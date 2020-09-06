NFL practice squad signings: Complete rosters for all 32 NFL teams in 2020

Never have NFL practice squad rosters been more important than they are in 2020, when a global pandemic is threatening to impact how NFL teams manage their active rosters throughout the season. In the wake of Saturday's NFL roster cuts deadline is a vital period for teams to build personnel contingency plans amid COViD-19.

Teams were given the green light to begin signing practice squad players at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, a full hour after the end of the waiver claim period for players released on roster cut-down day. But the rules for practice squad construction in 2020 are a little different because of the coronavirus threat.

The collective bargaining agreement that the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed upon in the spring increased the size of practice squad rosters from 10 players to 12 players for 2020. (It will increase again to 14 in 2022). That was before the COVID-19 outbreak reached the United States and started impacting sports operations.

Because positive coronavirus test results among NFL players are all but inevitable, it's reasonable to anticipate more players missing games than usual in 2020. So the league agreed to expand practice squad rosters to 16 players, including six veterans (unlimited number of accrued seasons) rather than two, for this season.

Below are the team-by-team practice squad rosters that were assembled starting Sunday, plus more details on the rules and salaries for practice squad players.

NFL practice squad signings: 2020 rosters for all 32 NFL teams

We're tracking live practice squad roster additions as teams announce their signings Sunday. Follow along below.

(Initial 2020 NFL practice squad rosters are subject to change throughout the season.)

AFC East

Patriots practice squad

TE Jake Burt, K Justin Rohrwasser

Jets practice squad

OL James Murray

Bills practice squad

-

Dolphins practice squad

WR Antonio Callaway, QB Jake Rudock, CB Trae Hayes

AFC West

Chiefs practice squad

QB Matt Moore

Broncos practice squad

OT Darrin Paulo, FB Jeremy Cox

Raiders practice squad

LB Javin White

Chargers practice squad

-

AFC North

Steelers practice squad

-

Browns practice squad

QB Garrett Gilbert, CB A.J. Green

Ravens practice squad

-

Bengals practice squad

CB Winston Rose

AFC South

Colts practice squad

-

Jaguars practice squad

-

Texans practice squad

WR Steven Mitchell Jr., OLB Davin Bellamy, DT Auzoyah Alufohai

Titans practice squad

-

NFC East

Cowboys practice squad

DT Ron'Dell Carter, FB Sewo Olonilua, S Luther Kirk, LB Francis Bernard, DB Saivion Smith

Eagles practice squad

-

Giants practice squad

-

Washington practice squad

QB Steven Montez, S Jeremy Reaves, C Ross Pierschbacher, WR Cam Sims, WR Tony Brown

NFC North

Packers practice squad

WR Reggie Begelton, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Darrius Shepherd, RB Dexter Williams

Bears practice squad

-

Vikings practice squad

WR Alexander Hollins

Lions practice squad

-

NFC West

Seahawks practice squad

-

Rams practice squad

-

Cardinals practice squad

-

49ers practice squad

CB Tim Harris

NFC South

Saints practice squad

LB Joe Bachie

Falcons practice squad

-

Panthers practice squad

-

Buccaneers practice squad

-

How much do NFL practice squad players make?

As laid out in the new CBA, there are two salary scales for practice squad players, one for players with two or fewer accrued seasons (the majority of practice squad players) and one for everybody else.

The first group of practice squad players — rookies, players with fewer than nine regular-season games during their only accrued season(s) and players who have earned no more than two accrued seasons — are paid on a fixed weekly salary that increases in each year of the current CBA.

Below are the fixed weekly salaries for most NFL practice squad players.

Year Weekly salary 2020 $8,400 2021 $9,200 2022 $11,500 2023 $12,000 2024 $12,500 2025 $13,000 2026 $13,750 2027 $14,500 2028 $15,250 2029 $16,000 2030 $16,750

The second group basically consists of veterans; the NFL defines them as players with no limitations as to their number of earned accrued seasons. Teams in 2020 are allowed to keep up to six of these players on their 16-man practice squads.

These practice squad players receive a fixed weekly salary within the following minimum and maximum amounts over the duration of the current CBA.

Year Minimum weekly salary Maximum weekly salary 2020 $12,000 $12,000 2021 $14,000 $14,000 2022 $15,400 $19,900 2023 $16,100 $20,600 2024 $16,800 $21,300 2025 $17,500 $22,000 2026 $18,350 $22,850 2027 $19,200 $23,700 2028 $20,050 $24,550 2029 $20,900 $25,400 2030 $21,750 $26,250

Practice squad player contracts do not provide for salary guarantees, bonuses, incentives or any compensation beyond the amounts above.

If a practice squad player is promoted to the active roster for a game, his weekly salary will be adjusted to 1/17 of the minimum annual salary for players with his number of accrued seasons.

