NFL Power Rankings Poll: Patriots Still Holding Off Philly, Bucs Surge Behind FitzMagic

The first week of the NFL regular season is in the books, so we can extrapolate with almost complete certainty precisely how the final regular-season standings will stack up. We have 16 teams that will finish 16-0, while another 16 will finish 0-16. (UPDATE! Make that 15 teams at 16-0 and 15 at 0-16. The Steelers and Browns will both go 0-0-16.) Clearly, the postseason tiebreakers will play a big role. May we suggest the NFL uses the MMQB Power Rankings Poll to sort out who’s in and who’s out…

This week’s voters:

Andy Benoit, Senior Analyst/Staff Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant

Bette Marston, Senior Producer

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer















Last Week’s Rank: 1

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 251

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Houston, 27-20

Next Game: at Jacksonville

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 244

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Atlanta, 18-12

Next Game: at Tampa Bay

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 239

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Chicago, 24-23

Next Game: vs. Minnesota

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 236

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. San Francisco, 24-16

Next Game: at Green Bay

5. Los Angeles Rams (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 218

Last Week’s Result: Win at Oakland, 33-13

Next Game: vs. Arizona

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 216

Last Week’s Result: Win at N.Y. Giants, 20-15

Next Game: vs. New England

7. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 208

Last Week’s Result: Win at L.A. Chargers, 38-28

Next Game: at Pittsburgh

8. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Story Continues

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 197

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Philadelphia, 18-12

Next Game: vs. Carolina

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 193

Last Week’s Result: Tie at Cleveland, 21-21

Next Game: vs. Kansas City

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 183

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Dallas, 16-8

Next Game: at Atlanta

11. San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 164

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Minnesota, 24-16

Next Game: vs. Detroit

12. Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 154

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Kansas City, 38-28

Next Game: at Buffalo

13. New Orleans Saints (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 153

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Tampa Bay, 48-40

Next Game: vs. Cleveland

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 145

Last Week’s Result: Loss at New England, 27-20

Next Game: at Tennessee

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 137

Last Week’s Result: Win at New Orleans, 48-40

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia

16. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 122

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Buffalo, 47-3

Next Game: at Cincinnati (Thursday)

17. New York Jets (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 118

Last Week’s Result: Win at Detroit, 48-17

Next Game: vs. Miami

18. Washington (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 116

Last Week’s Result: Win at Arizona, 24-6

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis

19. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 111

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Tennessee, 27-20

Next Game: at N.Y. Jets

20. Denver Broncos (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 110

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Seattle, 27-24

Next Game: vs. Oakland

21. Chicago Bears (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 109

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Green Bay, 24-23

Next Game: vs. Seattle (Monday)

22. New York Giants (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 97

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Jacksonville, 20-15

Next Game: at Dallas

23. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 96

Last Week’s Result: Win at Indianapolis, 34-23

Next Game: vs. Baltimore (Thursday)

24. Seattle Seahawks (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 90

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Denver, 27-24

Next Game: at Chicago (Monday)

25. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 76

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Carolina, 16-8

Next Game: vs. N.Y. Giants

26. Detroit Lions (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 66

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. N.Y. Jets, 48-17

Next Game: at San Francisco

27. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 47

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Cincinnati, 34-23

Next Game: at Washington

28. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 39

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Miami, 27-20

Next Game: vs. Houston

29. Oakland Raiders (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 36

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. L.A. Rams, 33-13

Next Game: at Denver

30. Cleveland Browns (0-0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 25

Last Week’s Result: Tie vs. Pittsburgh, 21-21

Next Game: at New Orleans

31. Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 28

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 19

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Washington, 24-6

Next Game: at L.A. Rams

32. Buffalo Bills (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 32

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 9

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Baltimore, 47-3

Next Game: vs. L.A. Chargers

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.