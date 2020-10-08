NFL Podcast: Why the Titans are in HUGE trouble, plus Bill O'Brien fired & Haskins benched

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

"It's not a matter of if, but when and how severe." Strong words kick off this mid-week podcast as Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss the ongoing coronavirus outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization. Will the Titans be forced to forfeit this weekend's matchup against the Buffalo Bills? What sort of punishment could Roger Goddell levy against Tennessee after reports of multiple safety violations including a secret off-site practice? (0:50)

Next, the guys issue a correction to their Sunday night proclamation that there was a possibility no coaches could be fired this season. Houston Texans ownership had other plans in mind as they released Bill O'Brien from his duties on Monday. Charles & Terez break down where it all went wrong and discuss the candidates who could take over the year's first head coaching vacancy. (14:25)

While the Houston Texans are sure of their quarterback of the future, the Washington Football Team seem to be moving on from theirs quite quickly. On Wednesday, the team announced Dwayne Haskins, their 2019 first round pick, would be benched in favor of Kyle Allen. What does this mean for Haskins' future and could we possibly see Alex Smith taking snaps under center in Washington soon? (30:50)

Finally, Terez & Charles close out the show previewing the aforementioned Buffalo-Tennesee matchup scheduled for Week 5, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles traveling cross-state to face the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts squaring off against the Cleveland Browns in a battle of two 3-1 playoff hopefuls. (40:30)

