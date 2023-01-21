NFL playoffs: How to watch Cowboys-49ers in NFC divisional battle
The 2023 NFL playoffs continue this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys divisional round game.
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, January 22
· Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
· TV channel: Fox
· BetMGM line: 49ers -3.5
· Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)