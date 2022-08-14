NFL Preseason Blitz: All 3 Steelers QBs play well, but Kenny Pickett steals the show

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Schwab
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • George Pickens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Mitchell Trubisky started for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener and didn't do anything to lose ground in the quarterback competition. But Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett aren't going away.

All three Steelers quarterbacks looked pretty good on Saturday night. Pickett, a first-round pick, took his first snaps in the NFL and excited the crowd. He threw the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left, and Pittsburgh won 32-25. Maybe it says something about the Seattle Seahawks defense that all three Steelers quarterbacks played well, but it's still a good sign for a Steelers team trying to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

Trubisky looked confident from the start of the game. On the first drive Trubisky led a touchdown drive. On the scoring play Trubisky started to scramble, then saw there was a blown coverage on wide-open Gunner Olszewski and hit him for a 13-yard touchdown. It was a strong, efficient first drive.

Trubisky started the second drive with a pretty throw to tight end Connor Heyward over the middle, just past the reach of the defender. Trubisky showed his athleticism later in the drive, wiggling out of a sure sack by Seahawks end Darrell Taylor and scrambling for a few yards. Trubisky played two series and was 4-of-7 for 63 yards.

Rudolph came in after Trubisky — Pickett playing third tells you how far he is from winning the starting job — and threw a nice deep touchdown pass to George Pickens, a second-round rookie who is generating a ton of buzz with a great camp, in the corner of the end zone.

Rudolph finished 9-of-15 for 93 yards, and Pickett started the second half. Pickett, who played at the University of Pittsburgh, came in to a big cheer from Steelers fans. He hit a bootleg pass for 11 yards on his first play. He finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Jaylen Warren and a two-point conversion pass. Fans chanted his name. Pickett completed his first 10 passes, though most of them were short, low-risk throws. Then when the Steelers got the ball back late in a tie game, Pickett led a game-winning drive, throwing a 24-yard score to Tyler Vaughns, who spun away from a tackle attempt and scored, with three seconds left. Pickett finished 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Quite a debut.

For the moment, Trubisky is the favorite to start Week 1. But the competition isn't over.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a strong debut in a preseason game against the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a strong debut in a preseason game against the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Spotlight team: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have a quarterback competition too, so Saturday's game at Pittsburgh was the biggest on the preseason schedule.

Geno Smith played fairly well when Russell Wilson was hurt last season, has been the starter through the offseason even though Seattle traded for Drew Lock and he started against the Steelers. Smith didn't make a lot happen but he was fine. Smith finished 10-of-15 for 101 yards before taking a seat at halftime. Drew Lock got the second half and his performance will keep the quarterback competition alive. Lock was 11-of-15, 102 yards and two touchdowns. He looked pretty good and might have cut the gap with Smith.

Not much else went right for the Seahawks. They trailed 14-0 early. A blown coverage led to Pittsburgh's first touchdown. A long punt return set up the Steelers' second touchdown. Tackling was a big problem for the Seahawks. Seattle's offense wasn't bad but it had three punts and a field goal through four drives. Smith ran in for a touchdown with 21 seconds left in the half to end his night on a positive note. Lock did have some success against Steelers backups, which was good, though he fumbled late when he didn't see blindside pressure and was sacked. That led to the Steelers' game-winning touchdown.

Seattle is likely to struggle this season. That's what usually happens when you trade an elite quarterback like Wilson. Saturday night didn't provide much optimism that the Seahawks will be better than expected this season.

Standout player: Washington QB Sam Howell

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, a rookie fifth-round pick, made some things happen. It's just one preseason game, but Washington fans have to wonder if they got a nice value pick in the draft.

Howell was 9-of-16 for 143 yards passing and had two rushing touchdowns as well. One was a nice scramble up the middle.

The Panthers won 23-21 on a last-minute field goal but Howell did his best to lead the Commanders to a lead after they trailed. Howell was once considered a first-round prospect before his stock plummeted, and he looked pretty good in his NFL preseason debut.

Carson Wentz is the starter for Washington. The Commanders gave up a lot to get him. But Wentz couldn't succeed in Indianapolis last season and he's no sure thing to play well in Washington either. Howell is worth keeping an eye on the rest of the preseason, even if it might take some time for him to get a chance to play in the regular season.

Other games

Chicago Bears 19, Kansas City Chiefs 14: Bears quarterback Justin Fields had some nice passes, particularly a fun one to Darnell Mooney, who made a nice leaping catch for 26 yards.

But Fields was also under a lot of pressure, which reinforces that the Bears' offensive line could be a problem all season.

Buffalo Bills 27, Indianapolis Colts 24: The Bills didn't play any starters, but the Colts did. The Colts had their starters in all the way through the first quarter and into the second, and new quarterback Matt Ryan threw 10 passes. He completed six for 58 yards, an unremarkable Colts preseason debut. He did complete a couple passes for 30 yards to his new No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman, but no other receiver stood out. The Bills came back to win their ninth straight preseason game, kicking the game-winning field goal on the final play.

Miami Dolphins 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24: The Dolphins sat out many starters and the Buccaneers held out just about everyone who might play in Week 1. This is what preseason football looks like:

Second-year Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask got a long look. After Blaine Gabbert was pretty good (5-of-5 for 56 yards and nicely thrown touchdown), Trask was up and down to start but settled in well. Trask threw an interception that landed on the defender's legs before it hit the ground, but it shouldn't have been thrown in the first place as he was under pressure. He did have a touchdown drive in which he completed five of six passes for 56 yards. Trask led a nice drive for a game-winning field goal attempt at the end, but the kick hit the upright. Trask finished 25-of-33 for 258 yards.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans: Andy Dalton got the start for injured Jameis Winston, and showed why he'll be one of the league's top backups for a while. He went 5-of-5 for 51 yards and a touchdown to running back Dwayne Washington. If Winston has to miss any time during the regular season, Dalton can step right in and keep the offense running.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: These two teams had a joint practice this week in Denver, so both coaches sat practically every starter. Josh Johnson started at quarterback for the Broncos and threw two touchdowns to give Denver an early lead.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Neither team played its starters. The Rams started the trend of sitting starters through the preseason under Sean McVay, and Chargers coach and former McVay assistant Brandon Staley has followed that path.

Final thoughts

• Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson had a breakdown of Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield's start on Saturday. Mayfield had a solid outing in limited playing time, completing 4-of-7 passes for 45 yards.

• The Chiefs should be excited about rookie defensive end George Karlaftis. A first-round pick out of Purdue, Karlaftis got consistent pressure on the quarterback. Part of that is playing against the Chicago Bears' bad offensive line, but he had a sack and two quarterback hits. He'll be a big part of Kansas City's defense.

• The Bears also got a promising game from a rookie defender. Safety Jaquan Brisker was all over the field. He had four tackles, a pass defensed and a tackle for loss. The Bears might have nailed that pick.

• Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles had some rough moments. He never saw pressure coming from his front side and was sacked, losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He also threw a pass that was well over his receiver's head and picked off by the Bills. Bills QB Case Keenum, who started as Josh Allen sat out, wasn't much better with a pair of interceptions.

• Washington rookie running back Bryan Robinson looked good, picking up 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries. He could cut into Antonio Gibson's early-down work if he continues to impress.

• Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens has done nothing but impress. He slipped in the draft due to a knee injury at Georgia but he already looks like he belongs in the NFL. The Steelers are going to have to find ways to get him involved early in the season.

And as a bonus, check out Pickens pancake a cornerback (at the bottom of the screen):

• Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is an interesting player. He's a fourth-round pick on a team that needs young talent to emerge, and a fairly clear path to winning a starting job. His first run of the preseason went for 20 yards, and it was impressive.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • From maligned to matured: Carson Wentz's hard lessons serve QB well in Washington relaunch | Opinion

    Carson Wentz is motivated after missteps in Indianapolis and Philadelphia, but the QB isn't focused on addressing his many critics.

  • Deion Sanders slams Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'My jacket got to be a different color'

    Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Stop the Clutter With These Top Kitchen Drawer Organizers

    Whether you're looking for a kitchen drawer organizer for large utensils or a cutlery drawer organizer, we've got the best kitchen drawer organizers here.

  • Deion Sanders calls out quality of NFL Hall of Fame: 'My head don't belong with some of these other heads'

    Deion Sanders believes he belongs in an elite tier among NFL Hall of Famers.

  • DOJ believes Trump held onto sensitive classified documents and associates questioned, sources say

    Multiple sources familiar with the investigation say the Justice Department and the FBI believed former President Donald Trump continued to keep sensitive classified documents that had national security implications and that in recent weeks additional information came in suggesting that Trump was not complying with requests to provide the information the Justice Department believed he had in his possession. Multiple sources tell ABC News federal investigators have questioned many individuals close to the former president about these materials including some members of his current staff in addition to some former White House officials.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in the final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll next play the winner of the evening semifinal between Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Britain's Daniel Evans. The six-foot-five Hurkacz, a No. 8 seed from Poland,

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d