NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2019 postseason game

The NFL conference championship final four has been set.

In the divisional round of the playoffs the Rams, Saints, Chiefs and Patriots were all victorious and are one game closer to securing a spot in Super Bowl 53.

The Rams beat out the Cowboys 30-22, behind a big performance from both C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley. The duo combined for 238 yards rushing yards and the three Rams touchdowns of the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Saints held off the reining Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, to win 20-14. Two touchdown passes from Drew Brees and two interceptions from Marcus Lattimore sent the Saints marching to the conference championship game. New Orleans scored 20 unanswered points after Philadelphia took a 14-0 lead in to the second quarter. The Saints will host the Rams on Sunday in the NFC title game.

SPORTING NEWS BEST OF 2018

Read our favorite stories from the year in sports



The Chiefs were successful in shutting down the Colts to earn their first AFC title game appearance since 1994. The Chiefs were set on changing history from the opening kick off. Kansas City scored on their first three possessions and again before halftime, giving them a significant lead that they never lost. The Chiefs will host the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The Patriots won big over the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-28, to earn a AFC title game appearance for the eighth straight season. Sony Michel carried the offense with three rushing touchdowns and 129 yards. New England finished the season 9-0 at home.

If the playoffs are anything like the regular season, this year's title games will be exciting. Both contests are rematches of two of the most excited regular season matchups.

Story continues

The Rams beat the Saints last season in Los Angeles 26-20, and the Saints were determined to not let that happen again. In their Week 9 meeting, the Saints handed the 8-0 Rams their first loss of the season, 45-35. Drew Brees added to his MVP candidate resume that game, passing for 346 yards and four touchdowns.

Nobody could forget when the Chiefs and Patriots met in Week 6. This was a quarterback showdown on primetime that featured two fourth quarter lead changes and a 75-yard Kansas City touchdown that tied the game up with just over three minutes to play. The Patriots edged out the 43-40 win with a 28-yard game-winning field goal.

Here is the updated NFL playoff bracket and schedule:

MORE: Watch the NFL playoffs live and on-demand on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

(All times Eastern)

NFL playoff bracket

NFL-playoff-bracket-011419-FTR

NFL wild-card round

NFL divisional round

NFL conference championships

Date Matchup Time Channel Sun., Jan. 20 NFC: No. 2 Rams at No. 1 Saints 3:05 p.m. Fox/fuboTV Sun., Jan. 20 AFC: No. 2 Patriots at No. 1 Chiefs 6:40 p.m. CBS/fuboTV

Super Bowl 53