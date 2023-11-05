What NFL record did Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey set against the Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys signed Brandon Aubrey during the offseason to replace former kicker Brett Maher.

Aubrey has gotten off to one of the best starts for any kicker in NFL history and just set the NFL record for most (19) consecutive field goals made to start a career.

Aubrey missed an extra point against the New York Giants to start his career and hasn’t missed a single kick since.

Aubrey was a high school soccer star at Plano Senior before playing collegiate soccer at Notre Dame.

Aubrey played a couple of seasons of professional soccer before joining the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL in 2022. After one successful season, Aubrey was signed by the Cowboys and has looked like a major upgrade at the kicker position.

The Cowboys were looking for an upgrade after Maher’s struggles during last season’s playoffs. Maher missed four PATs, an NFL record, in the Cowboys Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aubrey won a competition for the starting kicker role with Tristan Vizcaino during training camp with both kickers struggling but with the Notre Dame standout edging out Vizcaino.

However, once the Cowboys season started there was no hint of Aubrey’s previous struggles. This season Aubrey is 19-for-19 on field goals and has only missed one PAT.