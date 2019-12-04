NFL Podcast: Ron Rivera fired, predicting the 2020 QB carousel & leave Kirk alone!

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

News broke late on Thursday afternoon that the Carolina Panthers had parted ways with longtime head coach Ron Rivera. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson react to this not-quite-stunning news, the direction they see the Panthers organization taking under owner David Tepper and how attractive the Carolina job is compared to other likely head coaching openings. (0:15)

Rivera is not the only figure potentially leaving the Carolina locker room. As unlikely rumors rumors persist that the Panthers could move on from Cam Newton, the guys wondered, what will the QB landscape look like in 2020 with a handful of passers in the position to change teams? With Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill and Teddy Bridgewater all on the market through free agency or trade, Terez & Charles play a little QB matchmaker. (20:25)

Monday night's 37-30 duel between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings left many heaping the blame on Kirk Cousins. Charles explains why that sentiment is misguided and why fans and the media should be looking at Minnesota's other shortcomings before pointing the finger at Kirk. (32:45)

Finally, the guys wrap up the show previewing three Week 14 matchups between playoff-bound squads in Baltimore @ Buffalo (38:55), Kansas City @ New England (41:10) and San Francisco @ New Orleans (45:30).

