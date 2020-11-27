Lamar Jackson won't play vs. Steelers after Ravens place QB on reserve/COVID-19 list

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Baltimore Ravens placed quarterback Lamar Jackson and three other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday a short while after the NFL again pushed back their Week 12 game.

Jackson will not be able to play in the Tuesday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to the designation. Robert Griffin III will likely get the start.

Fullback Patrick Ricard, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and long snapper Morgan Cox were also placed on the list on Friday.

Ravens COVID-19 outbreak in Week 12

The Ravens are dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus that has resulted in 12 players on the list this week. Those on the list have either tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. The team has reported positive tests from Monday through Thursday.

The rest of the list consists of running back Mark Ingram II, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, linebacker Pernell McPhee, defensive end Calais Campbell, guard Patrick Mekari, guard Matt Skura and defensive end Jihad Ward.

The continued positive tests in the organization prompted the league to first move the game from its primetime slot on Thanksgiving to Sunday afternoon. The NFL announced about 30 minutes before the Ravens release that the divisional matchup will be played on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

It creates further scheduling issues for the NFL since the Ravens were scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in Week 13. That game will be moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. ET “should the game” on Tuesday be played at all, the NFL said in a release.

It is the first major scheduling conundrum since the Tennessee Titans outbreak in Week 5.

