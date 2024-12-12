NFL power rankings: Where experts ranked the Bears in Week 15

The Chicago Bears have now lost seven games in a row. After starting the season 4-2, they are now 4-9. They were one Hail Mary defense away from being 5-2, but things have fallen off the rails since then. To say that this season has been a disaster would be an understatement.

We ranked Chicago at No. 26 in our power rankings for the second week in a row. The fact that they lost their seventh straight game, this time in blowout fashion to the San Francisco 49ers (38-13), and they didn’t drop at all shows how many bad teams there are in the NFL.

Still, it's not exactly where you want to be on any ranking. It’s unfortunate but the Bears haven’t lived up to the offseason/preseason hype. They may not be the most disappointing team in the entire NFL, but they are certainly in the team photo.

Following this debacle against the 49ers, their first game under interim head coach Thomas Brown, here's where the Bears landed among other power rankings.

USA Today

Link to Article

Current Ranking: 24

Last Week’s Ranking: 23

Author: Nate Davis

Author’s Take: "Thomas Brown will never forget his debut in the interim HC role, when his offense was outgained by 315 yards and outscored 24-0 by the Niners … in the first half."

Our Take: Thomas Brown's debut as Bears head coach is something he actually won't ever forget. Nate Davis of USA Today did a great job making it clear how embarrassing it was for the organization. Being a national joke is the way of the Bears.

The Athletic

Link to Article

Current Ranking: 24

Last Week’s Ranking: 23

Author: Josh Kendall

Author’s Take: "Remember when everyone had a good laugh because Caleb Williams texted Taylor after the draft to tell him that he wasn’t going to be punting much? Oh, well. Taylor is punting 4.85 times per game, the second-most in the league this season and the 12th-most since 2015. The problem is he’s not doing it that well. He’s 19th in net punting (41.6 yards per kick). Still, he’s a standout on a team when nothing else is going right. He averaged 52.7 yards yards on six punts Sunday."

Our Take: The Athletic's theme this week was each team's breakout player. Was it Caleb Williams? No. Rome Odunze? No. How about Darnell Wright? Certainly not. It was their punter, Tory Taylor. The Bears are a legitimate laughing stock.

NFL.com

Link to Article

Current Ranking: 24

Last Week’s Ranking: 23

Author: Eric Edholm

Author’s Take: "So, firing Matt Eberflus was not the cure-all the Bears might have been hoping for. Thomas Brown's interim coaching debut was a huge dud, thanks to a brutal first half on both sides of the ball. The offense was bad. The defense was arguably worse, although that unit at least forced one punt early. It's easy to say a team needs to fire a coach; what's harder is getting better after that happens. Brown figures to be in consideration for the full-time head-coaching job, but his first outing doesn't bode well for his chances, unless there's a quick turnaround. The team that took the Lions to the brink on Thanksgiving looked completely feckless against a Niners squad that was missing some significant offensive talent. Chicago has now recorded seven straight losses, and there's no obvious win left on the schedule. Brown likely needs to pull a few upsets down the stretch; if Sunday was any indication, it's not super likely."

Our Take: Of course firing Matt Eberflus wasn't going to just fix the situation. The Bears have a hard schedule to close out their year and there is a good chance they won't win another game. Already riding a seven-game losing streak, things may only get worse for Chicago.

NBC Sports

Link to Article

Current Ranking: 24

Last Week’s Ranking: 24

Author: Mike Florio

Author’s Take: "Well, at least they didn’t lose because of horrible late-game clock management."

Our Take: No, Mike Florio, they didn't lose on late-game clock mismanagement. Instead, they were just blown out from the beginning. They didn't give any hope this time whatsoever. It was over from the opening kickoff.

ESPN

Link to Article

Current Ranking: 25

Last Week’s Ranking: 22

Author: Courtney Cronin

Author’s Take: "Opposing defenses have brought down the No. 1 draft pick 56 times through 14 weeks, which is 15 more than the next most-sacked quarterback (Houston's C.J. Stroud, 41). The Bears did a better job of protecting Williams after Thomas Brown took over playcalling duties beginning in Week 11 (Williams was sacked three times each versus Green Bay and Minnesota), but the numbers crept back up against Detroit (five) and culminated with Williams taking seven sacks in the Bears' seventh straight loss in San Francisco. David Carr still owns the single-season record (2002, 76), which Williams is flirting with because he's sacked an average of 4.3 times per game."

Our Take: ESPN's theme this week was each team's most shocking ranking. For the Bears, it is Caleb Williams as the sacks-taken leader in the NFL. He holds onto the ball too long and the offensive line is terrible. Both of these things are fixable but it is hard to trust the organization to do it. Honestly, it's a miracle that he is still healthy.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL power rankings: Where experts ranked the Bears in Week 15