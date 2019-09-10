NFL Power Rankings Poll Week 2: Vikings, Ravens, Titans Climb; Steelers, Browns Plunge

Week 1 is in the books—which means, as usual, a ton of movement, as some preseason darlings took a dive and some less-touted teams made surprise statements out of the gate. Beyond the very top and the very bottom, there’s plenty of uncertainty headed into Week 2. That’s why they play the games, right?

Previous rank: 1

Points in poll: 320

Highest-place vote: 1 (10 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 1 (10 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Pittsburgh, 33-3

This week: at Miami











Antonio Brown joins the team that needs him least of all. The Pats might score 100 in Miami, unless Belichick feels bad for Brian Flores.

Previous rank: 2

Points in poll: 306

Highest-place vote: 2 (8 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Jacksonville, 40-26

This week: at Oakland











If Sammy Watkins keeps playing like that, there may be no way of stopping this team.

Previous rank: 4

Points in poll: 289

Highest-place vote: 3 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 8 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Carolina, 30-27

This week: vs. New Orleans











They weren’t quite the clockwork offense of midseason 2018, but a road win against a tough conference rival is nothing to sneeze at.

4. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1-0)

Previous rank: 3

Points in poll: 285

Highest-place vote: 3 (5 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Houston, 30-28

This week: at L.A. Rams











On a team with Super Bowl aspirations, it sure helps when you’ve got a kicker who can drill a 58-yard game-winner.

5. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0)

Previous rank: 5

Points in poll: 284

Highest-place vote: 2 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 6 (5 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Washington, 32-27

This week: at Atlanta











For one game, at least, it’s like DeSean Jackson never left—eight catches for 154 yards and two long TDs. Carson Wentz has a deep threat.

Previous rank: 6

Points in poll: 276

Highest-place vote: 2 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (3 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat N.Y. Giants, 35-17

This week: at Washington











Is the Dak Prescott-Kellen Moore partnership the final piece to a true Super Bowl contender?

Previous rank: 14

Points in poll: 251

Highest-place vote: 5 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 10 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Atlanta, 28-12

This week: at Green Bay











Impressive win over Atlanta. Early showdown with division-rival Packers could set the tone for the season in the North.

8. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-0)

Previous rank: 10

Points in poll: 248

Highest-place vote: 5 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Indianapolis 30-24 (OT)

This week: at Detroit











Yes, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson made up for Melvin Gordon’s absence, but on the other side the Chargers gave up 174 yards on the ground to Marlon Mack. Concerning.

9. GREEN BAY PACKERS (1-0)

Previous rank: 7

Points in poll: 233

Highest-place vote: 6 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 14 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Chicago, 10-3

This week: vs. Minnesota











Matt LaFleur told Albert Breer’s it’s all good between him and Aaron Rodgers after a less-than-lights out debut in Chicago. We’ll see in Week 2.

10. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1-0)

Previous rank: 12

Points in poll: 231

Highest-place vote: 7 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (4 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Cincinnati, 21-20

This week: at Pittsburgh











A road matchup against the Steelers will give us a better read on where Pete Carroll’s team is.

11. BALTIMORE RAVENS (1-0)

Previous rank: 17

Points in poll: 225

Highest-place vote: 8 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Miami, 59-10

This week: vs. Arizona











Wow was the major reaction after the blowout in Miami—and the Ravens get another rookie coach, with a callow QB, at home in Week 2.

12. TENNESSEE TITANS (1-0)

Previous rank: 20

Points in poll: 209

Highest-place vote: 10 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat Cleveland, 43-13

This week: vs. Indianapolis











Maybe the sneaky best win of Week 1, as Mike Vrabel’s D wiped the smirks off the Browns’ faces. Intriguing early divisional matchup with the Colts next.

13. HOUSTON TEXANS (0-1)

Previous rank: 15

Points in poll: 201

Highest-place vote: 11 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to New Orleans, 30-28

This week: vs. Jacksonville











No questioning the potency of this attack with Deshaun Watson running things, and no shame in a tough loss in New Orleans.

14. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Previous rank: 18

Points in poll: 180

Highest-place vote: 10 (1 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (1 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to L.A. Chargers, 30-24 (OT)

This week: at Tennessee











Plenty of positives—Marlon Mack’s production, Jacoby Brissett’s composure—to take away from a tough road loss in L.A. Vinatieri will be OK—right?

15. CHICAGO BEARS (0-1)

Previous rank: 11

Points in poll: 172

Highest-place vote: 13 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Green Bay, 10-3

This week: at Denver











Packers defenders had less than laudatory things to say about Mitch Trubisky. Defense may have to keep Chicago afloat.

16. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (0-1)

Previous rank: 9

Points in poll: 170

Highest-place vote: 11 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to New England, 33-3

This week: vs. Seattle











Everyone talked about the good vibes on the Steelers, with the locker room problems gone. Unfortunately the games aren’t played in the locker room.

17. CAROLINA PANTHERS (0-1)

Previous rank: 16

Points in poll: 166

Highest-place vote: 13 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to L.A. Rams, 30-27

This week: vs. Tampa Bay (Thursday)











Christian McCaffrey is coming into his own as one of the league’s major multipurpose threats. Will the Panthers have much else?

18. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Previous rank: 19

Points in poll: 149

Highest-place vote: 15 (3 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Tampa Bay, 31-17

This week: at Cincinnati











Niners D creating turnovers? A good sign, even if it did come against a mighty generous Jameis Winston.

19. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-1)

Previous rank: 13

Points in poll: 148

Highest-place vote: 17 (4 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Tennessee, 43-13

This week: at N.Y. Jets (Monday)











It’s only one loss, but the preseason Super Bowl champs need to get right quickly, or forlorn Dawg Pounders might never recover.

20. BUFFALO BILLS (1-0)

Previous rank: 21

Points in poll: 138

Highest-place vote: 18 (3 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (2 voters)

Last week’s result: Beat N.Y. Jets, 17-16

This week: at N.Y. Giants











Two weeks in a row at MetLife? Josh Allen and the Bills will look to keep their Week 1 second-half form rolling.

21. OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-0)

Previous rank: 28

Points in poll: 107

Highest-place vote: 17 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Beat Denver, 24-16

This week: vs. Kansas City











After all that, a statement opening-night win. Derek Carr was locked in, and Josh Jacobs looked terrific. Who needs him?

22. ATLANTA FALCONS (0-1)

Previous rank: 8

Points in poll: 98

Highest-place vote: 16 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Minnesota, 28-12

This week: vs. Philadelphia











Big drop from our preseason poll. Minnesota ran all over this defense, and if the Falcs can’t tighten that up, it could be a long season in Atlanta.

23. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-1)

Previous rank: 23

Points in poll: 96

Highest-place vote: 17 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Kansas City, 40-26

This week: at Houston











Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew showed some poise in emergency duty for Nick Foles. Now he meets J.J. Watt and company.

24 (T). CINCINNATI BENGALS (0-1)

Previous rank: 29

Points in poll: 81

Highest-place vote: 20 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (3 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Seattle, 21-20

This week: vs. San Francisco.











Nice little bump up after a tight road loss at Seattle. Zac Taylor might lift Andy Dalton over the Andy Dalton line.

24 (T). DETROIT LIONS (0-0-1)

Previous rank: 22

Points in poll: 81

Highest-place vote: 22 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (4 voters)

Last week’s result: Tied Arizona, 27-27

This week: vs. L.A. Chargers











Embarrassing collapse in Arizona, complete with brain-cramp clock management, didn’t do much for Matt Patricia’s reputation.

26 (T). ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-0-1)

Previous rank: 30

Points in poll: 72

Highest-place vote: 24 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Tied Detroit, 27-27

This week: at Baltimore











The Kyler Murray-to-Larry Fitzgerald connection might be one of the more fun things to watch this season.

26 (T). NEW YORK JETS (0-1)

Previous rank: 24

Points in poll: 72

Highest-place vote: 21 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (3 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Buffalo, 17-16

This week: vs. Cleveland (Monday)











Adam Gase is getting testy with reporters and channeling Belichick (“Do your job”) with his players. We’re one week in.

28. NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1)

Previous rank: 26

Points in poll: 57

Highest-place vote: 23 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (3 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Dallas, 35-17

This week: vs. Buffalo











At this point, it looks very much like this season will be the Daniel Jones watch.

29. DENVER BRONCOS (0-1)

Previous rank: 25

Points in poll: 56

Highest-place vote: 23 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1 voter)

Last week’s result: Lost to Oakland, 24-16.

This week: vs. Chicago











Joe Flacco’s resurgence was not in evidence in Week 1. Maybe the thin air will help.

30. WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Previous rank: 31

Points in poll: 43

Highest-place vote: 25 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (4 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Philadelphia, 32-27

This week: vs. Dallas











Adrian Peterson will suit up, but can he add any juice to a tepid ground game?

31. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (0-1)

Previous rank: 27

Points in poll: 25

Highest-place vote: 30 (4 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (6 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to San Francisco, 31-17

This week: at Carolina (Thursday)











Dismal performance by Jameis Winston to kick off a make-or-break year. Can Bruce Arians get it fixed before it’s too late?

32. MIAMI DOLPHINS

Previous rank: 32

Points in poll: 10

Highest-place vote: 32 (10 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (10 voters)

Last week’s result: Lost to Baltimore, 59-10

This week: vs. New England











Can we go lower than 32? We might have to.

