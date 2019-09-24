NFL Power Rankings Poll Week 4: Chiefs Pushing Patriots, Giants Climb, Eagles Plunge

This week’s voters:

Ben Baskin, Staff Writer

Andy Benoit, Staff Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Writer/Producer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer



















Previous rank: 1

Points in poll: 316

Highest-place vote: 1 (7 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 3 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat N.Y. Jets, 30-14

This week: at Buffalo











The Patriots are the first team since the 1944 Giants to allow zero rushing or passing touchdowns through the first three games. The G-Men’s first three opponents that season were the Boston Yanks, Brooklyn Tigers and Card-Pitt (the wartime mashup of the Cardinals and Steelers). This has been your NFL 100 fact for the day.

Previous rank: 2

Points in poll: 313

Highest-place vote: 1 (3 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (7 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Baltimore, 33-28

This week: at Detroit











Each week someone new emerges on this offense. Against the Ravens, we got a good taste of how LeSean McCoy fits in.

3. LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-0)

Previous rank: 3

Points in poll: 295

Highest-place vote: 3 (4 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Cleveland, 20-14

This week: vs. Tampa Bay











While the Rams’ offense isn’t blowing the bloody doors off, the D is proving to be one of the league’s toughest. Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews have been valuable additions.

Previous rank: 4

Points in poll: 293

Highest-place vote: 3 (4 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Miami, 31-6

This week: at New Orleans











An early prove-it stretch coming up for the Boys, with the Saints, Packers and Eagles over the next four weeks. That will help sort things in the NFC.

5. GREEN BAY PACKERS (3-0)

Previous rank: 6

Points in poll: 274

Highest-place vote: 2 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Denver, 27-16

This week: vs. Philadelphia (Thurs)











It’s the third time in the Aaron Rodgers era that the Packers have started out 3-0, and maybe the least convincing of those teams. The Pack offense is 28th in the league.

6. BALTIMORE RAVENS (2-1)

Previous rank: 5

Points in poll: 266

Highest-place vote: 5 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Kansas City, 33-28

This week: vs. Cleveland











Lamar Jackson and crew made it a game on the road against the Chiefs. A win over the preseason-darling Browns would put Baltimore in the early driver’s seat in the division.

7. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (2-1)

Previous rank: 10

Points in poll: 263

Highest-place vote: 5 (3 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Oakland, 34-14

This week: at Chicago











Dalvin Cook has rushed for at least 110 yards in each of the first three games. He’ll be tested against that Bears front on Sunday.

8. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-1)

Previous rank: 17

Points in poll: 237

Highest-place vote: 7 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Seattle, 33-27

This week: vs. Dallas











After N.O. plunged to 17 last week, a big win on the road at Seattle reassured our voters, pushing Teddy Bridgewater and friends way back up the rankings.

9. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (2-1)

Previous rank: 14

Points in poll: 231

Highest-place vote: 8 (3 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Atlanta, 27-24

This week: vs. Oakland











Gutsy victory for Jacoby Brissett will help this young, talented team move on from Andrew Luck.

10. HOUSTON TEXANS (2-1)

Previous rank: 15

Points in poll: 229

Highest-place vote: 8 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 14 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat L.A. Chargers, 27-20

This week: vs. Carolina











AFC South is shaping up as a two-team race.

11. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-0)

Previous rank: 11

Points in poll: 221

Highest-place vote: 7 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 14 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Pittsburgh, 24-20

This week: Bye











Third straight AFC North opponent coming up after the break. Hard to judge where this unbeaten team fits into the NFC picture until it starts facing serious conference opposition.

12. BUFFALO BILLS (3-0)

Previous rank: 13

Points in poll: 200

Highest-place vote: 10 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Cincinnati, 21-17

This week: vs. New England











The last time the Bills started 3-0 they got an SI cover. Better not to ask how that ended up.

13. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-1)

Previous rank: 8

Points in poll: 196

Highest-place vote: 10 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to New Orleans, 33-27

This week: at Arizona











Russell Wilson’s heroics might not be enough to carry the Hawks in a very competitive NFC. Loss at home to the Brees-less Saints wasn’t as close as the final score.

14. DETROIT LIONS (2-0-1)

Previous rank: 19

Points in poll: 194

Highest-place vote: 10 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Philadelphia, 27-24

This week: vs. Kansas City











Closed out a tough win in Philly. Are people starting to believe in Matt Patricia?

15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-2)

Previous rank: 7

Points in poll: 191

Highest-place vote: 7 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (3 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Detroit, 27-24

This week: at Green Bay (Thurs)











This still looks like a contending team (one voter has the Eagles in the top 10), but will it ever be healthy enough? Things won’t get easier on the road against the Packers on a short week.

16. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-2)

Previous rank: 9

Points in poll: 178

Highest-place vote: 10 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Houston, 27-20

This week: at Miami











The injury absences of safety Derwin James and left tackle Russell Okung are hobbling this club. Dolphins should offer a bit of a reprieve.

17. CHICAGO BEARS (2-1)

Previous rank: 16

Points in poll: 165

Highest-place vote: 14 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Washington, 31-15

This week: vs. Minnesota











Mitch Trubisky came alive, and Khalil Mack put on another Monday night show. And still the Bears dropped in the rankings—evidence of how poor the opposition was. Tester coming against the Vikes.

18. ATLANTA FALCONS (1-2)

Previous rank: 12

Points in poll: 147

Highest-place vote: 12 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (4 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Indianapolis, 24-20

This week: vs. Tennessee











Tone-setting safety Keanu Neal is out for the season with a torn Achilles, after an ACL tear ruined his 2018 campaign. That’s just not fair.

19. TENNESSEE TITANS (1-2)

Previous rank: 18

Points in poll: 142

Highest-place vote: 17 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Jacksonville, 20-7

This week: at Atlanta











Next three games—at injury-weakened Atlanta, vs. Cinderella Bills, at struggling Denver—will be critical.

20. CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-2)

Previous rank: 20

Points in poll: 127

Highest-place vote: 18 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (5 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to L.A. Rams, 20-14

This week: at Baltimore











Baker Mayfield is completing just 56.9% of his passes, 30th in the league. Freddie Kitchens and Todd Monken have to get that figured out or this once-promising season will slip away.

21. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-2)

Previous rank: 23

Points in poll: 126

Highest-place vote: 18 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Tennessee, 20-7

This week: at Denver











Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew is hitting on 74% of his passes and seems made for the limelight. He’s doing the impossible—making the Jags a team to watch.

22. CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-2)

Previous rank: 21

Points in poll: 116

Highest-place vote: 20 (3 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Arizona, 38-20

This week: at Houston











Kyle Allen threw four touchdown passes in an impressive second NFL start. That should give Ron Rivera some comfort and Cam Newton time to heal.

23. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (0-3)

Previous rank: 22

Points in poll: 95

Highest-place vote: 22 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to San Francisco, 24-20

This week: vs. Cincinnati (Mon)











Complete absence of a run game—lead back James Conner is averaging 2.9 yards per carry—isn’t going to do Mason Rudolph any favors.

24. NEW YORK GIANTS (1-2)

Previous rank: 31

Points in poll: 92

Highest-place vote: 21 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Tampa Bay, 32-31

This week: vs. Washington











Forget the Eli Hall of Fame debate. Is Daniel Jones ready for Canton?

25. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1-2)

Previous rank: 25

Points in poll: 77

Highest-place vote: 22 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to N.Y. Giants, 32-31

This week: at L.A. Rams











Matt Gay makes that chip-shot field goal and we’re talking about Jameis Winston’s 380 passing yards and the Bucs’ clutch comeback. Game of inches!

26. OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-2)

Previous rank: 24

Points in poll: 69

Highest-place vote: 24 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Minnesota, 34-14

This week: at Indianapolis











The opening-night magic against Denver, not to mention the Antonio Brown drama of the summer, seems like a million years ago.

27. DENVER BRONCOS (0-3)

Previous rank: 29

Points in poll: 52

Highest-place vote: 27 (5 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Green Bay, 27-16.

This week: vs. Jacksonville











Former Bronco Shaq Barrett, now in Tampa, has eight sacks through three games. The Broncos have zero.

28. ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-1-2)

Previous rank: 28

Points in poll: 48

Highest-place vote: 24 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (3 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Carolina, 38-20

This week: vs. Seattle











Kliff Kingsbury needs to get a run game going if teams aren’t to just game plan for his rookie QB.

29. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-3)

Previous rank: 27

Points in poll: 47

Highest-place vote: 25 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Chicago, 31-15

This week: at N.Y. Giants











Warming up in the bullpen: rookie Dwayne Haskins.

30. CINCINNATI BENGALS (0-3)

Previous rank: 26

Points in poll: 43

Highest-place vote: 26 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (3 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost Buffalo, 21-17

This week: at Pittsburgh (Mon)











The rushing attack is averaging 42 yards per game. Not good.

31. NEW YORK JETS (0-3)

Previous rank: 30

Points in poll: 27

Highest-place vote: 29 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (5 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to New England, 30-14

This week: Bye











An early bye gives Adam Gase a chance to regroup—but where to start?

32. MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-3)

Previous rank: 32

Points in poll: 10

Highest-place vote: 32 (10 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (10 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Dallas, 31-6

This week: vs. L.A. Chargers











Congrats, Dolphins—you set the NFL record for point differential through three games, at -117. Last year at this time, Miami was 3-0.

