NFL Playoff Scenarios
NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 14:
NFC
CLINCHED: None
ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-2) vs. L.A. Rams (8-4), Monday night
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
1. ARI win or tie OR
2. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
3. MIN loss or tie + NOR loss or tie + CAR loss or tie OR
4. SF loss + NOR loss or tie + ATL/CAR tie
GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-3) vs. Chicago (4-8), Sunday night
Green Bay clinches NFC North title with:
1. GB win + MIN loss or tie OR
2. GB tie + MIN loss
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. GB win + NOR loss or tie + SF loss OR
2. GB win + NOR loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (9-3) vs. Buffalo (7-5), Sunday
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South title with:
1. TB win + NOR loss or tie + CAR loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. TB tie + CAR loss + NOR loss + MIN loss + SF loss or tie + WAS loss or tie
