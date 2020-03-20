NFL Podcast: Gurley gets cut, Sean Payton has coronavirus and does Bill Belichick have a plan?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was dealt a grim reminder today that the acronym NFL also stands for Not For Long.

The former MVP candidate and consensus number-one fantasy pick as recently as two seasons ago was abruptly cut on Thursday afternoon and joins Devonta Freeman and Melvin Gordon in a class of RBs in their primes who are struggling to find the mega-deals they were hoping for.

Where could these backs land and what does this say about the state of the running back position? Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor open the podcast discussing this changing of the tide. (0:35)

The Chicago Bears traded a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. Charles & Terez talk about the Bears' new Mitch Trubisky insurance policy. (12:55)

Elsewhere in the NFC North, the Detroit Lions traded CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia and Slay did not mince his words about Matt Patricia on his way out the door. The guys investigate why former Patriots assistants like Patricia, Josh McDaniels and Bill O'Brien have had such a history of beefing with their own players. (16:50)

They also talk about the three big quarterbacks still on the market searching for a starting job: Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. Who has the best short- and long-term prospects out of those three? Could one end up in New England? Also, does Bill Belichick have a plan for his next QB? (24:15)

The guys wrap up the show discussing the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for coronavirus (44:55) and take a listener question about the new CBA. (56:00)

Does Bill Belichick have a plan to replace Tom Brady? Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Story continues

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts