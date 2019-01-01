NFL Power Rankings Poll: Saints No. 1, Chiefs No. 2 Heading into Playoffs

The season is over and now the fun really begins. For 12 teams, the playoffs await. For 20 teams, it’s draft season.

The 2018 NFL season was a wild ride. It feels like just yesterday that we were putting out our Power Rankings Poll before Week 1. It’s fun to look back and see the things we knew and the things the entire football-watching universe got wildly wrong. (We had a mix of both here at the MMQB.)

As we head into the postseason, the New Orleans Saints are our unanimous No. 1, a ranking unaffected by a loss with a host of backups in a meaningless Week 17 game. Behind them, the Chiefs are a unanimous No. 2. After that, four different teams got votes for the third spot.

The Colts made the biggest jump of the week, moving into the No. 7 spot after locking up the final playoff berth with a win on Sunday Night Football.

This week's voters:

Ben Baskin, Staff Writer

Andy Benoit, Staff Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Kalyn Kahler, Writer/Producer

Robert Klemko, Staff Writer

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

















1. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (13-3)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 256

Highest-place vote: 1 (9)

Lowest-place vote: 1 (9)

Last week: Loss 33-14 vs. Carolina

Next week: First-round bye











Last Week’s rank: T-5

Points in poll: 248

Highest-place vote: 2 (9)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (9)

Last week: Win 35-3 vs. Oakland

Next week: First-round bye











Last Week’s rank: T-5

Points in poll: 232

Highest-place vote: 3 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 6 (1)

Last week: Win 24-10 at Minnesota

Next week: Wild Card vs. Philadelphia











4. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-5)

Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 230

Highest-place vote: 3 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 8 (1)

Last week: Win 38-3 vs. New York Jets

Next week: First-round bye











Last Week’s rank: 2

Points in poll: 228

Highest-place vote: 3 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (7)

Last week: Win 48-32 vs. San Francisco

Next week: First-round bye











Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 208

Highest-place vote: 5 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 8 (3)

Last week: Win 26-24 vs. Cleveland

Next week: Wild Card vs. Los Angeles Chargers











7. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-6)

Last Week’s rank: 13

Points in poll: 202

Highest-place vote: 6 (4)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (1)

Last week: Win 33-17 at Tennessee

Next week: Wild Card at Houston











8. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (12-4)

Last Week’s rank: 8

Points in poll: 200

Highest-place vote: 7 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (2)

Last week: Win 23-9 at Denver

Next week: Wild Card at Baltimore











Last Week’s rank: 11

Points in poll: 186

Highest-place vote: 3 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 11 (5)

Last week: Win 24-0 at Washington

Next week: Wild Card at Chicago











Last Week’s rank: 9

Points in poll: 184

Highest-place vote: 9 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (1)

Last week: Win 36-35 at New York Giants

Next week: Wild Card vs. Seattle











11. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-6)

Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 183

Highest-place vote: 6 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (4)

Last week: Win 27-24 vs. Arizona

Next week: Wild Card at Dallas











12. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-6-1)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 179

Highest-place vote: 7 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (4)

Last week: Win 16-13 vs. Cincinnati









13. HOUSTON TEXANS (11-5)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 168

Highest-place vote: 9 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (4)

Last week: Win 20-3 vs. Jacksonville

Next week: Wild Card vs. Indianapolis











14. TENNESSEE TITANS (9-7)

Last Week’s rank: 15

Points in poll: 151

Highest-place vote: 14 (8)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)

Last week: Loss 33-17 vs. Indianapolis









15. CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-8-1)

Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 142

Highest-place vote: 14 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (1)

Last week: Loss 26-24 at Baltimore









16. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-7-1)

Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 138

Highest-place vote: 15 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 16 (7)

Last week: Loss 24-10 vs. Chicago









T-17. GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-9-1)

Last Week’s rank: 19

Points in poll: 121

Highest-place vote: 16 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)

Last week: Loss 31-0 vs. Detroit









T-17. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 121

Highest-place vote: 17 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (8)

Last week: Win 34-32 at Tampa Bay









19. CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-9)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 104

Highest-place vote: 17 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (6)

Last week: Win 33-14 at New Orleans









20. MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-9)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 103

Highest-place vote: 19 (7)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)

Last week: Loss 42-17 at Buffalo









21. NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 90

Highest-place vote: 20 (6)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (2)

Last week: Loss 36-35 vs. Dallas









22. BUFFALO BILLS (6-10)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 85

Highest-place vote: 19 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)

Last week: Win 42-17 vs. Miami









23. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-11)

Last Week’s rank: T-25

Points in poll: 76

Highest-place vote: 21 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1)

Last week: Loss 34-32 vs. Atlanta









24. DETROIT LIONS (6-10)

Last Week’s rank: 29

Points in poll: 72

Highest-place vote: 22 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1)

Last week: Win 31-0 at Green Bay









25. DENVER BRONCOS (6-10)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 67

Highest-place vote: 20 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1)

Last week: Loss 23-9 vs. Los Angeles Chargers









26. NEW YORK JETS (4-12)

Last Week’s rank: 28

Points in poll: 67

Highest-place vote: 25 (6)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)

Last week: Loss 38-3 at New England









27. CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-10)

Last Week’s rank: T-25

Points in poll: 49

Highest-place vote: 24 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (5)

Last week: Loss 16-13 at Pittsburgh









28. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (4-12)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 39

Highest-place vote: 26 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (2)

Last week: Loss 48-32 at Los Angeles Rams









29. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (5-11)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 38

Highest-place vote: 25 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (7)

Last week: Loss 20-3 at Houston









30. WASHINGTON (7-9)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 35

Highest-place vote: 20 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (1)

Last week: Loss 24-0 vs. Philadelphia









31. OAKLAND RAIDERS (4-12)

Last Week’s rank: 31

Points in poll: 25

Highest-place vote: 29 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (8)

Last week: Loss 35-3 at Kansas City









32. ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-13)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 9

Highest-place vote: 31 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (8)

Last week: Loss 27-24 at Seattle









