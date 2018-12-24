NFL power rankings: Rams, Patriots get in gear; Steelers stuck in reverse

There’s only one more week for NFL teams to establish their might for the 2018 regular season. So there has to be a little more shake-up. Who's looking merriest and brightest before Week 17 with the playoffs just around the corner? Who’s got more lumps in their stockings that are pushing them down in relation to the rest of the league?

Here are our NFL power rankings going into Week 17.

MORE: Updated NFL playoff picture

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL power rankings

1. New Orleans Saints 13-2 (last week: 1)

The Saints have marched to exactly what we thought they would be: the best all-around team in the NFL, the top seed in the NFC and the Super Bowl 53 favorite. Someone will need to beat them at home or in Atlanta to stop that train.

2. Los Angeles Rams 12-3 (last week: 5)

The Rams did what they were supposed to do in Arizona after the rough losses to Chicago and Philadelphia. Jared Goff still didn't look great, but they re-established the run even without Todd Gurley and finally played some respectable defense again.

3. Los Angeles Chargers 11-4 (last week: 2)

The Chargers were probably headed for another successful fourth-quarter comeback before the misfortune of that Antonio Gates fumble. They remain a strong threat to take the AFC because they can win anywhere, any way with Philip Rivers and Anthony Lynn.

4. Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 (last week: 3)

The Chiefs have hit a snag with their defense falling flat. They are still headed to being a dangerous top AFC seed with Patrick Mahomes, but the concerns about their defense have returned.

5. Chicago Bears 11-4 (last week: 4)

The Bears didn't get many style points for how they survived against the 49ers, but they stayed true to their late-season identity. They need to be a little more explosive offensively, however, to win on the road in the playoffs.





Story continues

6. New England Patriots 10-5 (last week: 8)

Here we go again. The Patriots are sending thank-you messages to Nick Foles, because amid all their issues, they are still positioned for AFC No. 2 and a first-round bye, and they have a shot at No. 1. It's not a full deck for Tom Brady, but everyone knows he can pull out a winning hand when it counts.

7. Houston Texans 10-5 (last week: 6)

The Texans' pass defense and overall defensive discipline have sprung leaks at the worst time while on the road over the past two weeks. They are headed toward being too Deshaun Watson-reliant in the playoffs.

8. Baltimore Ravens 9-6 (last week: 9)

The Ravens run with Lamar Jackson often and pick good spots to throw with him. His play has sparked both the traditional running game and the defense. No wonder they’re on the brink of stealing the AFC North, and John Harbaugh is gaining job security.

9. Indianapolis Colts 9-6 (last week: 10)

Frank Reich was the best coaching hire that almost never was. A lot of the Eagles mojo from last season came with him to Indy, where Andrew Luck, the offensive line and defense have responded. They should reward Reich with an immediate trip to the playoffs.

10. Seattle Seahawks 9-6 (last week: 11)

The Seahawks' defense has a lot of holes with a lot of young players, but they have a glue in clutch moments with Bobby Wagner. Offensively, the run-heavy approach has delivered arguably the best version of Russell Wilson. They might be the Saints’ biggest threat in the end.





11. Minnesota Vikings 8-6-1 (last week: 14)

The Vikings have quietly put together two strong performances to fix the things that have ailed them. While everyone’s focused on Foles' magic in Philly, there’s a good chance it’s rendered totally moot because of how Minnesota is playing.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers 8-6-1 (last week: 7)

The Steelers had to drop several notches after losing and everyone around them in the standings winning. But if they don’t make the playoffs, it's hard to believe there has ever been a better non-playoff team in the modern era.

13. Tennessee Titans 9-6 (last week: 12)

The Titans don’t have a specific plan to beat you; they just want to be as physical as possible. There was a big question as to why Tennessee wanted Mike Vrabel as a coaching upgrade, and he has answered that by forging a tough identity.

14. Dallas Cowboys 9-6 (last week: 13)

The Cowboys needed a win to get the NFC East title out of the way and shake off some bad vibes from their recent play. They need to regroup and get healthy during a meaningless Week 17 so they’re not limping into the playoffs.

15. Philadelphia Eagles 8-7 (last week: 15)

The Eagles still are playing shaky defense, and they still can’t run the ball in key situations. But apparently none of that matters when they have Super Foles. However, it also wouldn't be surprising if the QB were to play poorly against Washington.





16. Cleveland Browns 7-7-1 (last week: 17)

The Browns have the interim coach of the year in Gregg Williams. Just think what could have been had Hue Jackson not been the coach earlier, or at least if rookies Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb were featured in the offense from the get-go.

17. Green Bay Packers 6-8-1 (last week: 22)

Aaron Rodgers showed against the Jets why he didn't want to be shut down to end the season. He's a competitor to the end, even with nothing on the line. Some are quick to say the Packers are buried in the division for a while, but the Saints and Seahawks this year have proved how rebounds can happen quickly with elite QBs.

18. Miami Dolphins 7-8 (last week: 16)

The Dolphins have made a few splashes, and they were great at home under Adam Gase until the Jaguars debacle. That was a game Ryan Tannehill needed to prove he's part of the team's future. Instead, he threw a pick-six and likely sent Miami looking for a QB in the draft.

19. Washington Redskins 7-8 (last week: 18)

The Redskins almost pulled off another road win against an AFC South foe, but their injuries and talent limitations caught up with them. The situation can go either way for Jay Gruden after the season.

20. Denver Broncos 6-8 (last week: 20)

The Broncos can't do much in the final two games to save Vance Joseph's job. But it would be nice for once if John Elway realized the groceries in Denver are not favorable for any coach to make a gourmet meal.





21. Atlanta Falcons 6-9 (last week: 23)

The Falcons have been playing catch-up with their defensive injuries all season, and there have been offensive snags at times, too. We’ll see if the late flurry with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones can save offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's job.

22. Carolina Panthers 6-9 (last week: 19)

Ron Rivera isn't going anywhere now that he doesn't have a healthy Cam Newton to take him somewhere. Seven straight losses, however, are hard to swallow in any situation. Losing to the backup Saints in Week 17 would make the free-fall feel worse.

23. Cincinnati Bengals 6-9 (last week: 21)

The Bengals trotted out a shell of an offense against the Browns, but their biggest problem all season has been a defense that has fallen apart without Paul Guenther.

24. New York Giants 5-10 (last week: 25)

Pat Shumur and Saquon Barkley continue to give this team welcome positives and mild moral victories. With a little help at QB and defense, watch out for them to take a weak NFC East in 2019.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-10 (last week: 26)

Jameis Winston looks secure as the team’s franchise quarterback after another strong finish to a season. The Bucs still need to separate him from Dirk Koetter, however, to avoid the cycle of regression.





26. Buffalo Bills 5-10 (last week: 24)

The Bills have done some fine things defensively this season, and Josh Allen has brought their offense to life. But Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have their work cut out for them to make the team better than the 2017 playoff version.

27. Detroit Lions 5-10 (last week: 27)

The Lions are lost in transition offensively, and they have looked only a little better defensively with Matt Patricia. He is safe for now, but he needs to have his team show up more in Year 2.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars 5-10 (last week: 30)

The Jaguars are showing some fight late this season with the defense everyone expected to see. It might buy Doug Marrone one more season and time to find a reliable solution at quarterback.

29. San Francisco 49ers 4-11 (last week: 28)

The 49ers gave everything they had left in a battle of attrition against the mighty Bears, but it didn’t result in another win for Kyle Shanahan. Get this team a rewrite for 2019.

30. New York Jets 4-11 (last week: 29)

The Jets’ offense is humming with Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson and Elijah McGuire, but it was once again Todd Bowles' specialty, the defense, costing them in a loss. That’s why they’re about to move on from the coach.

AFTER FURTHER REVIEW:

Biggest takeaways from Week 16 in NFL



31. Oakland Raiders 3-11 (last week: 31)

The Raiders have been doing a few more things worthy of respect at the end of Jon Gruden’s first return season. Derek Carr looks like more than a passable QB again with whom they hope to close the Coliseum in style.

32. Arizona Cardinals 3-12 (last week: 32)

The Cardinals fell flat with another bad performance from their rushing defense and passing offense. The big changes are coming. Steve Wilks and his staff’s likely downfall was the inability to adjust to the players’ strengths.