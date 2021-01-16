Report: Ravens prepare to offload Mark Ingram with another healthy scratch for salary cap room

Mark Ingram will reportedly be a healthy scratch for the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional game Saturday night as the team prepares to part ways with the star running back in the offseason.

Ingram, 31, is “fully healthy,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but will miss another game as a healthy scratch.

Ravens’ RB Mark Ingram will be a healthy scratch tonight, per source. Ingram is fully healthy and is said to understand that this is a business decision for Baltimore due to salary-cap considerations. He’s supportive of his team and ready to contribute when his number is called. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2021

Ingram again a healthy scratch for Ravens

Ingram sat out the Week 15 and 16 games. The former Heisman Trophy winner was listed as having an illness in Week 17, but ended up playing and rushed for 36 yards on nine carries. He was a healthy scratch again for the wild-card win over the Tennessee Titans.

The decision is a business one, per Schefter, due to the salary cap. Ingram reportedly understands the rationale and is “supportive of his team and ready to contribute when his number is called.”

Ingram is just a year removed from a Pro Bowl season and a heartbeat of the Ravens' roster.



It would have been easy to make the decision difficult for the coaches in recent weeks by voicing his displeasure. Not playing sucks.



Have to respect Ingram as an elite teammate. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2021

In his second year in Baltimore, Ingram started nine of 11 games he played in and rushed for 299 yards on 72 carries. Both were career lows. He rushed for two scores.

Salary cap decision keeps Ingram benched

Mark Ingram II is on his way out of Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The business decision has to do with his salary cap hit for 2021 and a stipulation in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement.

Story continues

Ingram is due to make $5 million in 2021, an increase in salary from 2019 ($2 million) and 2020 ($4 million). That money hits the books at the start of the new NFL year on March 17. It appears he’ll be cut before then.

So why not just play him? There’s a part in the new CBA that stipulates if Ingram were to suffer a serious injury that kept him from playing in 2021, he’d be entitled to $2 million, per NBC Sports. More than half of that, $1.2 million, counts against the salary cap.

In a 10-year career, Ingram has 7,324 rushing yards on 1,595 carries with 62 scores. He was the 28th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints and is a three-time Pro Bowler. He’s currently No. 60 on the league’s all-time rushing list, No. 48 in all-time rushing touchdowns and No. 29 in yards per rushing attempt (4.6).

More from Yahoo Sports: