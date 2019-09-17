NFL Power Rankings Poll Week 3: Cowboys, Niners and Bills (!) on the Rise

This week’s voters:

Ben Baskin, Staff Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter/Lead Content Strategist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Kalyn Kahler, Writer/Producer

Robert Klemko, Senior Writer



Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer



Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

















Previous rank: 1

Points in poll: 351

Highest-place vote: 1 (10 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Miami, 43-0

This week: vs. N.Y. Jets











Everyone’s talking about Antonio Brown, but what about that defense? The Pats have allowed three points through two games. And here come Luke Falk’s Jets.

Previous rank: 2

Points in poll: 342

Highest-place vote: 1 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (10 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Oakland, 28-10

This week: vs. Baltimore











Tyreek Hill’s absence was hardly felt, as Damarcus Robinson had six catches for 172 yards. Tasty Mahomes-Jackson matchup on tap.

Previous rank: 3

Points in poll: 327

Highest-place vote: 3 (9 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat New Orleans, 27-9

This week: at Cleveland











NFL 100 fun fact for the day: The Rams franchise began in Cleveland in 1937. It returns to its roots on Sunday.

Previous rank: 6

Points in poll: 314

Highest-place vote: 4 (7 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 6 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Washington, 31-21

This week: vs. Miami











Dak Prescott is making an early MVP push—completing 82.3% of his passes, with a rating of 142.9 over two games.

Previous rank: 11

Points in poll: 302

Highest-place vote: 1 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 11 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Arizona, 23-17

This week: at Kansas City











The Ravens offense is averaging 541.5 yards per game—about twice what their defense is giving up—and Lamar Jackson got his rush on against the Cards. Scary.

Previous rank: 9

Points in poll: 286

Highest-place vote: 4 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Minnesota, 21-16

This week: vs. Denver











No, things aren’t really clicking yet for Rodgers and LaFleur, but Green Bay has two wins over division opponents under its belt.

7. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-1)

Previous rank: 5

Points in poll: 283

Highest-place vote: 3 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 10 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Atlanta, 24-20

This week: vs. Detroit











Doug Pederson needs to do some savvy roster juggling given the slew of injuries coming out of the Atlanta loss, with a Thursday-nighter coming after this Sunday.

8. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-0)

Previous rank: 10

Points in poll: 276

Highest-place vote: 6 (4 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Pittsburgh, 28-26

This week: vs. New Orleans











Rookie D.K. Metcalf is averaging 21.4 yards per reception. Why did he slide in the draft, again?

Previous rank: 8

Points in poll: 247

Highest-place vote: 8 (3 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Detroit, 13-10

This week: vs. Houston











You use a punter to do your placekicking and miss two field goals in a 13-10 loss. An alternate plan might have been advisable.

10. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1-1)

Previous rank: 7

Points in poll: 245

Highest-place vote: 6 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 16 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Green Bay, 21-16

This week: vs. Oakland











Kirk Cousins’s performance against the Packers, including that brain-cramp pick in the endzone late, may hint at why Mike Zimmer wants to run the ball.

11. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-0)

Previous rank: 18

Points in poll: 226

Highest-place vote: 9 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Cincinnati, 41-17

This week: vs. Pittsburgh











Nice climb up the rankings after a thorough beatdown of the Bengals in which Jimmy Garoppolo was efficient and the run game looked formidable.

12. ATLANTA FALCONS (1-1)

Previous rank: 22

Points in poll: 226

Highest-place vote: 9 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Philadelphia, 24-20

This week: at Indianapolis











Solid bounce-back win in Week 2 that affirmed (for some) the overall quality of this team. It’s amazing what can happen when you throw the ball to Julio Jones.

13. BUFFALO BILLS (2-0)

Previous rank: 20

Points in poll: 217

Highest-place vote: 7 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat N.Y. Giants, 28-14

This week: vs. Cincinnati











Josh Allen is winning games—and showing some swag. Our voters took note, and the Bills are in the top half of the poll for the first time in a long time.

14. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1-1)

Previous rank: 14

Points in poll: 214

Highest-place vote: 9 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Tennessee, 19-17

This week: vs. Atlanta











Adam Vinatieri is sticking around, for now, but it might be wise for the Colts not to have to put games on his feet.

15. HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)

Previous rank: 13

Points in poll: 208

Highest-place vote: 11 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Jacksonville, 13-12

This week: at L.A. Chargers











Newcomers Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde are shaping up into a productive running back combo. The Texans are fifth in the league in rushing.

16. CHICAGO BEARS (1-1)

Previous rank: 15

Points in poll: 187

Highest-place vote: 11 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Denver, 16-14

This week: at Washington (Monday)











The Bears celebrated Eddy Piñeiro’s 53-yard game-winner like it was the Super Bowl. Imagine what they’ll do if Trubisky throws a touchdown pass.

17. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1-1)

Previous rank: 4

Points in poll: 181

Highest-place vote: 9 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to L.A. Rams, 27-9

This week: at Seattle











Saints plummet 13 places, as our voters express limited faith in Teddy Bridgewater (and Taysom Hill?) filling in for Drew Brees.

18. TENNESSEE TITANS (1-1)

Previous rank: 12

Points in poll: 178

Highest-place vote: 13 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Indianapolis, 19-17

This week: at Jacksonville (Thursday)











Important early divisional showdown with the Jags. Don’t do your laundry on Thursday!

19. DETROIT LIONS (1-0-1)

Previous rank: 24T

Points in poll: 168

Highest-place vote: 12 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat L.A. Chargers, 13-10

This week: at Philadelphia











Kerryon Johnson alone is reason to watch the Lions.

20. CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-1)

Previous rank: 19

Points in poll: 155

Highest-place vote: 12 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (3 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat N.Y. Jets, 23-3

This week: vs. L.A. Rams











Six catches for 161 yards and an 89-yard TD—that’s why OBJ-to-Cleveland was the talk of the early offseason. The Browns get stiffer competition this week.

21. CAROLINA PANTHERS (0-2)

Previous rank: 17

Points in poll: 132

Highest-place vote: 17 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Tampa Bay, 20-14

This week: at Arizona











Cam Newton is off to the worst start of his career and says he needs to do some “real soul-searching.” Not quite what you want to hear from your franchise QB.

22. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (0-2)

Previous rank: 16

Points in poll: 121

Highest-place vote: 21 (5 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Seattle, 28-26

This week: at San Francisco











Roethlisberger out for the year, Brown and Bell long gone. It’s feeling like transition time in Pittsburgh.

23. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-2)

Previous rank: 23

Points in poll: 116

Highest-place vote: 19 (3 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Houston, 13-12

This week: vs. Tennessee (Thursday)











If they’d punched in that two-point conversion, we wouldn’t be talking so much about the Jalen Ramsey-Doug Marrone sideline spat. A game of inches!

24. OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-1)

Previous rank: 21

Points in poll: 87

Highest-place vote: 23 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Kansas City, 28-10

This week: at Minnesota











Look at it this way—in three out of the four quarters, the Raiders held Patrick Mahomes scoreless.

25. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1-1)

Previous rank: 31

Points in poll: 84

Highest-place vote: 19 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Carolina, 20-14

This week: vs. N.Y. Giants











Todd Bowles’ defense is holding opponents to 2.7 yards per rushing attempt, third-best in the league. Let’s see what it can do against Saquon Barkley.

26. CINCINNATI BENGALS (0-2)

Previous rank: 24T

Points in poll: 73

Highest-place vote: 24 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to San Francisco, 41-17

This week: at Buffalo











Cincy has 59 rushing yards over two games. Not good.

27. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-2)

Previous rank: 30

Points in poll: 70

Highest-place vote: 22 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Dallas, 31-21

This week: vs. Chicago (Monday)











Case Keenum hasn’t thrown a pick and is completing 69 percent of his passes. That’s about the nicest thing we can say about the Redskins.

28. ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-1-1)

Previous rank: 26T

Points in poll: 64

Highest-place vote: 24 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Baltimore, 23-17

This week: at Carolina











Again, Kyler Murray showed some second-half flair, and Larry Fitzgerald went over 100 yards. They might not win much this year, but the Cards are interesting to watch.

29. DENVER BRONCOS (0-2)

Previous rank: 29

Points in poll: 55

Highest-place vote: 25 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Chicago, 16-14.

This week: at Green Bay











Yes, the roughing call on Bradley Chubb was bogus, but when you’ve scored just 30 points in two games, there are bigger concerns than the refs.

30. NEW YORK JETS (0-2)

Previous rank: 26T

Points in poll: 45

Highest-place vote: 27 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (4 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Cleveland, 23-3

This week: at New England











Sam Darnold out with mono, Trevor Siemian out with a nasty ankle injury, and Luke Falk taking charge headed into New England. It’s not pretty for the Jets right now.

31. NEW YORK GIANTS (0-2)

Previous rank: 28

Points in poll: 25

Highest-place vote: 29 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (9 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Buffalo, 28-14

This week: at Tampa Bay











End of an era, as Daniel Jones takes over. Pour one out for Eli.

32. MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-2)

Previous rank: 32

Points in poll: 11

Highest-place vote: 32 (11 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (11 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to New England, 43-0

This week: at Dallas











In 1961 the Raiders gave up a record 141 points over their first three games. The Dolphins have allowed 102 through two. Watch out, ’61 Raiders!

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.