NFL Power Rankings Poll: Patriots Over Eagles As Season Begins

Welcome to the first edition of The MMQB’s 2018 Power Rankings Poll! You can bookmark this page and check back every Wednesday to complain about where your team is listed.

We already unveiled our playoff predictions for the whole season, so there shouldn’t be too many surprises at the top. This week four different teams earned No. 1 overall votes. The New England Patriots—who, you may recall, lost the Super Bowl 41-33 to the Eagles—claim the top spot. Those Eagles collected the most first-place votes, but still land at No. 2. The poll can be fickle like that.

We’ll have a rotating cast of voters from The MMQB staff. This week’s voters:

Andrew Brandt

Mitch Goldich

Gary Gramling

Jonathan Jones

Kalyn Kahler

Robert Klemko

Bette Marston

Mark Mravic

Conor Orr

Jenny Vrentas



















1. New England Patriots

Points in Poll: 311

Highest-place vote: First (3)

Lowest-place vote: Third (2)

Last season: 13-3, lost in Super Bowl







Points in Poll: 302

Highest-place vote: First (5)

Lowest-place vote: Sixth (1)

Last season: 13-3, won Super Bowl







Points in Poll: 291

Highest-place vote: First (1)

Lowest-place vote: Seventh (1)

Last season: 13-3, lost in divisional round







Points in Poll: 287

Highest-place vote: Second (4)

Lowest-place vote: 10th (1)

Last season: 7-9, missed playoffs







5. Los Angeles Rams

Points in Poll: 273

Highest-place vote: Fourth (5)

Lowest-place vote: 12th (1)

Last season: 11-5, lost in wild-card round







Points in Poll: 263

Highest-place vote: First (1)

Lowest-place vote: 11th (3)

Last season: 11-5, lost in divisional round







Points in Poll: 256

Highest-place vote: Fifth (2)

Lowest-place vote: Ninth (4)

Last season: 10-6, lost in AFC Championship Game







Points in Poll: 255

Highest-place vote: Fourth (2)

Lowest-place vote: 12th (1)

Last season: 10-6, lost in divisional round







Points in Poll: 253

Highest-place vote: Third (1)

Lowest-place vote: 17th (1)

Last season: 13-3, lost in divisional round







Points in Poll: 237

Highest-place vote: Seventh (1)

Lowest-place vote: 11th (3)

Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs







Points in Poll: 211

Highest-place vote: Eighth (1)

Lowest-place vote: 16th (1)

Last season: 11-5, lost in wild-card round







Points in Poll: 207

Highest-place vote: Ninth (3)

Lowest-place vote: 17th (2)

Last season: 10-6, lost in wild-card round







13. San Francisco 49ers

Points in Poll: 197

Highest-place vote: 11th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 15th (3)

Last season: 6-10, missed playoffs







Points in Poll: 190

Highest-place vote: 12th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 19th (1)

Last season: 4-12, missed playoffs







15. Detroit Lions

Points in Poll: 175

Highest-place vote: 10th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 23rd (1)

Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs







16. New York Giants

Points in Poll: 150

Highest-place vote: 10th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 25th (1)

Last season: 3-13, missed playoffs







Points in Poll: 143

Highest-place vote: 14th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 24th (1)

Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs







18. Seattle Seahawks

Points in Poll: 140

Highest-place vote: 14th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 24th (2)

Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs







T-19. Chicago Bears

Points in Poll: 139

Highest-place vote: 15th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 22nd (2)

Last season: 5-11, missed playoffs







T-19. Tennessee Titans

Points in Poll: 139

Highest-place vote: 15th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 22nd (1)

Last season: 9-7, lost in divisional round







21. Miami Dolphins

Points in Poll: 112

Highest-place vote: 13th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 30th (1)

Last season: 6-10, missed playoffs







22. Baltimore Ravens

Points in Poll: 111

Highest-place vote: 14th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 28th (1)

Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs







23. Indianapolis Colts

Points in Poll: 97

Highest-place vote: 20th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 27th (1)

Last season: 4-12, missed playoffs







24. New York Jets

Points in Poll: 93

Highest-place vote: 19th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 27th (2)

Last season: 5-11, missed playoffs







25. Cincinnati Bengals

Points in Poll: 92

Highest-place vote: 16th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 30th (1)

Last season: 7-9, missed playoffs







26. Washington Redskins

Points in Poll: 85

Highest-place vote: 18th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 29th (2)

Last season: 7-9, missed playoffs







27. Denver Broncos

Points in Poll: 80

Highest-place vote: 21st (1)

Lowest-place vote: 29th (2)

Last season: 5-11, missed playoffs







28. Arizona Cardinals

Points in Poll: 68

Highest-place vote: 21st (2)

Lowest-place vote: 31st (1)

Last season: 8-8, missed playoffs







29. Oakland Raiders

Points in Poll: 38

Highest-place vote: 26th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 32nd (2)

Last season: 6-10 missed playoffs







T-30. Cleveland Browns

Points in Poll: 34

Highest-place vote: 25th (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32nd (3)

Last season: 0-16, missed playoffs







T-30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Points in Poll: 34

Highest-place vote: 28th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 31st (3)

Last season: 5-11, missed playoffs







32. Buffalo Bills

Points in Poll: 17

Highest-place vote: 30th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 32nd (5)

Last season: 9-7, lost in wild-card round







