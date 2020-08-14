NFL Podcast: Cowboys go all-in on D-line, plus who will be the next Kittle or Kelce?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

America's team made a huge addition to their defensive line in an all-in move for 2020, but before Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson get to that, more pressing matters must be addressed:

The Seattle Seahawks cut rookie undrafted free agent cornerback Kemah Siverand for attempting to sneak in a female companion (dressed as a man) into the team hotel, proving the continued need for an NFL snitch line. (0:20)

The Dallas Cowboys were in the news for multiple reasons this week. Terez & Charles address Dallas bolstering their defensive line with former Minnesota DE Everson Griffen, how Jerry Jones might handle players who kneel for the anthem and the team's plans to seat fans in "pods" when the season kicks off in a few weeks. (4:55)

It was a good day if you were one of the league's elite tight ends. San Francisco's George Kittle and Kansas City's Travis Kelce both signed massive multi-year extensions, completely resetting the market for a star tight end. Our experts break down what that means for the position and if the league could see an influx of ultra-athletic specimens at the position. (26:00)

Later, they look at the next class of TEs – Hooper, Hockenson, Fant, Andrews – who is the next Kittle or Kelce out of this young class? (40:00)

Finally, they close out the show addressing a listener question about which countries could develop the best international football leagues. (46:10)

Demarcus Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys defense celebrate during a game in 2019. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

