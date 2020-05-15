NFL Podcast: The truth behind the Russell Wilson trade rumors & load management for Brees

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After a month of leaks, consternation and suspense, the Los Angeles Rams finally released their new uniforms. Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open the podcast discussing the tepid reaction to the new look the team had been hyping all offseason. Also, now that all the uniform changes for 2020 have been officially announced, they rank the 6 new kits from the aforementioned Rams as well as the Chargers, Browns, Buccaneers, Falcons and Patriots.

Later, they react to the breaking news out of Florida that warrants for arrest have been issued for Giants CB DeAndre Baker and Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar. The allegations of multiple counts of armed robbery are incredibly serious and the developing story is sure to extend into the next weeks and months. (13:40)

Sticking with the Seahawks, NBC's Chris Simms revealed last week that Seattle had briefly explored the idea of trading Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns for the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. Charles & Terez break down the kernel of truth to this wild story and explore what Baker Mayfield in Seattle may have looked like. (18:45)

Speaking of QBs, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed that Drew Brees is likely to get diminished reps in practice this year, to preserve the Brees' arm for what is expected to be his final season. (32:50)

Elsewhere around the league, the guys discuss Joe Buck's comments that FOX is preparing to broadcast fake crowd noise in their telecasts if games go forward with little to no fans. (37:55)

Terez recaps his conversation with Browns center and president of the NFLPA J.C. Tretter. They discussed how the new collective bargaining agreement was ratified just days before the worldwide economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus. What would have happened if the negotiations went just a few days longer? (40:55)

Story continues

Our experts wrap up the show discussing the Jaguars front office and Kyler Murray's MVP chances. (48:40)

Russell Wilson was allegedly brought up as a piece in a potential trade with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts