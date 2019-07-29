NFL preseason schedule 2019: Dates, times, TV channels for every game, week by week
NFL teams have reported to training camp and the return of football is tantalizingly close, regardless if the games count or not.
While many of the NFL's biggest stars may play just a few series over the course of four weeks, the preseason serves as our first taste of football and a final chance for fringe players looking to make the 53-man roster for Week 1 of the regular season.
With CBA negotiations ongoing and the current version of the agreement set to expire after the 2020 season, this could potentially be one of the final seasons that teams play four preseason games with players and owners reportedly having discussions to reduce the amount of exhibition games in order to lengthen the regular season.
MORE: Watch select NFL preseason games with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
The preseason allows fans to experience a gameday atmosphere in an NFL stadium at a reduced price, but it will also feature three games at unique locations with the Falcons and Broncos playing in Canton, Ohio (Aug. 1), the Cowboys and Raiders in Honolulu (Aug. 15) and the Seahawks and Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Aug. 24).
Below is the full schedule for every week of the 2019 NFL preseason, as well as how to watch each game.
When does 2019 NFL preseason start, end?
Start date: Thursday, Aug. 1
End date: Thursday, Aug. 29
The NFL's six-month offseason ends on Thursday, Aug. 1 when the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos meet in Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the annual Hall of Fame Game. The Class of 2019 enshrinement ceremony follows two days later.
While the Falcons and Broncos will play five preseason games, the other 30 teams play four each, with the final games wrapping up Aug. 29.
The regular season kicks off Sept. 5 with a Thursday night game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
How to watch NFL preseason games on TV
Beginning with the Hall of Fame game featured on NBC, a select number of preseason games each week will be shown nationally on NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network. NFL Network will show 13 live preseason games (subject to local blackout restrictions), as well as re-air all 65 games at some point before the regular season begins. NFL Game Pass — available for $99.99 — provides live access to every preseason game, as well as replays of every game.
Nationally televised games on NBC, Fox, CBS and NFL Network can also be streamed live using fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Details of national and local television coverage for each preseason game are included in the tables below. National games are bolded.
NFL preseason schedule: Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 1 (Hall of Fame Game)
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos (Canton, Ohio)
8 p.m.
NBC, fuboTV
Thursday, Aug. 8
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
7 p.m.
WKBW, WXIN
New York Jets at New York Giants
7 p.m.
NFL Network, WNBC, fuboTV
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
7:30 p.m.
WBAL, WJAX
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns
7:30 p.m.
WRC, WEWS
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
7:30 p.m.
WJBK, WBZ
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
7:30 p.m.
WFOR, WUPA
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
7:30 p.m.
WKRN, WCAU
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
8 p.m.
WSOC, WFLD
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
8 p.m.
WTMJ, KTRK
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
10 p.m.
NFL Network, KPNX, KABC, fuboTV
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
10 p.m.
KING, KTVD
Friday, Aug. 9
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
7:30 p.m.
NFL Network, KDKA, WTSP, WFTV, fuboTV
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
8 p.m.
KMSP, WVUE
Saturday, Aug. 10
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
8 p.m.
WKRC, KCTV
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
8 p.m.
KTVU, KCBS
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
9 p.m.
NFL Network, KPIX, KTVT, fuboTV
NFL preseason schedule: Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 15
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
7 p.m.
WJAX, WCAU
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
7:30 p.m.
WCBS, WUPA
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
7:30 p.m.
WBAL, WTMJ
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins
7:30 p.m.
WKRC, WRC
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
8 p.m.
ESPN, fuboTV
Friday, Aug. 16
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
7 p.m.
WKBW, WSOC
Chicago Bears at New York Giants
7:30 p.m.
NFL Network, WNBC, WFLD, fuboTV
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7:30 p.m.
WFOR, WTSP, WFTV
Saturday, Aug. 17
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
4 p.m.
NFL Network, WEWS, fuboTV
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
7 p.m.
WBZ, WKRN
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
7:30 p.m.
NFL Network, KCTV, KDKA, fuboTV
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
8 p.m.
WJBK, KTRK
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (at Honolulu)
10 p.m.
NFL Network, KTVT, KCBS, fuboTV
Sunday, Aug. 18
Game
Time (ET)
TV
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
4 p.m.
CBS, fuboTV
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings
8 p.m.
Fox, fuboTV
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
8 p.m.
ESPN
NFL preseason schedule: Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 22
Game
Time (ET)
TV
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals
7 p.m.
WKRC, WNBC
Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons
7:30 p.m.
WRC, WUPA
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
7:30 p.m.
WBZ, WSOC
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
7:30 p.m.
WBAL, WCAU
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
8 p.m.
Fox, fuboTV
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (at Winnipeg)
8 p.m.
KTVU, WTMJ
Friday, Aug. 23
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7:30 p.m.
WEWS, WTSP, WFTV
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
8 p.m.
CBS, fuboTV
Saturday, Aug. 24
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
1 p.m.
NFL Network, KPNX, fuboTV
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
7 p.m.
NFL Network, KTVT, KTRK, fuboTV
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
7 p.m.
WXIN, WFLD
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
7:30 p.m.
WVUE, WCBS
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
8 p.m.
KPIX, KCTV
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
9 p.m.
KTVD, KCBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
10 p.m.
NFL Network, KABC, fuboTV
Sunday, Aug. 25
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans
8 p.m.
NBC, fuboTV
NFL preseason schedule: Week 4
Thursday, Aug. 29
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
7 p.m.
WKBW, KMSP
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
7 p.m.
KDKA, WSOC
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
7 p.m.
WXIN, WKRC
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
7 p.m.
WJAX, WUPA
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
7 p.m.
NFL Network, WCBS, WCAU, fuboTV
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns
7:30 p.m.
WEWS, WJBK
New York Giants at New England Patriots
7:30 p.m.
WNBC, WBZ
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins
7:30 p.m.
WBAL, WRC
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
8 p.m.
WFLD, WKRN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
8 p.m.
KTVT, WTSP, WFTV
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
8 p.m.
WTMJ, KCTV
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
8 p.m.
KCBS, KTRK
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
8 p.m.
WVUE, WFOR
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
9 p.m.
KTVD, KPNX
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
10 p.m.
NFL Network, KPIX, KABC, fuboTV
Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
10 p.m.
KING, KTVU