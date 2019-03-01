NFL Podcast: Kyler Murray, D.K. Metcalf and John Elway make waves at the combine

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor are at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine where incoming, active and even former players are all making headlines.

They kick off the podcast discussing the now-official measurables of Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, his comparisons to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and the aspects of his game that evaluators are looking for (aside from his height).

Next they discuss Broncos GM John Elway and his rough history with picking quarterbacks and how another QB decision faces Elway this April (8:20). Sticking with quarterbacks, Charles and Terez address the low rumble that Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen may be traded and the news that Rosen may have deleted all Cardinals-related posts from his Instagram (11:00).

Later they discuss the impressive showing from Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf and the pros and cons to his massive size (16:00). They wrap up the show discussing the latest chapter of Antonio Brown drama and whether he or Le’Veon Bell will have better production with their respective new teams (18:45).

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray and Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf are two of the fast risers in the 2019 draft as a result of their showings at the combine. (Getty Images)

