NFL Power Rankings: Rams have to rebound quickly from the worst loss of 2020 NFL season

Frank Schwab
·13 min read

Sunday was a reminder that the NFL is different than other leagues. The same four teams aren’t going to rule the sport year after year like it’s the College Football Playoff.

The worst team in the NFL can go on the road and beat a pretty strong contender. The New York Jets weren’t just a bad team, they looked like one of the worst teams ever. They beat the Los Angeles Rams, and now everyone will forget the 2020 Jets, like we do with all 1-15 teams (sure, the Jets could win another, but it really doesn’t matter much unless Trevor Lawrence is reading this).

Even if the NFL is competitive every week, there are different levels of losses. And this was a bad one for the Rams.

It wasn’t really a fluky home loss to an 0-13 team. The Jets and Rams were practically even in yards and first downs. The Rams turned it over just once, so it wasn’t a weird comedy of errors. The Jets went out to an early 13-0 lead and never trailed. The Rams simply got beat by a winless team.

"This loss will demoralize us only as much as we allow it to. It's going to be embarrassing, sick to your stomach about it," coach Sean McVay said afterward, via NFL.com. ”That was very humbling, it's going to be humbling, but we're going to move forward. That's exactly what we'll do. That's all I know how to do."

The good news is the loss didn’t matter too much for the Rams in terms of standings or playoff positioning. The path is still mostly the same, and it starts this week in Seattle.

The Rams are still NFC West champions with two more wins. With a win over the Seattle Seahawks this week, the teams will be tied at 10-5 but the Rams will have the tiebreaker. A loss to the Seahawks and Seattle wins the division. The Rams are still in very good shape for a wild-card berth even if that happens. They had a shot at the No. 1 seed before Sunday and that’s likely gone, but the chances of that were small anyway. The Rams could still blow the division by beating the Seahawks but losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, and that’s the biggest potential fallout from Sunday’s loss. Aside from the embarrassment.

Los Angeles is still a good team, regardless of what happened on Sunday. The Rams have good balance on offense and defense, something not all NFC contenders can say. They are in the top 10 in yards on offense and first in the NFL in yards allowed on defense. There is still top-end talent on both sides of the ball and they have mostly played well this season, including a dominant win over the Seahawks in the first meeting. That’s part of what made Sunday’s loss so confusing.

But the goal is clear. Beat the Seahawks on Sunday in what amounts to the NFC West championship game, finish with a home win over the Cardinals and host a playoff game. That doesn’t mean anyone will forget about the loss to the Jets, but it will take away the sting. No matter how bad Sunday was, the Rams are still capable of getting to where they want to go.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff walks off the field after a loss to the New York Jets. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff walks off the field after a loss to the New York Jets. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Here are the NFL power rankings after Week 15:

32. New York Jets (1-13, Last Week: 32)

You can’t tell players and coaches to tank, and they presumably feel great to avoid 0-16 infamy. It’s also true that in 15 (20? 30?) years you’ll be reminded about the afternoon when the Jets somehow beat the Rams and it cost them the great Trevor Lawrence.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13, LW: 31)

The Jaguars finish the season against the resurgent Bears and a very good Colts team. Anything can happen, as we saw Sunday, but it looks like the Jaguars will be picking first.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1, LW: 30)

I don’t believe Zac Taylor was in much trouble. But if he was, Monday night should save him. That’s a great win near the end of a season.

29. Carolina Panthers (4-10, LW: 28)

The Panthers firing GM Marty Hurney now was more about what has happened around the rest of the league. The Falcons, Lions, Texans and Panthers are already looking for GMs too. The Panthers knew a move was coming, so it’s better to do it now and not be behind four other teams in line.

28. Detroit Lions (5-9, LW: 26)

Matthew Stafford’s reason for playing through injury on Sunday in a lost season is commendable. “Because I’m the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, and it was Sunday, and I got a bunch of teammates out there that work their ass off,” Stafford said, via MLive.com. “They fight to be available, fight to get out there and play and try and help us win. If there’s any way I can play, I’m never going to not, you know? It’s just I feel like I owe it to those guys. I owe it to the game. I owe it to this organization — everybody. If I’m good enough to play, healthy enough to play, my ass is going to be out there.”

27. Atlanta Falcons (4-10, LW: 24)

Cue the jokes about the Falcons blowing another lead. It’s pretty amazing, after all the blown leads that cost Dan Quinn his job, that Atlanta could lead 24-7 on Sunday and lose. This is a franchise that needs a total reset.

26. Dallas Cowboys (5-9, LW: 29)

After Tony Pollard had a very good game Sunday, you’ll hear a lot about the Cowboys maybe trading or cutting Ezekiel Elliott next offseason. It probably won’t happen because the Cowboys don’t want to admit a huge mistake on his contract, but the contract is looking like a bad investment especially with Dallas’ other needs.

25. Houston Texans (4-10, LW: 27)

Deshaun Watson trails only Patrick Mahomes in yards and Aaron Rodgers in passer rating. You’ll hear people argue that Player A should get MVP votes because his supporting cast isn’t as good as Player B. Given that, Watson should get MVP consideration because he has the worst supporting cast of all. He won’t, but he is having that type of individual season.

24. San Francisco 49ers (5-9, LW: 23)

Brandon Aiyuk might be overshadowed by some other rookie receivers, but the 49ers have to be thrilled with him. He had 73 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Between Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, the 49ers have some great pass catchers for the future.

23. Denver Broncos (5-9, LW: 21)

It was an ugly performance against the Bills, getting out-gained 534-255. Vic Fangio doesn’t seem to be on the hot seat, but two more games like that could cause the Broncos to have a long discussion about their coaching situation.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1, LW: 25)

Jalen Hurts looked good in his first start, a win. He looked great in Sunday’s loss. Hurts made many plays and kept the Eagles in the game with clutch plays. It’ll be fun to see him the rest of this season, before the offseason questions begin.

21. New York Giants (5-9, LW: 20)

The Giants likely aren’t beating the Ravens with or without Daniel Jones. The most prudent move, assuming Jones isn’t 100 percent by Sunday, might be to sit him in Week 16 and see if they’re alive going into Week 17 and decide how to proceed.

20. Washington Football Team (6-8, LW: 18)

A second-half comeback by Dwayne Haskins Jr. was nice, but Washington will feel better when Alex Smith is back. If WFT beats a reeling Panthers team and the Giants lose to a surging Ravens team, Washington will clinch the NFC East and be the most improbable division champion of this season.

19. New England Patriots (6-8, LW: 17)

Cam Newton put a message on Instagram that said this season was unacceptable, and that that some players including himself have not lived up to the Patriots’ standard. He said he thinks the answers are in the locker room, including him. But with the way Newton has played this season, it’s very hard to imagine he will be back.

18. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9, LW: 22)

Justin Herbert has already tied the rookie record for passing touchdowns with two games to go. He needs 594 yards to break the NFL rookie record for passing yards. Even the most optimistic Herbert projections didn’t have him challenging those marks.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7, LW: 16)

Marcus Mariota’s play off the bench last week was a fun story. He made one mistake, an ill-timed interception, but otherwise played very well in relief of Derek Carr. If Carr misses more time with a groin injury, it’ll become a very important audition for Mariota, who is still just 27 years old.

16. Minnesota Vikings (6-8, LW: 15)

The Vikings’ playoff hopes aren’t dead, but they’d need a miracle to get in after two straight losses. The Vikings will still want to finish strong because digging out of a 1-5 hole had them on the right trajectory, and they don’t want to waste that momentum going into the offseason.

15. Chicago Bears (7-7, LW: 19)

The Bears aren’t dead yet. If they tie the Cardinals for the last wild-card spot, they will win the tiebreaker. The Bears are a game behind Arizona. Chicago gets the Jaguars this week and the Packers in the finale. The Packers might have a No. 1 seed clinched by then. The Cardinals face the 49ers and then finish at the Rams, who could be trying to clinch a division title. Things might get really interesting heading into Week 17.

14. Arizona Cardinals (8-6, LW: 14)

This season hasn’t been easy on Larry Fitzgerald. His play has trailed off at age 37 and he battled COVID-19. Scoring a touchdown in a nice win over the Eagles on Sunday was a nice highlight in what could be a legend’s last season. And if this is the end, at least it looks like Fitzgerald will get one more chance to play in the postseason.

13. Miami Dolphins (9-5, LW: 13)

The Dolphins have a game at Las Vegas next week and then finish at Buffalo. The Raiders are falling apart. The Bills, who clinched the AFC East and have little shot at the No. 1 seed, could be sitting key players before their first playoff game. The path to the playoffs might not be as hard as it looks.

12. Los Angeles Rams (9-5, LW: 6)

The loss to the Jets can be forgotten if they win the division, but to do that Jared Goff is going to have to play up to his salary. He wasn’t terrible on Sunday, but the Rams didn’t give him a $134 million deal to be average. He has thrown for 209 yards or less in three of the Rams’ last four games. He has four touchdowns and four interceptions in the past four games. That’s not going to be good enough.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5, LW: 12)

The Buccaneers’ win over the Falcons was buried on NFL Sunday, noted only because the Bucs came back to win. That means Tampa Bay’s surprising struggle in the first half will be forgotten. Maybe we should focus on the comeback, but it still seems like Tampa Bay is still not close to what it was early this season.

10. Baltimore Ravens (9-5, LW: 10)

The Ravens are playing well lately. The problem is Miami is still ahead of them for the seventh seed. Football Outsiders gives Baltimore an 85.4 percent chance to make it to the playoffs. It would be stunning if the Ravens weren’t in the field. And they could be a tough out if they make it.

9. Cleveland Browns (10-4, LW: 11)

Baker Mayfield’s hot streak has been a great sign for Cleveland. It doesn’t seem like coincidence that Mayfield’s play has taken off since Odell Beckham Jr.’s season-ending injury. Perhaps once Mayfield stopped forcing the ball to Beckham, he saw more of the field.

8. Seattle Seahawks (10-4, LW: 9)

Russell Wilson is averaging just 210.8 passing yards over his last six games, including just 121 yards on 27 attempts Sunday. Seattle is still dangerous in the NFC, but it’s hard to believe the Seahawks go that deep in the playoffs unless the offense refocuses on Wilson and gets more production out of the passing game.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3, LW: 4)

There were some serious 2015 Peyton Manning vibes with Ben Roethlisberger on Monday night. He looked like he’s near the end for a lot of the game. Now we know why the Steelers were hardly ever throwing it deep.

6. Tennessee Titans (10-4, LW: 8)

Titans at Packers next week is a huge game for Tennessee. If the Titans lose, they could let the AFC South title slip away to Indianapolis. But a win means that Tennessee clinches the South with either a season-ending win over Houston or one Colts loss. It’s not easy to win at Green Bay and it would be a big step for Tennessee.

5. Indianapolis Colts (10-4, LW: 7)

Darius Leonard’s forced fumble of Keke Coutee inside the 10-yard line to seal the Colts’ win was one of the most clutch plays you’ll see out of a defender. Leonard is a phenomenal player, and it seems like only health will keep him from being a Hall of Fame candidate some day. He’s that good.

4. New Orleans Saints (10-4, LW: 5)

Maybe the fourth quarter was a sign that Drew Brees was knocking the rust off and will be fine. He played better late. But he also started Sunday’s game 7-of-24 passing, and given the injury he had and his age, there has to be real concern that Brees won’t fully rebound the rest of the season.

3. Green Bay Packers (11-3, LW: 2)

The Packers didn’t play their best in the second half on Saturday night, but it doesn’t matter much. IT was still a great week. Losses by the Saints and Rams on Sunday, coupled with Green Bay’s win, gives the Packers an even easier path to the No. 1 seed. It would be a shock if they don’t get the bye at this point.

2. Buffalo Bills (11-3, LW: 3)

The Bills get a small bump up the power rankings, not because of the Packers but because Buffalo continued to get even better as the season goes on. This is an impressive team without one bad loss all season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1, LW: 1)

The bye became more important for the Chiefs when Clyde Edwards-Helaire hurt his ankle and hip. If CEH misses the rest of the regular season, Kansas City will be hoping he is ready for its first playoff game. An extra week would give him a better chance.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Raptors sign OG Anunoby to 4-year, $72-million extension

    The Toronto Raptors reportedly signed OG Anunoby to a four-year, $72-million extension, with a player option for 2024-25.

  • Doug Ford: No decision on NHL games with Ontario primed for lockdown

    Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Maple Leafs and Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers headline NFL Pro Bowl rosters

    Four teams lead the NFL with seven players each selected to the Pro Bowl.

  • Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene dies at 58

    Kevin Greene is dead at 58.

  • Fred VanVleet on Pascal Siakam: 'The lens people view him in has changed'

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have both risen through the Raptors' franchise side-by-side but now, VanVleet acknowledges that Siakam is viewed differently than himself and is now compared to an upper echelon of NBA stars, something he needs to get used to.

  • Eagles' Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts will start vs. Cowboys, but won't go beyond that

    Doug Pederson really had no other choice but to name Jalen Hurts the starter for Week 16.

  • White Sox stand by Tony La Russa after guilty plea to lesser charge in DUI case

    La Russa was ordered to one day of home detention during a global pandemic.

  • Report: Ben Roethlisberger not ready to retire, plans to play for Steelers in 2021

    Ben Roethlisberger isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

  • Bucks lose 2022 second-round pick for violating NBA rules in Bogdan Bogdanovic fiasco

    The Bucks didn't get Bogdan Bogdanovic on their roster and will pay for the transgression with a lost pick.

  • Ex-Nebraska coach Bo Pelini's tenure as LSU's defensive coordinator is over after one season

    LSU allowed opposing teams to score at least 40 points in five games in 2020.

  • Bengals stun Steelers, sound more alarms around struggling Ben Roethlisberger

    Monday was supposed to be a get-right game for the Steelers. It wasn't.

  • Robert Tonyan, Calvin Ridley among this seasons' biggest Pro Bowl snubs

    Even though there isn't a game, the NFL certainly left some big names off the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters.

  • Biggest offseason storylines: Lakers buy-in, Giannis re-signs & will KD or Kyrie be the leader in Brooklyn?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill discuss the five biggest off-season storylines on the eve of the 2021 NBA regular season.

  • Woodbine Mohawk Park to run doubleheader before shutting down

    A standardbred racing double-header will run on Wednesday at Woodbine Mohawk Park as its final event of the season before COVID-19 restrictions shut down the track. Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement on Monday night as "an effort to provide horse people with additional racing opportunities prior to the mandated shutdown," that will kick in on Boxing Day. Ontario will go into lockdown on Saturday in an effort to bring soaring COVID-19 cases under control, a move the province announced earlier Monday. The lockdown will shutter all non-essential businesses, ban indoor gatherings, close restaurant dining rooms, and see all schools move classes online for the first week of the new year. It also means Ontarians are advised to stay home as much as possible.  The restrictions will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario — where there are fewer cases — on Jan. 9.  As a result of the suspension of racing, Woodbine Mohawk Park will be closed and not available for training as of Thursday. "While we are disappointed that we must temporarily suspend live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park, we continue to be supportive of the government's efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment.  "The safety of our employees, horse people, customers and communities will always be our highest priority. As we have demonstrated throughout the pandemic, we will continue to be leaders in health and safety and look forward to when we can safely resume live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park that supports thousands of people in the region who depend on it."  This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 21, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Reds shopping arms | FastCast

    The Reds are reportedly looking to move pitchers Sonny Gray and Luis Castillo, plus Howie Kendrick retires on this edition of FastCast

  • Kevin Durant insists nothing special about playing Warriors in season opener after injury

    "Playing against old teammates never really ratcheted me up."

  • Report: Magic sign Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac to big-dollar extensions

    The Magic weren't the only team with notable signings on Monday.

  • Vonn Bell follows through on promise, levels JuJu Smith-Schuster to force fumble

    Bell had promised to deliver a message to the Steelers wide receiver before the game.

  • Brees: Saints 'only going to get better' before playoffs

    NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints' first two-game skid since Week 3 doesn't have quarterback Drew Brees panicking quite yet.After all, both losses were by three points, one came against the team with the best record in the NFL and injuries have prevented the Saints from having lineup continuity at key positions lately. There's also the fact that the Saints (10-4) already have clinched a playoff spot.Now New Orleans has two regular-season games left to try to win the NFC South — for a fourth straight season — and tune up for the post-season.“You want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs,” Brees said. "The most important factor right now is for us to win and win the division, right? And then, continue to kind of build on and ascend, going into the playoffs.Brees also notes that other key, short-term absences — like that of receiver Michael Thomas for the final three regular season games — will pay off when the club is healthier for the post-season.Brees counts himself among the players who need to ramp back up, having played Sunday for the first time since a four-game absence caused by fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Brees' performance fell below his usual standard in Sunday's 32-29 loss to Kansas City. He completed fewer than half of his passes and was intercepted once.“Listen, I missed the last four weeks; I’m trying to kind of get back into it again, and get the feel and the rhythm and all that,” Brees said. "So, I think there’s just a little bit of that going on right now. But, at the end of the day, we’re only going to get better week to week, from now until the end of the season, and then going into the playoffs."Meanwhile, Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson said he sees no reason why New Orleans' defence should suddenly have confidence problems after being ranked as high as No. 1 in the NFL a few weeks ago.“The loss, it hurt, but as a whole, as a unit, as a D, we can’t get down on ourselves,” Gardner-Johnson said.But Gardner-Johnson seems fueled by the notion — real or imagined — that critics of the Saints defence are coming back out in force.“I feel like everybody’s overlooking us already. I feel like everybody feels like we’re going to come in, our heads down, not energized,” Garnder Johnson said. “We’re ready. If you’re not fired up after two losses, I don’t know what’s going to put a fire under your (bottom). But I know with me, there’s a little pep in my step. I know I've got to take it to another level.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe Saints were able to get pressure up front on star Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, sacking him four times and causing him to lose a fumble in the fourth quarter. And although Mahomes produced in the clutch, his overall passing numbers were below his usual standard. Mahomes’ 55.3% completion rate was well off his rate of 67.3% for the season. Meanwhile, his 254 yards passing in New Orleans fell short of his season average of 318.WHAT NEEDS HELPNew Orleans will have to improve third down numbers on both sides of the ball over its latest outing. On offence, the Saints converted only one of 11 third downs while allowing the Chiefs to convert nine of 18.STOCK UPReceiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was activated because of the absence of Michael Thomas and stepped up with a leaping touchdown catch in the waning minutes that pulled the Saints within a field goal of Kansas City with more than 2:06 to go.“He gives us some juice,” Brees said. “He can do a lot of things. He can play outside, play inside. He’s a pretty smart football player. He’s got good size, really good athletic ability ... good feel as a route runner and ability to go up and get the ball.”STOCK DOWNTight end Jared Cook was targeted five times by Brees but had just two catches for 29 yards at a time when the Saints were looking for receiving targets to step up in Thomas' absence.INJUREDSmith and safety Marcus Williams each left Sunday’s game with ankle injuries. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who leads the Saints in sacks with 12.5 sacks, appeared to have an upper body injury after his sack and strip of Mahomes in the fourth quarter.KEY NUMBER212.5: The average of yards rushing allowed during the past two games by the Saints’ defence, which just three weeks ago ranked No. 1 in the NFL overall and second against the run. New Orleans has now fallen to fourth in the league against the run, allowing 95.6 yards per game.NEXT STEPSThe Saints play their final home game of the season on Christmas Day against Minnesota, when New Orleans will try to finally lock up the NFC South after failing to do so the previous two weeks.___Follow Brett Martel on Twitter: www.twitter.com/brettmartel___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press

  • LA Rams embarrassed, uncertain after loss to winless Jets

    LOS ANGELES — For really the first time since Sean McVay arrived four years ago, the Los Angeles Rams are the laughingstocks of the NFL.The Rams’ 23-20 loss to the winless New York Jets on Sunday was an utter humiliation for a franchise and a coach that have been largely beyond serious reproach since 2017. While Los Angeles hasn't won a title, it has put together four winning seasons for the first time since the 1980s while remaining remarkably free of major drama or severe dips in play.Nothing in those four seasons — not even a Super Bowl defeat that was ugly, but comprehensible — was as discouraging as inexplicably losing at SoFi Stadium on extra rest to a depleted 0-13 opponent with the worst offence in the league. The Rams' subsequent thrashing from pundits and social media jackals was harsh, but they agree it was deserved.“The only thing that makes you feel better is when you say, ‘All right, let’s learn from it, let's own it, and let's move forward accordingly,'” a sombre McVay said Monday. “Because dwelling on it or getting still (ticked) off about it really doesn't do you any good for how you move forward.”While McVay and a few available players said all the usual things afterward about respecting every opponent and understanding the unpredictability of their sport, it was still clear they were chagrined, angry and uncertain about a playoff future that looked bright just a few hours before the debacle.“They showed up, and we maybe overlooked them,” Rams kicker Matt Gay said. “There’s a natural inclination there, when you have a team you’re playing that hasn’t had a great year, and you’re coming off some good wins, (to) take them lightly.”The Rams (9-5) are all but certain to make the post-season. They still can win the NFC West or make a significant playoff run. Their path to redemption starts this weekend in Seattle (10-4), where the Seahawks can clinch the division by beating LA.But this loss shakes the foundations of what McVay has painstakingly built. If the Rams can't execute well enough to clinch a playoff spot by beating the easiest opponent in the league, it's impossible to anticipate what team will show up Sunday.“As poor as yesterday was, we’ve got an opportunity to respond in a division game at their place with a lot at stake,” McVay said. “I do trust the character of this football team. I trust the resilience.”WHAT'S WORKINGThe Rams still finished Sunday with the NFL's No. 1 defence by yards allowed after giving up 289 to New York. While it's embarrassing that the defence didn't dominate the Jets, or even force any turnovers, co-ordinator Brandon Staley's group hasn't regressed in any significant way this season. The defence needed one extra stop to save the offence from itself yet again, but couldn't get it.WHAT NEEDS HELPMcVay’s history of baffling play-calling decisions. Faced with third-and 4-from the Jets 37 while trailing by three points in the final minutes, the Rams threw two long, incomplete passes instead of trying a higher-percentage throw or running the ball.Both passes fell incomplete and weren’t even close. Whether Jared Goff made the wrong progression read or not, McVay's schemes didn't match the moment at all.“Those were aggressive, but plays we felt good about on third and fourth down,” McVay said. “But ultimately, we didn't make the play.”McVay also didn’t try a 55-yard field goal on fourth down with Gay, who has enough leg to hit from that distance, particularly under a roof in perfect weather.“I was ready to go,” Gay said. “Warming up, I felt like if they called on me, I could go out there and make that, but I have full confidence in Sean to call the plays. Our team was rolling.”STOCK UPAlthough Cam Akers will be out this week, the rookie had another strong game on the ground, rebounding from an in-game ankle injury to rush for 63 yards. His day should have been much bigger, too: He had three runs that went for 50 combined yards and a touchdown, but all three were called back by penalties on Joe Noteboom, Austin Corbett and Tyler Higbee.STOCK DOWNMcVay always blames himself for whatever goes wrong with the Rams, but in this case he's largely right. The offence is his responsibility, and it's in two straight seasons of regression from its 2018 form. The young coach also had another game of head-scratching timeout decisions and curious play-calls with nearly no moments of inspiration to counter them.INJUREDAkers is out for at least a week with a high ankle sprain, McVay said Monday night. The rookie got hurt during the game, but kept playing through an injury that turned out to be fairly serious.KEY NUMBER6 — The number of game results in the final two weeks that would have to go against the Rams to keep them out of the playoffs. Los Angeles would have to lose out while Chicago wins out, Arizona beats the 49ers this week and Tampa Bay wins at least one more game.WHAT'S NEXTThe season-defining trip to cold, possibly rainy Seattle on Sunday. After blowing their layup against the Jets, the Rams must win their final two games to be guaranteed their third NFC West title in four years.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press