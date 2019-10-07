NFL Podcast: Colts hang an L on Chiefs, Packers run all over Cowboys
Week 5 was characterized by a number of games which featured absolutely dominant rushing performances. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap every game from the weekend that saw the Chiefs get handed their first loss, the Raiders get above .500 and the Packers establish themselves as the team to beat in the NFC alongside Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints.
