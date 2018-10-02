NFL power rankings: Bengals, Ravens rise again; Steelers stumble into Week 5

The past weekend brought a little more normalcy in the NFL. With roughly one fourth of the 2018 season in the books, we now have a little more clarity on what teams are significantly better than others.

There are some good and bad surprises as usual. Some consistent contenders are finding their way back from rough starts, but others are going back to pretending.

Here’s a look at our updated NFL power rankings going into Week 5.

NFL power rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams 4-0 (last week: 1)

With Jared Goff going off and Todd Gurley as the exceptional afterthought, it really doesn’t matter if they’re a little shorthanded defensively.

2. Kansas City Chiefs 4-0 (last week: 2)

Patrick Mahomes is bound to cool off a little, or so we think. Wouldn't it be super nice if we got a little more out of the Chiefs’ defense soon?

3. New Orleans Saints 3-1 (last week: 3)

Drew Brees and the passing game had a tough game against the Giants, but then came the running game and the defense to the rescue, just like last season. That’s a great sign going forward.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-1 (last week: 7)

Blake Bortles needed that strong game with Leonard Fournette going down again. The scary thing is, the full wrath of the defense has yet to be unleashed.

5. Cincinnati Bengals 3-1 (last week: 8)

Andy Dalton is dealing, and they haven’t missed a beat in the running game with Giovani Bernard stepping in for Joe Mixon. But that offense will need to keep lifting a struggling defense.





6. Baltimore Ravens 2-1 (last week: 9)

Joe Flacco and the remixed passing game is working well, as they’ve become hard to defend. Their defense will only get better with Jimmy Smith back.

7. New England Patriots 2-2 (last week: 11)

The Patriots kept it simple with running game and defense, and it worked, combining to also assist in getting Tom Brady going again.

8. Carolina Panthers 2-1 (last week: 4)

They went into the bye with good feelings about Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey in Norv Turner’s offense. They should come out of it with steadier defense.

9. Green Bay Packers 2-1-1 (last week: 13)

Aaron Rodgers isn’t thrilled with their offense yet, but they finally did more with the running game and defense. They should still take a rather complete win over the Bills and run with it.

10. Philadelphia Eagles 2-2 (last week: 5)

Carson Wentz is looking healthy, and the offense is mostly loaded. But the Eagles’ weakened defense is putting a lot of pressure on the QB early upon his return.





11. Chicago Bears 3-1 (last week: 16)

The Bears got their breakout game from Mitchell Trubisky and it made it even easier for the defense to dominate. Matt Nagy has them legitimately in the NFC hunt, one quarter away from being perfect.

12. Tennessee Titans 3-1 (last week: 21)

The Titans keep getting it done in a mentally and physically tough way under Mike Vrabel. If Marcus Mariota keeps it up in their offense, they will become a complete team.

13. Minnesota Vikings 1-2-1 (last week: 12)

Kirk Cousins is trying to prop them up in a one-dimensional offense while under heavy pressure to produce. The high expectations need to be curbed.

14. Washington Redskins 2-1 (last week: 17))

The Redskins need to find a little more passing offense after the bye to go with their baseline rushing strength. Their early NFC East lead is impressive, but sustaining it requires big-time defense.





15. Denver Broncos 2-2 (last week: 20)

The Broncos are doing a lot of good things, but the consistency of big plays is missing. A run-heavy approach is still their best bet to keep winning.

16. Miami Dolphins 3-1 (last week: 6)

The Dolphins saw their undefeated run end quickly in New England. We’re back to more head-scratching with Adam Gase.

17. Los Angeles Chargers 2-2 (last week: 18)

The Chargers are trying to generate enough offense with the defense missing some key pieces. This team will be different with Corey Liuget back now and Joey Bosa back later.

18. Atlanta Falcons 1-3 (last week: 10)

The Falcons did lose two close ones with a lot of explosive offense, but now the worry is a decimate defense that can’t stop much of anything.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers 1-2-1 (last week: 14)

They can’t play defense or run the ball well, so this is nothing like the old-school Steelers. The clock is ticking for Big Ben and Mike Tomlin.

20. Seattle Seahawks 2-2 (last week: 22)

In a twist, Russell Wilson is getting help from the running game and defense again. The QB has to rev up at some point, right?





21. Dallas Cowboys 2-2 (last week: 24)

It’s not pretty, but it’s getting better offensively with Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott. That was also a scrappy defensive performance without Sean Lee.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-2 (last week: 15)

They go into a bye with Jameis Winston starting again. Their big, pass-only offense wasn’t sustainable, and the defense is pitiful.

23. Cleveland Browns 1-2-1 (last week: 19)

There’s still plenty of excitement and upside with Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett, but as long as Hue Jackson is there, the Browns will blow the opportunities for extra victories.

24. San Francisco 49ers 1-3 (last week: 23)

C.J. Beathard showed why Kyle Shanahan had faith in him with some nice play against a struggling Chargers defense. Unfortunately, the defensive injuries are weighing them down.

25. Detroit Lions 1-3 (last week: 26)

So much for that Patriots victory creating momentum. The Lions failed to put together a complete game in Dallas, and it cost them.





26. Indianapolis Colts 1-3 (last week: 25)

The Colts came up lame with that fourth-down call in overtime and missed their shots against the Bengals and Eagles, too. Frank Reich is still teaching this team how to win again. At least he’s already gotten Andrew Luck right.

27. New York Giants 1-3 (last week: 28)

The Giants have played good defense all season, but they’ve only teased offensively despite all their immense skill-player talent. More Saquon, less Eli will help.

28. New York Jets 1-3 (last week: 27)

The Jets have settled into what they were expected to be with Sam Darnold and an up-and-down defense. Todd Bowles is in trouble early.

29. Buffalo Bills 1-3 (last week: 29)

The Bills are just too overmatched offensively to give themselves a chance, no matter how well Sean McDermott is getting the defense to play.

30. Oakland Raiders 1-3 (last week: 31)

Jon Gruden and Derek Carr needed that big offensive performance with their reputations on the line. Now the trick is making that kind of play a weekly occurrence to make up for awful defense.

31. Houston Texans 1-3 (last week: 30)

Deshaun Watson is shining despite little help from his offensive line, running game and defense. Getting a break from the Colts to get a win does not cool Bill O’Brien’s hot seat.

32. Arizona Cardinals 0-4 (last week: 32)

Josh Rosen woke up their offense, namely David Johnson. Their defense is also starting to wake up in their new scheme. Still too much newness to get a win.