NFL playoff scenarios for Week 16: Ravens, Packers among teams that can clinch

The NFL playoff picture has been coming together piece by piece in recent weeks. But Week 16 could mark a substantial step in the ongoing push for postseason clarity.

Half of the 14-team field already has been accounted for, with four AFC teams clinching and three more coming from the NFC. Three of the eight division titles – all in the AFC – also have been claimed. But five additional teams have opportunities to seal berths by the time "Monday Night Football" wraps up. And the framework for the AFC playoffs could be partially determined if the Kansas City Chiefs are able to wrap up the top seed and home-field advantage.

Here are the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 16:

Clinch AFC's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage with: Chiefs win + Bills loss or tie Chiefs tie + Bills loss



Clinch AFC North title with: Steelers win



Clinch playoff berth with: Ravens win or tie Dolphins loss or tie + Colts loss or tie



Clinch playoff berth with: Broncos win or tie Dolphins loss or tie + Bengals loss or tie + Colts loss or tie



Clinch playoff berth with: Chargers win + Dolphins loss or tie + Colts loss or tie Chargers tie + Dolphins loss + Colts loss + Bengals loss or tie



Clinch NFC East title with: Eagles win or tie



Clinch playoff berth with: Packers win or tie Falcons loss or tie + Rams loss or tie Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie



Clinch playoff berth with: Commanders win + Falcons loss or tie + Rams loss or tie Commanders win + Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie Commanders tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss or tie + Rams loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie + (as long as Rams and Seahawks both don't tie)



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff scenarios Week 16: Packers, Ravens can clinch berths