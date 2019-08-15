NFL preseason schedule Week 2: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores

The much-anticipated wait for football finally ended, and the preseason Week 1 overreactions are in full bloom. It's time to put those first impressions to the test as teams prepare for Week 2.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones set the world on fire with his first NFL snaps, going a perfect 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown as he tries to out-duel Eli Manning for the starting job. He'll have a chance to build on his debut as the Giants travel to Chicago in Week 2.

Arizona's Kyler Murray and Washington's Dwayne Haskins were among other rookie quarterbacks making their NFL debuts in Week 1 of the preseason, and it was Murray who had far greater success in coach Kliff Kingsbury's new offense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Watch select NFL preseason games with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Preseason football also allows for interesting storylines to develop, like Cleveland's Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi — a walk-on tryout acquisition — returning a punt for a touchdown or the Carolina Panthers icing the Bears' kickers in an effort to help solve their position battle.

Week 2's most compelling matchups puts New England and Bill Belichick against his former player-turned-coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee or Sunday Night Football featuring San Francisco GM John Lynch returning to Denver, where he played four Hall of Fame caliber seasons as a safety.

Below you'll find a full schedule for all the games in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, plus live scores, streaming and TV information.

NFL preseason schedule Week 2: What games are on today?

Here's the full schedule for Thursday's NFL preseason games, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Check out SN's live scoreboard for stats and more.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Story continues

Game Time (ET) TV Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars 7 p.m. WJAX, WCAU New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons 7:30 p.m. WCBS, WUPA Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens 7:30 p.m. WBAL, WTMJ Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins 7:30 p.m. WKRC, WRC Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals 8 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Friday, Aug. 16

Game Time (ET) TV Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers 7 p.m. WKBW, WSOC Chicago Bears at New York Giants 7:30 p.m. NFL Network, WNBC, WFLD, fuboTV Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 p.m. WFOR, WTSP, WFTV

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game Time (ET) TV Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 4 p.m. NFL Network, WEWS, fuboTV New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 7 p.m. WBZ, WKRN Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers 7:30 p.m. NFL Network, KCTV, KDKA, fuboTV Detroit Lions at Houston Texans 8 p.m. WJBK, KTRK Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (at Honolulu) 10 p.m. NFL Network, KTVT, KCBS, fuboTV

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game Time (ET) TV New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 4 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m. Fox, fuboTV San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos 8 p.m. ESPN

2019 NFL PREDICTIONS:

AFC East | AFC West | AFC North | AFC South

NFC East | NFC West | NFC North | NFC South





How to watch, live stream NFL preseason games

There are a few ways to watch the NFL preseason, some of which can be a little different than the regular season. Apart from tuning the television to a respective local broadcast, each week will also have a few nationally televised games on NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network. Week 1's national games are limited to NFL Network, which either requires a cable subscription, or can be streamed live on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

NFL Game Pass — available for $99.99 — is the only other way to watch preseason games this week. The service provides live access to every preseason game, as well as replays of every game in a condensed 45-minute version.

This service doesn't continue live coverage during the regular season, but full game replays are available as soon as every game ends. NFL Game Pass also includes access to the NFL Films archives and live radio broadcasts of each game. It can be streamed on pretty much any mobile device, computer or Smart TV.

MORE: Why the Cowboys are SN's pick to win Super Bowl 54

Full 2019 NFL preseason TV schedule

Note: National broadcasts are in bold

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game Time (ET) TV Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars 7 p.m. WJAX, WCAU New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons 7:30 p.m. WCBS, WUPA Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens 7:30 p.m. WBAL, WTMJ Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins 7:30 p.m. WKRC, WRC Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals 8 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Friday, Aug. 16

Game Time (ET) TV Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers 7 p.m. WKBW, WSOC Chicago Bears at New York Giants 7:30 p.m. NFL Network, WNBC, WFLD, fuboTV Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 p.m. WFOR, WTSP, WFTV

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game Time (ET) TV Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 4 p.m. NFL Network, WEWS, fuboTV New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 7 p.m. WBZ, WKRN Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers 7:30 p.m. NFL Network, KCTV, KDKA, fuboTV Detroit Lions at Houston Texans 8 p.m. WJBK, KTRK Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (at Honolulu) 10 p.m. NFL Network, KTVT, KCBS, fuboTV

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game Time (ET) TV New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 4 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m. Fox, fuboTV San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason schedule: Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Game Time (ET) TV New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals 7 p.m. WKRC, WNBC Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons 7:30 p.m. WRC, WUPA Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots 7:30 p.m. WBZ, WSOC Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 p.m. WBAL, WCAU Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins 8 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (at Winnipeg) 8 p.m. KTVU, WTMJ

Friday, Aug. 23

Game Time (ET) TV Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 p.m. WEWS, WTSP, WFTV Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions 8 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Saturday, Aug. 24

Game Time (ET) TV Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. NFL Network, KPNX, fuboTV Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 7 p.m. NFL Network, KTVT, KTRK, fuboTV Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts 7 p.m. WXIN, WFLD New Orleans Saints at New York Jets 7:30 p.m. WVUE, WCBS San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs 8 p.m. KPIX, KCTV Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams 9 p.m. KTVD, KCBS Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers 10 p.m. NFL Network, KABC, fuboTV

Sunday, Aug. 25

Game Time (ET) TV Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans 8 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

NFL preseason schedule: Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 29