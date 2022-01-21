NFL Playoffs betting: Packers backed heavily by bettors ahead of game vs. 49ers

Bettors are flocking to the Packers on Saturday night.

Green Bay is getting the most bets and money of any team ahead of the Divisional round at BetMGM. The 5.5-point favorites are getting 80% of the bets and 82% of the handle — the total money bet — against spread vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

The 49ers upset the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round to advance to the Divisional round. San Francisco is 5-1 in its last 6 games and 8-2 over its last 10 games counting that win over Dallas. The 49ers got into the playoffs with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the final week of the regular season.

The total in that game has moved down from 48.5 to 47.5. The over, however, is getting 65% of bets and 71% of the handle. And Green Bay is even dominating the moneyline bets. The Packers have moved from -225 to -250 to win the game straight up and 75% of the money on the moneyline.

The Titans are also significantly backed by bettors in the first game of the Divisional round Saturday afternoon. Nearly two-thirds of bets are on the AFC’s No. 1 seed to cover 3.5 points against the Bengals and those bets make up 71% of the handle. The total has moved up a point to 47.5 in Nashville and 73% of bets are on the over.

The two games on Sunday are a little more evenly split. The Rams are getting 52% of bets and 57% of the money as 3-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two-thirds of bets equaling 59% of the handle is on over 48.5 points and the Rams are getting nearly 75% of bets at +125 to win the game straight up.

The Chiefs are down to 1.5-point favorites against the Buffalo Bills but are getting a majority of the bets and money. Kansas City is getting 57% of bets and 64% of the money in that game. The Chiefs are 9-9 against the spread this season after covering against Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round, though seven of those wins have come since the Chiefs beat the Packers 13-7 on Nov. 7.

Bettors also really like the chances of the Chiefs and Bills combining for 54 or more points. Over 80% of bets are on over 53.5 points and those bets make up 93% of the handle. That is, by far, the biggest split on any of the four totals.