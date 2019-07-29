NFL preseason schedule 2019: Dates, times, TV channels for every game, week by week

NFL teams have reported to training camp and the return of football is tantalizingly close, regardless if the games count or not.

While many of the NFL's biggest stars may play just a few series over the course of four weeks, the preseason serves as our first taste of football and a final chance for fringe players looking to make the 53-man roster for Week 1 of the regular season.

With CBA negotiations ongoing and the current version of the agreement set to expire after the 2020 season, this could potentially be one of the final seasons that teams play four preseason games with players and owners reportedly having discussions to reduce the amount of exhibition games in order to lengthen the regular season.

The preseason allows fans to experience a gameday atmosphere in an NFL stadium at a reduced price, but it will also feature three games at unique locations with the Falcons and Broncos playing in Canton, Ohio (Aug. 1), the Cowboys and Raiders in Honolulu (Aug. 15) and the Seahawks and Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Aug. 24).

Below is the full schedule for every week of the 2019 NFL preseason, as well as how to watch each game.

When does 2019 NFL preseason start, end?

  • Start date: Thursday, Aug. 1

  • End date: Thursday, Aug. 29

The NFL's six-month offseason ends on Thursday, Aug. 1 when the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos meet in Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the annual Hall of Fame Game. The Class of 2019 enshrinement ceremony follows two days later.

While the Falcons and Broncos will play five preseason games, the other 30 teams play four each, with the final games wrapping up Aug. 29.

The regular season kicks off Sept. 5 with a Thursday night game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

How to watch NFL preseason games on TV

Beginning with the Hall of Fame game featured on NBC, a select number of preseason games each week will be shown nationally on NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network. NFL Network will show 13 live preseason games (subject to local blackout restrictions), as well as re-air all 65 games at some point before the regular season begins. NFL Game Pass — available for $99.99 — provides live access to every preseason game, as well as replays of every game.

Nationally televised games on NBC, Fox, CBS and NFL Network can also be streamed live using fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Details of national and local television coverage for each preseason game are included in the tables below. National games are bolded.

NFL preseason schedule: Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 1 (Hall of Fame Game)

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos (Canton, Ohio)

8 p.m.

NBC, fuboTV

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

7 p.m.

WKBW, WXIN

New York Jets at New York Giants

7 p.m.

NFL Network, WNBC, fuboTV

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

7:30 p.m.

WBAL, WJAX

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns

7:30 p.m.

WRC, WEWS

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

7:30 p.m.

WJBK, WBZ

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

7:30 p.m.

WFOR, WUPA

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

7:30 p.m.

WKRN, WCAU

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

8 p.m.

WSOC, WFLD

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

8 p.m.

WTMJ, KTRK

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

10 p.m.

NFL Network, KPNX, KABC, fuboTV

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

10 p.m.

KING, KTVD

Friday, Aug. 9

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

7:30 p.m.

NFL Network, KDKA, WTSP, WFTV, fuboTV

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

8 p.m.

KMSP, WVUE

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

8 p.m.

WKRC, KCTV

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

8 p.m.

KTVU, KCBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

9 p.m.

NFL Network, KPIX, KTVT, fuboTV

NFL preseason schedule: Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

7 p.m.

WJAX, WCAU

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons

7:30 p.m.

WCBS, WUPA

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

7:30 p.m.

WBAL, WTMJ

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

7:30 p.m.

WKRC, WRC

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

8 p.m.

ESPN, fuboTV

Friday, Aug. 16

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

7 p.m.

WKBW, WSOC

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

7:30 p.m.

NFL Network, WNBC, WFLD, fuboTV

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7:30 p.m.

WFOR, WTSP, WFTV

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

4 p.m.

NFL Network, WEWS, fuboTV

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

7 p.m.

WBZ, WKRN

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

7:30 p.m.

NFL Network, KCTV, KDKA, fuboTV

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

8 p.m.

WJBK, KTRK

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (at Honolulu)

10 p.m.

NFL Network, KTVT, KCBS, fuboTV

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game

Time (ET)

TV

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

4 p.m.

CBS, fuboTV

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

8 p.m.

Fox, fuboTV

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

8 p.m.

ESPN

NFL preseason schedule: Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Game

Time (ET)

TV

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

7 p.m.

WKRC, WNBC

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons

7:30 p.m.

WRC, WUPA

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

7:30 p.m.

WBZ, WSOC

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

7:30 p.m.

WBAL, WCAU

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

8 p.m.

Fox, fuboTV

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (at Winnipeg)

8 p.m.

KTVU, WTMJ

Friday, Aug. 23

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7:30 p.m.

WEWS, WTSP, WFTV

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

8 p.m.

CBS, fuboTV

Saturday, Aug. 24

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m.

NFL Network, KPNX, fuboTV

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

7 p.m.

NFL Network, KTVT, KTRK, fuboTV

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

7 p.m.

WXIN, WFLD

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

7:30 p.m.

WVUE, WCBS

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

8 p.m.

KPIX, KCTV

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

9 p.m.

KTVD, KCBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

10 p.m.

NFL Network, KABC, fuboTV

Sunday, Aug. 25

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

8 p.m.

NBC, fuboTV

NFL preseason schedule: Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 29

Game

Time (ET)

TV

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

7 p.m.

WKBW, KMSP

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

7 p.m.

KDKA, WSOC

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

7 p.m.

WXIN, WKRC

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

7 p.m.

WJAX, WUPA

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

7 p.m.

NFL Network, WCBS, WCAU, fuboTV

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

7:30 p.m.

WEWS, WJBK

New York Giants at New England Patriots

7:30 p.m.

WNBC, WBZ

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins

7:30 p.m.

WBAL, WRC

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

8 p.m.

WFLD, WKRN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

8 p.m.

KTVT, WTSP, WFTV

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

8 p.m.

WTMJ, KCTV

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

8 p.m.

KCBS, KTRK

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

8 p.m.

WVUE, WFOR

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

9 p.m.

KTVD, KPNX

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

10 p.m.

NFL Network, KPIX, KABC, fuboTV

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

10 p.m.

KING, KTVU

