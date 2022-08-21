  • Oops!
NFL Preseason Blitz: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes dazzle in midseason form

Jason Owens
·5 min read
In this article:
The last time we saw Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on the same field, they left us with arguably the greatest playoff game ever played.

On Saturday, they both gave us a tease of what's to come in 2022. While it's ill-advised to make too much of what happens on an NFL preseason field, it's hard not to get excited about Saturday's show from the rival MVP candidates.

Allen dazzles in preseason debut

After sitting out Buffalo's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Allen got the start for the Bills on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. He made the most of it.

After the Broncos scored a field goal on their opening drive, Allen took over the Bills offense at Buffalo's 30-yard line. Six plays and 70 yards later, the Bills scored the first of their six touchdowns in a 42-15 win. Allen was perfect along the way.

He looked to receiver Isaiah McKenzie for a 10-yard gain on the first play of the drive. Three plays later, he made a short connection with fellow Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs for a seven-yard gain. Then, he did what he does best — make a play.

On second-and-8 from the Denver 28-yard line, Allen faced a collapsing pocket under pressure from the Broncos' four-man pass rush. He stepped up, then circled back and launched a missile to the left side of the end zone toward receiver Gabriel Davis, who was standing between a pair of Broncos defenders. They didn't stand a chance.

Davis leapt in the air to snag the strike and held on to the ball for a touchdown as cornerback Damarri Mathis tried to jar it loose.

The play was signature Allen, who displayed his trademark athleticism, improv ability and cannon of an arm all in one sequence. It marked an appropriate end to his day as he finished 3-of-3 for 45 yards and the score.

Case Keenum and Matt Barkley kept the party going in relief as Buffalo scored touchdowns on its first six possessions against various iterations of Denver's preseason defense. Denver fans, meanwhile, will continue to have to wait out Russell Wilson's Broncos debut as the first-year quarterback sat out his second preseason game. He's not expected to play until Denver opens its regular season on the road against his former Seattle Seahawks in a highly anticipated Monday night matchup.

Mahomes shines with Justin Watson, has work to do with MVS

While Allen played a single possession in his preseason debut, Mahomes continues to see a surprising amount of preseason run for Kansas City.

After leading a touchdown drive in a single possession against the Chicago Bears last week, Mahomes played two possessions with Chiefs starters against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. Both ended with touchdowns.

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) and safety Darrick Forrest (22) defend during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three touchdowns on three preseason drives. (Jay Biggerstaff/Reuters)

Mahomes spread the ball around while connecting with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Travis Kelce, Jerrick McKinnon, Noah Gray, Isiah Pacheco and Jody Fortson.

Watson joined the Chiefs as a free agent this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was on the same page with Mahomes on Saturday on a pair of big connections. His first catch of the day set up Kansas City's first touchdown.

On the Chiefs' first possession, Mahomes looked to Watson deep downfield while facing a third-and-10 blitz from Washington's 47-yard line. Watson beat Commanders safety Kamren Curl and corralled the deep ball for a 39-yard gain to the Washington 8-yard line.

Two plays later, Mahomes found Fortson in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The pair then connected to keep the next drive alive on another third-down near midfield. Mahomes escaped pressure on a third-and-6 and scrambled to his left to keep the play alive. What happened next was signature Mahomes with an assist from his first-year receiver, who's clearly vibing with his new quarterback.

Mahomes slung the ball sidearmed back across his body toward midfield, where Watson was ready for the improvised pass that he caught for a first down.

Here's another angle if you weren't sufficiently impressed:

That drive ended with another touchdown pass to Fortson as Mahomes finished his day completing 12 of 19 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns in two possessions. And he left some room for improvement.

The Chiefs came oh-so-close to starting the game with a home-run play, but Mahomes and Valdez-Scantling weren't quite on the same page. On Kansas City's third play from scrimmage, Mahomes looked deep down the right sideline for Valdez-Scantling, who'd broken free over the top of the Washington secondary. The throw just missed as Mahomes' ball sailed to the sideline while Valdez-Scantling appeared to expect it to arrive further infield.

Valdez-Scantling joined the Chiefs after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and is expected to see plenty of opportunity to help fill the void left by now-Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill. The missed connection is the the type of play Kansas City hopes to have dialed in for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

