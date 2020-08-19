NFL predictions 2020: Ravens final record projection, Super Bowl odds & more to know

Sporting News' NFL predictions for the 2020 season have been made with the understanding that the pro football landscape almost surely will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in some way through the fall and winter.

So predictions regarding how all teams including the Ravens will finish in the 2020 NFL standings and beyond are more of a crap shoot than usual. We have no choice but to operate with the roster and schedule knowledge we have of all 32 teams heading into what will be a strange season.

Based on NFL senior writer Vinnie Iyer's game picks for the entire 2020 season, SN is projecting a small slide for the Ravens in the win column. The good news for Baltimore is that means nothing regarding its chances in the AFC North, which we think will see a repeat winner.

Below are Iyer's predictions for the Ravens in 2020, plus how Vegas oddsmakers view their chances to win the Super Bowl.

MORE NFL PREDICTIONS:

SN's complete 2020 standings projections & playoff picks



Ravens record prediction for 2020

Record : 11-5

: 11-5 Division : No. 1 in AFC North

: No. 1 in AFC North Playoffs: No. 2 seed in AFC

Iyer's take: Don’t be fooled by the Ravens’ three-game slide in our predictions. They are still in great shape offensively around Lamar Jackson, where they have more big-play flair both in the backfield and the receiving corps. Their front-seven changes on defense are also promising.

This is a product of having a little record regression in a tougher division, but they still will be a solid No. 2 choice to win the AFC.

Haislop's take: Baltimore likely will get more of a fight from Pittsburgh this season, and both Cleveland and Cincinnati should be tougher outs. That shouldn't matter for a Ravens team that might have only gotten better offensively in the offseason.

The questions for this team are less about its chances to earn a high playoff seed and more about what it does with that seed.

Ravens odds for 2020 win total, Super Bowl

According to the odds at Sports Insider, the Ravens are expected to win anywhere between 10 and 14 games in 2020. They are tied with the Chiefs atop the odds to win both the AFC championship and the Super Bowl.

Baltimore also is a solid favorite to win the AFC North at -170, comfortably ahead of Pittsburgh (+340) and Cleveland (+400). Cincinnati is still the cellar dweller at +2000 despite the promise of rookie QB Joe Burrow.

MORE: Week 1 NFL picks against the spread

Ravens schedule 2020

Assuming the 2020 NFL schedule remains intact without any pandemic-related adjustments, the Ravens will play the easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponents' 2019 winning percentage. On top of that, they have a significant travel-related advantage.

The Ravens will travel just 6,310 miles, the fewest by any team in the past four seasons. In comparison, the team that will travel the most is the Seahawks, who will fly 29,203 miles to their away games.

Below is the Ravens' complete schedule for the 2020 season.