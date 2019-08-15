NFL preseason 2019: 5 storylines to watch in Week 2

Another week of preseason football brings another week of storylines to follow through the now five-day slate of games.

The NFL is bringing action from Thursday to Monday with a number of stars returning, stars still missing and everything in between.

Here's something to watch for each night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

5 storylines to watch in Week 1 of NFL preseason

1. Nick Foles won't get his first revenge game

Nick Foles did not play in the Jaguars preseason opener last week, and he'll sit again this time around. This news, however excepted, does rob fans of the potential Foles-Carson Wentz matchup.

Jacksonville hosts Philadelphia to start Week 2 action Thursday and a Foles sighting this isn't part of coach Doug Marrone's plan. He said earlier in the week he is saving his starters for Week 3.

"We will play [our starters] the third preseason game and the reason why, just so I’m clear on that, is because in the third preseason game, this is exactly what we do," he said, via the team's official website. "We’re going to do the exact schedule that we do during the year. The players come in at a certain time, the reps are going to be exactly what we are going to do during the year. It’s a [dry] run. If there are any issues, we can go ahead and clean some things up."

Foles, who most notably led to the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory two years ago, was picked up by the Jaguars as a free agent in the offseason. The Eagles have put all their eggs in one basket for the oft-injured Wentz, who will supposedly make his debut in Week 3 as well. The matchup will still be interesting, though, as first-year offensive coordinator John DeFilippo is still working through Jacksonville's offense.

Game time: Eagles at Jaguars, 7 p.m. ET Thursday

2. Daniel Jones needs to take advantage of his opportunities

Story continues

Daniel Jones should only see the field during the preseason, according to Giants owner John Mara. It's nothing against the rookie signal-caller, Mara just hopes Eli Mannnig can stay healthy and have " a great year ."

These next couple week's will be Jones' chance to show he can hang with the veteran. He already led the Giants down the field in his debut last week. The 67-yard scoring drive was his only for the game and he was perfect — literally. Jones was 5-of-5 to best Manning, who went three-and-out at the sound of boos from the crowd.

"I think my job right now is to prepare, to improve as much as I can, and control what I can control," Jones said. "How that plays out, I certainly hope we’re winning a whole lot of games, too."

The Giants might be able to win again versus the Bears, who suffered a loss to the Panthers last week.

The double whammy? Keep an eye on Chicago's kicking competition. Elliott Fry impressed in Week 1 after successfully making his lone 43-yard field-goal attempt.

Game time: Bears at Giants, 7:30 p.m. ET Friday (NFL Network)

3. No Zeke, big problem?

It's still early in preseason and if Ezekiel Elliott was in fact playing, his time and carries would likely be limited. But in his absence, there's a void in the Cowboys' backfield. But they aren't the only ones facing issues at the running back position.

The Rams are considering keeping Todd Gurley sidelined for the entire preseason — not even coach Sean McVay seems sure.

"That’s something that I would say, more likely than not, but we’re still working through the specifics of that as we kind of get closer and closer to that," McVay said . "I don’t have the full answer, but more likely than not, he will not go."

The players that will actually be involved Saturday have quite a bit at stake. Both Dak Prescott and Jared Goff are looking for new contracts and leading their respective offenses without their biggest stars is a sure way of securing that.

Did we mention this game is in Hawaii?

Game time: Cowboys at Rams, 10 p.m. ET Saturday (NFL Network)

4. Will we see the stars on Sunday?

This week is turning into a Where's Waldo of talent.

This next question — will Drew Brees make a showing for the Saints?

Teddy Bridgewater got a bulk of the workload under center in Week 1. He's already improving on his reps from last season after he missed all of the early action joining the New Orleans squad just days before their final exhibition game. He's making the case for eventually replacing Brees. But for now, fans still want to see their QB1.

With Brees in, top playmakers Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara will likely get a few more reps themselves.

Meanwhile, Philip Rivers will make his showing in the Chargers' first home game of the preseason.

Game time: Saints at Chargers, 7 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS)

5. The 49ers franchise quarterback is back

He's back!

It's been a long road for Jimmy Garoppolo, but he will finally make his return after missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL. The 27-year-old quarterback will be able to once again add to his legend, but his first test won't be easy as he'll face a tough Denver defense.

Garoppolo, who has started a combined 10 regular-season games in his five-year career, will face the likes of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. The QB will have to rely on his offensive line for production, and hopefully his full mobility to get him out of trouble if necessary.

Game time: 49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN)



