being so reliant on QB Kyler Murray – and converting more third downs would theoretically keep this team fresher down the stretch … which includes showdowns with five 2020 playoff teams in the final seven weeks, a group that doesn’t include Dallas. Uh oh.

AFC playoffs

Wild card: (7) Chargers def. (2) Titans; (3) Bills def. (6) Dolphins; (4) Chiefs def. (5) Ravens

Divisional: (4) Chiefs def. (3) Bills; (1) Browns def. (7) Chargers

AFC championship game: (1) Browns def. (4) Chiefs

NFC playoffs

Wild card: (2) Packers def. (7) Seahawks; (3) 49ers def. (6) Vikings; (5) Rams def. (4) Cowboys

Divisional: (3) 49ers def. (2) Packers; (1) Buccaneers def. (5) Rams

NFC championship game: (1) Buccaneers def. (3) 49ers

Super Bowl 56 (Inglewood, California)

Buccaneers def. Browns

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL record predictions 2021: Can Tom Brady, Buccaneers repeat?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving after Tkachuk trade: 'The city has taken some body shots'

    Brad Treliving delivered a passionate press conference less than 24 hours after the Flames' blockbuster trade with the Panthers.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Capitals overhaul roster most of any contender in the East

    Several hours into NHL free agency, the Washington Capitals had two new goaltenders and a replacement for the defenseman they lost to Seattle. They were far from done. They traded for winger Connor Brown, signed forwards Dylan Strome and Henrik Borgstrom and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson, and brought back versatile homegrown product Marcus Johansson to extend his second stint in Washington. While the New York Rangers made a splash by adding Vincent Trocheck and the Columbus Blue Jackets did the sa

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Stingers hold off Nighthawks for 10th win of season

    The Edmonton Stingers haven't dominated the Canadian Elite Basketball League season without reigning MVP Xavier Moon, but new addition Trahson Burrell might be the solution. The recent signing, who had played with Edmonton in BCL Americas, scored 37 points in his CEBL debut as the Stingers defeated the Guelph Nighthawks 101-100 on Saturday at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. The two-time defending champion Stingers captured their 10th win of the season and held onto fifth place in the CEBL standings, k