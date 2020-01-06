NFL Podcast: Cousins likes that, Brady vanquished and Garrett fired on Wild Card weekend

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a Wild Card round where two games went to overtime and the other two were decided by only one possession, of course the biggest story from the weekend had to come from the Dallas Cowboys – who didn't even play!

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open this Sunday night podcast with Kirk Cousins' demon-shedding overtime win in the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints (0:20) before addressing the elephant in the room: the Dallas Cowboys finally fired Jason Garrett. Terez & Charles discuss a possible blockbuster move Jerry Jones could orchestrate to land one of the league's elite coaches. (12:05)

The Cowboys news completely overshadowed the Seattle Seahawks 19-7 win over an injured Philadelphia Eagles squad. Our experts praise the Seahawks' strong defense and give their initial thoughts about their matchup in Green Bay next weekend. (18:45)

Later, they recap Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans' impressive win over the New England Patriots and explore the chances that Tom Brady will leave for another team this offseason. (26:45)

Finally, they relish in the craziness that was the Houston Texans/Buffalo Bills game on Saturday afternoon. DeShaun Watson willed the Texans to win like vintage Michael Jordan, Josh Allen threw the ball all over the place & Bills Mafia showed up to arguably the most fun game of the weekend. (39:05)

Kirk Cousins' improbable road to playoff victory highlighted a fantastic Wild Card weekend. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts