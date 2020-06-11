NFL pledges $250M for social justice causes

On the heels of commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledging that “black lives matter,” the NFL is committing $250 million to social justice causes.

The league confirmed the news on NFL.com after reports of the pledge on Thursday afternoon.

The Undefeated’s Jason Reid reports that the pledge is an expansion of an already agreed-upon deal with The Players Coalition with the intent to “combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.”

The Players Coalition, founded by ex-NFL receiver Anquan Boldin and New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, consists of several active NFL players advocating for social justice causes. Its stated goal is to “challenge dominant power structures, build mass popular support and use culture to shift policy and change lives.”



The NFL is taking another step in its policy shift in the wake of America's reckoning on race relations. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Money’s destination not clear

The money will be donated over a 10-year period. Where the money will go is unclear. Specific causes and charities have not been reported.

The move signals the continued policy shift for the NFL as public opinion has swayed in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. The United States is in the midst of a reckoning on race relations since Floyd’s death as cities across the country have seen daily protests in the streets, some of them marked with looting and met by violent backlash from police.

The groundswell is prompting policy shifts at municipal and national government levels. It’s also spurring the NFL to make a change after years of condemning peaceful protests of police brutality and social injustice.

