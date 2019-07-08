NFL quarterbacks with most to prove: Rival QBs highlight list for 2019 You're in line at the supermarket. The cashier, clearly about 10 years past his Shop Rite prime, asks for your method of payment. You pull out your debit card. First, you swipe the card. "Insert the card into the chip reader," the cashier says. Your kid — wait, where did this kid come from? — starts screaming that he needs to use the bathroom. You insert the card into the chip reader. The nuclear launch alarm goes off on the card reader. You put the card in wrong. The grandma behind you is getting restless. Your kid — seriously, where did this kid come from? — starts tugging your pants. "Hurry! Hurry! I need to use the bathroom!" You drop your debit card. You fall to your knees and search under your cart for it, gasping for air, the byproduct of not having done a sit-up in a decade. Then you discover it; the case of water on the undercarriage that you forgot to scan. Oh, no. You scrounge under the cart and find chewed gum and your card. You notice the card is expired. "S—!" you exclaim under your breath. The groceries are piling up at the end of the aisle. The bagger went on his union-mandated smoke break. "Come on, dude!" screams the guy wearing tights and a muscle shirt at the back of the line, now about 25 yards long. You break out into a profuse flop sweat. Now just imagine dealing with all that while four 300-pound defensive lineman are hunting you down. In sports, there is no single position that's more pressure-laden than quarterback. Franchises search for years to find a cornerstone QB, a guy who can equally shoulder the blame and the praise of every loss or win over a 15-year career. Teams search tirelessly for the perfect mix of ability and personality to match franchises and its fanbase, spending hundreds of hours scouting and finding out who went to their birthday parties. With 32 starting QBs in the NFL, each is dealing with some amount of pressure, but a fair amount have more to prove than others. No one is going to doubt Tom Brady or Drew Brees, but there might be some questions elsewhere. With that, heading into 2019, here are the NFL quarterbacks with the most to prove. MORE: Ranking the NFL's best rivalries in 2019

1 (Dis)Honorable mention: Lamar Jackson 2018 stats: 16 games, seven starts, Six touchdowns, three interceptions, 1,201 passing yards, 695 rushing yards, 6-1 record as starter. Jackson was a spark for a sputtering Ravens flock that seemed stale with Joe Flacco under center. Well, now that Flacco has been shipped to Denver, Jackson is going to see all the action at QB for Baltimore in 2019. Jackson was a serviceable passer at best in his rookie year, with his ugly 58.2 percent completion percentage rearing its head, a deficiency in his game that was apparent during his Louisville days. The Chargers exposed Jackson in their playoff matchup, playing eight defensive backs throughout the game and daring Jackson to run over pass, seemingly confusing him in the process. With Mark Ingram, Hollywood Brown and an overall improved offensive squad, Jackson has to show he can be more than just his legs in 2019. We did see what coach John Harbaugh can do with a versatile QB under center, being able to open up the playbook and adding a diverse attack on offense. The arrow is pointing up, but it's still not without its questions.

2 Kyler Murray, Cardinals 2018 stats: N/A Spoiler alert: Kyler Murray is the only rookie on this list. Typically, it would be unfair to put neophyte QBs in this spot, but Murray has a lot to prove in 2019 for a myriad of reasons. — If an organization is going to go all-in with a coach like Kliff Kingsbury, then the QB has the weight of that on his shoulderpads, as well. Murray was wooed by Kingsbury prior to his college career at Oklahoma. If Kingsbury thought that highly of Murray prior to his Heisman-winning campaign with the Sooners, then imagine what Kingsbury feels — and expects — of Murray now, to oust a former first-round QB in favor of the Heisman winner. — Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes dispelled the Big-12 quarterback narrative with their performances in 2018. There's not much reason to believe Murray won't at minimum show flashes of being a star quarterback in the league in 2019. Further, if the NFL has shown us anything in the last decade, it's that rookie QBs can not only make an impact, but can be productive in their first year. — It's incredibly rare for a team to take a QB in the first round in back-to-back years. In fact, it's happened only twice. In 1990, the Cowboys took both Troy Aikman (No. 1 overall pick) and Steve Walsh (supplemental first-round pick) in the same draft. Walsh was eventually traded to the Saints and Aikman … well, we know how Aikman's career panned out. In 1982, the Baltimore Colts took Art Schlicter, who was suspended by the NFL for gambling following the 1982 season, leaving the Colts to draft John Elway with the No. 1 overall pick in 1983. Elway was eventually traded to Denver and … well, we know how Elway's career panned out. So this is the first time in NFL history that a team willingly took a QB in back-to-back years without some kind of exigent circumstance surrounding the position, which in and of itself means Murray has to live up to that No. 1 overall billing to a certain extent in 2019. The Cardinals trading Josh Rosen a year after taking him in the top 10 — and trading up to get him at the 10th pick — is just bonkers stuff. So Murray has to prove he can do more with essentially the same supporting cast that Rosen had, with a rookie head coach in a really tough division. No pressure, kid.

3 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers 2018 stats: 11 games, nine starts, 19 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 2,992 passing yards, 281 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 3-6 record as starter. Winston is low on this list because it feels like the Buccaneers might already be on the clock for the 2019 draft and potentially taking a passer for the future. Winston was taken No. 1 overall in 2015 and has since dealt with some injuries and a suspension from the league in 2018. He was also benched in favor of red-hot QB Ryan Fitzpatrick once that suspension was up. In all, Winston has been inconsistent and has thrown 88 touchdowns to 58 interceptions in his career. No more injuries, no more excuses, no more dealing with Fitzmagic. This is the make-or-break season for Winston, entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with extension talks seemingly nonexistent. With Bruce Arians un-retiring to take the Bucs' coaching gig, we're going to find out a lot about how good Winston really is, and if his career is salvageable. MORE: NFL's best and worst uniforms

4 Aaron Rodgers, Packers 2018 stats: 16 games, 16 starts, 25 passing touchdowns, two interceptions, 4,442 passing yards, 269 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 6-9-1 record as starter. Whether or not you buy into the story that broke this offseason of Rodgers vs. Mike McCarthy, one thing is fact: With McCarthy gone, all eyes are on Rodgers and what he does from here. No one should doubt Rodgers' physical ability or his greatness. Lest we forget, the Packers were a Brandon Bostick botched onside kick recovery from another Super Bowl appearance, so it's not as though the cupboard has been completely barren when it comes to success for the Packers during the Rodgers era. With an upgraded defense, some pressure will be taken off new Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers. With a new offense focused a bit more on the running game, Rodgers might not have to do as much as he has in years past. That said, it's going to be interesting to see how Rodgers, undoubtedly one of the most talented passers in NFL history, takes to a new system this late in his career. Will Rodgers have his way, or will LaFleur convince A-Rod to play along?

5 Derek Carr, Raiders 2018 stats: 16 games, 16 starts, 19 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 4,049 passing yards, 47 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 4-12 record as starter. Lemme tell ya, man, Jon Gruden loves quarterbacks like dogs love peeing on fire hydrants. Who let the dogs out, man. Wow. Carr might have stalled out in 2018, but some of that has to do with the 51 sacks he ate behind an offensive line that got weaker as the season wore on. There were positives that came out of Carr's first season under Gruden: 68.9 percent completion percentage, 4,049 yards and 7.3 yards per attempt, all career highs. Carr, 28, can be cut following the 2019 season at minimal cost, with $5 million in dead cap in 2020 and $2.5 million in 2021. With the Gruden Show heading to Las Vegas in a few short seasons — and a QB-loaded 2020 NFL Draft — there's a good chance Chucky wants to bring his own headliner to Sin City. And that's just like Animal Planet — that's wild, man. Wow.

6 Dak Prescott, Cowboys 2018 stats: 16 games, 16 starts, 22 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 3,885 passing yards, 305 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 10-6 record as starter. Prescott in seven games before Amari Cooper: 202.4 yards per game, eight touchdowns, four interceptions, 62.14 completion percentage, 6.88 yards per attempt, 3-4 record. Prescott in nine games with Amari Cooper: 274.2 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions, 71.25 completion percentage, 7.71 yards per attempt, 7-2 record. Enough said? Not really. Jerry Jones and Co. did good to bring in Cooper to be that No. 1 guy for Prescott, who had never had a true game-breaking receiver. There's no denying Cooper's arrival brought Big O to Big D, but some questions remain if Prescott can be the guy to elevate an offense around him, a la Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers and others. Is it unfair to compare Prescott to some of the greatest QBs the game has ever seen? Probably nut, but for the money he's about to get paid, he's going to be in that conversation and be compared to those cats, anyway. All in all, on paper, Dallas has an improved offensive squad in 2019. The Cowboys will have Ezekiel Elliott, a healthy (at least healthier) offensive line, an emerging Michael Gallup, a returning Jason Witten (admittedly a question mark) and a full season of Cooper. The division around them isn't as strong as it has been in years past, either, with Philadelphia posing the biggest threat to Dallas. MORE: NFL QB rankings for 2019

7 Cam Newton, Panthers 2018 stats: 14 games, 14 starts, 24 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 3,395 passing yards, 488 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 6-8 record as starter. Has there ever been more hubbub made about a QB's throwing motion than Cam Newton's this offseason? We need a Zapruder film of this ASAP. Newton is 30 and has been to one Super Bowl in his career, but he has dealt with inconsistencies and, lately, injuries throughout his stay in Carolina. In 2019, he probably has the best supporting cast he's had in his career: Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. You can also sprinkle in some Chris Hogan. This is the best it's been. This is not sarcasm. So while it might be unfair to question Newton given the lack of true weapons he's had, he also has never taken a passing offense to the next level. He has had only one 4,000 yard season — his rookie year in 2011. He was on pace for career highs last year across several catagories, in his first season under OC Norv Turner. While he does have an MVP under his belt, Newton was heralded for his dual-threat prowess over his arm in 2015. Newton has shown he can be a prolific passer in the NFL, and his physical play style and attitude seems to fit Carolina perfectly. But the sands are starting to run thin on whether Newton can be that next-level player many expected him to be.

8 Carson Wentz, Eagles 2018 stats: 11 games, 11 starts, 21 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 3,074 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, 5-6 record as starter. The freshly paid Wentz won't have to deal with Philadelphia legend Nick Foles breathing down his neck anymore, with Foles signing a big deal of his own to go to Jacksonville to be the big deal at QB. Wentz, who has dealt with injury issues in two of his first three seasons with the Eagles, is going to have to be the unequivocal answer for the Eagles moving forward. His new paycheck dictates he's the franchise guy, as does where he was picked in the draft, as does what Philadelphia gave up to get him, as do his overall numbers. But with Foles winning the Eagles' first Super Bowl, Wentz is going to have to play catch-up to put the "What if?" narrative to rest. This is a big prove-it year for Wentz, even if he has proven it a bit already in his career. Side note: Talking about trading Wentz was absolutely silly. He is the guy in Philadelphia, and that was never in doubt. But he has to prove he can stay healthy and continue to be Philly special for the Eagles.

9 Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers 2018 stats: Three games, three starts, Five passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 718 passing yards, 33 rushing yards, 1-2 record as starter. Jimmy GQ brought a healthy dose of handsome to the Bay Area, but the football gods had other plans. Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL in his third game in 2018 but was en route to a great game vs. Kansas City, tossing two touchdowns and completing 66 percent of his passes before the injury. While the overall numbers for Garoppolo don't look pretty, a lot of that came from his poor Week 1 performance vs. the Vikings in Minnesota, where he completed just 15 of 33 passes for a touchdown and three interceptions. In his next game, he righted the ship, completing nearly 70 percent of his throws (18 for 26) with two touchdowns vs. Detroit, a win. The good thing for Garoppolo is that coach Kyle Shanahan got the most out of 49ers QBs after the starter went down with the injury: both C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens performed way above expectations in Shanahan's system. But here's the truth about Jimmy: He hasn't proven a single thing in the NFL beyond winning a few games. While Bill Belichick backup QBs are always in high demand (see: Matt Cassel, Ryan Mallett, Jacoby Brissett), none of those names exactly scream Canton-bound, and Garoppolo has his work cut out for him to prove A) that he can stay healthy and; B) he's not more sizzle than steak like the others. MORE: Ranking all 31 NFL stadiums

10 Nick Foles, Jaguars 2018 stats: Five games, five starts, seven passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 1,413 passing yards, 17 rushing yards, 4-1 record as starter. How quick we are to forget. Nick Foles was the engineer behind one of the most improbable Super Bowl runs in NFL history, securing Philadelphia's first and only Super Bowl win after Carson Wentz went down with an ACL injury in 2017. But does anyone remember who Nick Foles was before that? Foles was traded from Philly to St. Louis in 2015, along with a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, for Sam Bradford. Foles was pretty bad with the Rams, throwing 2,052 yards for seven touchdowns and 10 picks in a 4-7 season. Despite signing an extension with the Rams prior to that season, Foles requested — and was given — his release after the Rams picked Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. Foles thought about retiring but instead signed with Kansas City, reuniting him with Andy Reid. Operating as the team's backup, Foles started a sole game with Kansas City (playing in three), completing 36 of 55 passes for 410 yards. All in all, an uneventful stay. Then, Foles returned to the Eagles, took over for an injured Wentz and brought glory to the city of Philadelphia. The rest, as they say, is history. Science has yet to discover if it's the drinking water, cheesesteaks or patriotism of Philly that brings the best out of Foles, but with a shiny new, four-year, $88 million deal with $50 million in guarantees, Jacksonville better hope he's the Philly version of BDN (Big Deal Nick) and not the … everywhere else version.