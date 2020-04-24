NFL Podcast: QB controversy reborn in Green Bay and reactions to every round one pick

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Fifteen years ago, a 36-year-old Brett Favre saw the Green Bay Packers draft Aaron Rodgers with the 24th overall pick. Last night, a 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers saw the Green Bay Packers draft Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. And just like that, a quarterback controversy is reborn with one of the league's most iconic franchises.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast with the shocking draft choice from Green Bay, what the next few years might look like in northern Wisconsin and what this means for the endgame of the Aaron Rodgers era.

Afterwards, they break down every pick from the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, including the chalk picks of Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert in the top 10, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding plug-and-play protection for Tom Brady, the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys landing the flashy top three wide receivers and more.

The Green Bay Packers drafted the potential heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers on Thursday night, which is sure to create a whirlwind of controversy over the next few years in northern Wisconsin. (Photo credits: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Harry How/Getty Images)

