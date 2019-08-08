NFL predictions 2019: Cowboys clip Eagles, Giants dip with Redskins in NFC East

The NFC East, in line with its recent history, was one of the NFL's tightest and toughest divisions last season. The Cowboys (10-6) edged out the Eagles (9-7) to take back the division title, while the Redskins (7-9) and Giants (5-11) remained rather competitive.

Dallas three seasons ago went 13-3, and Philadelphia is only two years removed from a Super Bowl victory. Those teams will look to maintain their momentum as NFC playoff teams and conference championship contenders, while Washington and New York work to catch up after drafting quarterbacks in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Based on SN's picks for the entire 2019 season, here are our predictions for the NFC East.

NFL predictions 2019: NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will hit another gear in their offense. Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper will remain in a total groove as new play-caller Kellen Moore gets a lot more out of the passing game to complement Ezekiel Elliott and the running game.

That good blend of ball control and explosiveness will put a talented defense anchored by linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith in position to make a lot of plays. Dallas was the league's hottest team down the stretch last season, and that momentum will carry into 2019.

New York Giants

The Giants are bound to take a step back after losing players such as Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Landon Collins in the offseason. Their offense can recover better than their defense can because it still has Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Golden Tate to help mitigate no OBJ.

New York will find it tougher to outscore opponents, though, as it will have trouble stopping anybody on every level.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles paid Carson Wentz, and now they need him to stay healthy with Nick Foles, their season-end savior of the past two years, now in Jacksonville. They remain loaded offensively around the quarterback, even with a transition in the backfield.

Defensively, there also are very few holes. Philadelphia and Dallas are set up for another epic battle for first place in the NFC.

Washington Redskins

The Redskins have more optimism on defense with Collins and rookie first-round Montez Sweat, but their offense no longer has the stability of Alex Smith. Rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins has high upside and a good shot to start right away over Case Keenum, but there are other concerns in the passing game, and the team might not be able to rely on Derrius Guice in the backfield.

The forecast doesn't look for coach Jay Gruden.

NFC East: 2019 picks

Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

New York Giants (4-12)

Washington Redskins (4-12)

The Cowboys will nip the Eagles once again, and Jason Garrett will do his best coaching job since 2016. Dallas is capable of turning the corner from solid last year to spectacular this season, while Philadelphia still has a high ceiling and also can be a big postseason factor. Prescott, though, will take a leap that is timed with the Cowboys locking him up as their franchise quarterback.

The Giants will discover that Eli Manning-to-Daniel Jones is a satisfying QB transition, but they will be lost without their signature defensive strengths. The Redskins have been winning more games than they should of late, and that will catch up with them without Smith as they finish in an uncomfortable tie for last place, putting a rebuild further in motion.