NFL predictions for 2018: Final standings, playoff projections, Super Bowl pick Ahead of the 2018 NFL season, Sporting News has picked a winner for every single game — all 256 of them. Those predictions allow us to project much more than wins and losses. Given those game picks, the following are our projections for the final standings in each division, playoff seeding and postseason results. We cap our 2018 NFL predictions with our pick for Super Bowl 53.

1 AFC North 1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-9)

3. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12) The make-up of the division might be changing, but we'll get the same result at the top for the third straight season. Keep one thing in mind: If somebody in the division can hang around with the Steelers, Pittsburgh faces New England and New Orleans in Weeks 15 and 16. The cross-over games with the NFC South won't be easy, and it will be interesting to see if the Browns and Ravens turn to Mayfield and Jackson at any point this season. (Complete AFC North predictions)

2 AFC South 1. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-3)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Houston Texans (9-7)

4. Indianapolis Colts (6-10) The trend in the AFC South over the last decade is for its champions to come in pairs. Since 2009, the Colts, Texans, Colts again and Texans again have won division titles in back-to-back years. Don't expect that trend to change this season. The defending division-champion Jaguars are bringing back the core of defensive stars that make up "Sacksonville." That's enough for the team that was one epic Tom Brady comeback away from representing the AFC in the Super Bowl last season. (Complete AFC South predictions)

3 AFC East 1. New England Patriots (13-3)

2. New York Jets (4-12)

3. Buffalo Bills (4-12)

4. Miami Dolphins (2-14) Brady is a year older. New England's free-agent departures include Danny Amendola, Dion Lewis and exiled Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. Receiver Brandin Cooks was traded. Teams keep poaching Bill Belichick’s coaching staff (Matt Patricia to the Lions). Not a bit of that will affect the Patriots’ nearly two decades of dominance in the AFC East, though. Their 10th straight division title and 16th in 18 years is a lock. You could look beyond their rivals’ constant quarterback churn during the Brady era for a reason, but why bother? This year, the Jets and Bills are easing in new franchise quarterbacks, and the Dolphins are bringing back Tannehill. (Complete AFC East predictions)

4 AFC West 1. Los Angeles Chargers (13-3)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-8)

3. Oakland Raiders (7-9)

4. Denver Broncos (7-9) Only the Chiefs or Broncos have won the AFC West over the last eight seasons. That run is likely to come to an end in 2018. The Chargers, who last won the division in 2009, the last of four consecutive titles, still have Philip Rivers, still going strong in his 15 season. Now his long wait for a running game and defense to match his efficient gunslinging is finished, as the 9-3 run to finish 2017 indicates. (Complete AFC West predictions)

5 NFC North 1. Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

2. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

3. Detroit Lions (7-9)

4. Chicago Bears (7-9) We'll know how serious the Packers are after the first two weeks and home games against the Bears and Vikings. Quarterback play in this division should be great. Green Bay has dominated this decade with Rodgers, but Cousins, Stafford and Trubisky are all capable of leading their teams to the playoffs, too. That means the division games will be entertaining, especially in the fourth quarter. Minnesota is more complete than Green Bay is, but the division race will be tight between the traditional rivals. (Complete NFC North predictions)

6 NFC South 1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

2. Atlanta Falcons (10-6)

3. Carolina Panthers (8-8)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-15) When looking through the 2018 NFL schedule, wins for the Saints are easy to find. The opposite can be said for the Buccaneers. With New Orleans seemingly getting stronger and Carolina somewhat stagnant in transition, don't expect another three-team race like last season, when all three top NFC South teams finished within one game of each other. The Falcons will push the Saints, but the overall talent and depth in New Orleans is too strong. (Complete NFC South predictions)

7 NFC East 1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-4)

2. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

3. New York Giants (7-9)

4. Washington Redskins (2-14) As great as the Eagles were last season, there was still a lightning-in-a-bottle element that will be hard to replicate. For one, there’s notable turnover on both lines; for another, they might start the season without Wentz as he keeps rehabbing. The window is there for the Cowboys if they can make their offseason retooling at receiver and on defense pay off. Same for the Giants as they center their offense on Barkley and bring back Odell Beckham Jr. For Washington, post-Kirk Cousins? Sure, if literally everything goes perfect for them and gets blown to smithereens in the rest of the division. (Complete NFC East predictions)

8 NFC West 1. Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

2. San Francisco (10-6)

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-9)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12) The 2017 season brought a changing of the guard in the NFC West. The Seahawks saw their streak of five consecutive playoff seasons end. The Cardinals remained average. But the Rams and 49ers suddenly have heated up a long-time rivalry. That makes the NFC West relatively easy to predict for 2018. (Complete NFC West predictions)

9 AFC playoffs: seeding 1. Chargers (13-3)

2. Jaguars (13-3)

3. Patriots (13-3)

4. Steelers (11-5)

5. Titans (10-6)

6. Texans (9-7)

10 AFC playoffs: results — Wild-card playoffs: Patriots over Texans; Titans over Steelers

— Divisional playoffs: Jaguars over Patriots; Chargers over Titans

— AFC championship game: Chargers over Jaguars The size of LA's stadium does not matter; the team's heart will be huge. The relentless competitiveness of Rivers and coach Anthony Lynn will pay off as the wild lightning ride ends with a trip to Atlanta. (Complete AFC playoff predictions)

11 NFC playoffs: seeding 1. Saints (13-3)

2. Vikings (12-4)

3. Eagles (12-4)

4. Rams (12-4)

5. Packers (11-5)

6. 49ers (10-6)

12 NFC playoffs: results — Wild-card playoffs: Eagles over 49ers; Packers over Rams

— Divisional playoffs: Saints over Packers; Vikings over Eagles

— NFC championship game: Saints over Vikings Drew Brees vs. Kirk Cousins will be a throwback to Brees vs. Brett Favre eight years ago with a similar, high-scoring result. New Orleans takes it old school as it vies to capture that long-awaited second ring under Payton, this time with no controversy. (Complete NFC playoff predictions)