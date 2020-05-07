NFL Podcast: Dalton to back up Dak, Trubisky's option declined and should Cam sit out 2020?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

It was a long time coming, yet it still somehow felt like a surprise when the Red Rifle, Andy Dalton was released by the Cincinnati Bengals last week. He was not on the free agent market long before signing a $7 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the show reacting to this news, what it means for Dak Prescott and how Dalton is in a superb position to revive his career in Big D. (0:20)

While Dalton was quick to sign a deal, former Panther Cam Newton is still without a job. The guys talk about where Cam is post-draft and discuss a few mouthwatering landing spots for the former MVP. (21:00)

Later, they praise the heroics of Alex Smith, whose harrowing injury and recovery were documented on ESPN earlier in the week. (28:30)

If this off-season's QB controversies weren't enough, Charles & Terez look ahead to what is sure to be a major source of drama in spring 2021: what will Chicago do with Mitchell Trubisky? After the Bears declined to pick up his 5th-year option, the guys discuss the brewing QB debate in Chicago and revisit the disappointing top of the 2017 draft, where Trubisky was selected. (33:50)

Our experts wrap up the show examining the the late Don Shula and his impressive legacy (44:15) before taking some listener questions on Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and NFL teams' scouting procedures (53:10).

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss what is next for Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

