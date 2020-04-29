NFL Podcast: Rookie of the year picks, plus which rookie QB will be most effective in 2020?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Now that the 2020 NFL draft is a few days in the rear view mirror, Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor are joined by Eric Edholm and Pete Thamel, two of Yahoo Sports' premier college football minds, to get some perspective on the rookie class and how they fit with their new teams.

The guys break down the best offensive and defensive rookie of the year candidates.

On offense, is it Joe Burrow's award to lose or are there some dark horse running backs that could take the crown? (2:30)

On defense, will it be Chase Young, Isaiah Simmons, or could a cornerback with a multi-interception season sneak in and get the award? (15:00)

Our experts dive more specifically into the quarterback class a bit. Which QB do they expect to have the most effective 2020 and which one has the best long-term outlook? (27:45)

They wrap up the show discussing some of the sneaky late-round picks that could turn around massive value for their squads including a Rubik's cube-solving wideout and a kicker who can hit a 50-yarder with no run-up. (44:35)

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert could have the easiest route among the rookie passers to earning the starting gig. Terez Paylor, Charles Robinson, Eric Edholm and Pete Thamel discuss Herbert and the other rookies on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast (Photo credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

