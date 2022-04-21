NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Was Searching for Gas When He Was Fatally Struck by 2 Cars: Police

Dwayne Haskins

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins told 911 operators that her husband ran out of fuel before he was fatally struck by two vehicles on a highway earlier this month.

Dwayne, 24, died the morning of April 9 when he was struck by a dump truck and another car while walking across the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in South Florida.

In recordings sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, Dwayne's wife, Kalabrya Haskins, is heard telling 911 dispatchers that her husband began walking to a gas station after becoming stranded on I-595. He planned to call her once he returned to his car, Kalabrya said, but she dialed 911 when repeated calls to him went unanswered.

"I just want somebody to go to the area to see if his car's there, see if he's O.K., if anything happened to him," Kalabrya told dispatchers in the recording.

"That's just not like him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead," she added. "He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though."

A dispatcher informed Kalabrya that there was a report of an incident on I-595 that morning, but they couldn't confirm it was Dwayne at the time.

In a report sent to PEOPLE, the Florida Highway Patrol said Dwayne was on I-595 when the left side of an oncoming vehicle struck him. After the collision, he was "partially" hit by the right side of a second vehicle that tried to swerve to avoid him. The cars both stopped at the scene.

According to one witness, a third vehicle — described as being beige or cream-colored — may have also been involved. No other information about the car has been provided.

Dwayne was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m. that morning by a Fort Lauderdale Fire Department official.

After his successful college career, the former Ohio State University quarterback played for the Washington Commanders and the Steelers. He was visiting Florida as a guest of new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, as the team held training sessions ahead of the 2022 season in early April.

Kalabrya released a statement through the Steelers on April 13 that expressed her appreciation for the support she's received since her husband's death.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya said in the statement.

"The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. ... The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts," she added. "I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we grieve."

Kalabrya called her husband "more than a great football player."

"He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many," Kalabrya said in her statement. "He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time."