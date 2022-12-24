NFL playoff picture as Week 16 unfolds: Jaguars move into playoff field, Bills wrap up AFC East

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks following the Week 16 1 p.m. ET games on Christmas Eve (Saturday):

AFC

y – 1. Buffalo Bills (12-3), AFC East champions: Overcame rough start and tougher kicking conditions and claimed third straight AFC East crown. Next week's matchup against Cincinnati will be electric, with home-field advantage at stake. Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Patriots

y – 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3), AFC West champions: Took care of business against the Seahawks. Two AFC West foes to wrap up the season and stay in play for the No. 1 seed, but earlier losses to Buffalo and Cincinnati are costly. Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Raiders

x – 3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4), AFC North leaders: Joe Burrow balled out again, this time against Bill Belichick's Patriots defense. Again – next week against Buffalo is key, and so is the week after against Baltimore. Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8), AFC South leaders: Currently hold AFC South lead after Titans lost to Texans. Week 18 matchup will be pivotal. Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Titans

x – 5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5), wild card No. 1: Backup Tyler Huntley won again thanks to a Greg Roman rushing attack and stout defense, keeping the Ravens in contention for the AFC North title. They have a wild card spot thanks to the victory and losses by Jets and Patriots. Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Bengals

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6), wild card No. 2: Play Monday night at home against the Colts. Holds head-to-head advantage over Miami. Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

7. Miami Dolphins (8-6), wild card No. 3: Host the Packers in the first contest of a three-game Christmas Day NFL slate. Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

8. New England Patriots (7-8), out of playoff field: Looked shell-shocked after last week's devastating last-second defeat in the first half and the Bengals torched them. Then they lost, excruciatingly, again and remain on the outside looking in. Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Bills

9. New York Jets (7-8), out of playoff field: Have lost four straight and their playoff hopes are almost nonexistent. Worse, QB Zach Wilson has been benched – again. Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Dolphins

10. Tennessee Titans (7-8), AFC South leaders: Titans have lost five in a row and have let season slip away. Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

11. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), out of playoff field: Play later Saturday night in frigid Pittsburgh. Game is 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," the week of Franco Harris' death. Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs Chiefs

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8), out of playoff field: Facing Raiders on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

NFC

x – 1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1), NFC East leaders: Currently playing Dallas without quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder). Could clinch NFC East, first-round bye and home-field advantage by beating Dallas in Week 16. Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

y – 2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3), NFC North champions: Greg Joseph's leg keeps the Vikings in the No. 2 spot, at least for this week. Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Bears

y – 3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4), NFC West champions: Currently playing the Commanders at home. Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8), NFC South leaders: Wins by Carolina and New Orleans keep the heat turned up on Tom Brady and Co. Their lead is down to 1/2 game and the Bucs play at Arizona on Sunday night. Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

x – 5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4), wild card No. 1: Currently playing Eagles and do not need to win to hang onto top wild card spot. Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

6. New York Giants (8-6-1), wild card No. 2: Had a golden opportunity to secure a wild card spot Sunday but the Vikings came out on top in the back-and-forth affair. Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Eagles

7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1), wild card No. 3: Currently playing 49ers on the road. Seahawks and Lions both losing was a tremendous help. Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-8), out of playoff field: Could not get anything going against Chiefs defense and miss an opportunity to put pressure on Washington. The good news is that the Lions also lost, and Seattle has the head-to-head advantage. Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, vs. Rams

9. Detroit Lions (7-8), out of playoff field: Finally fell back to Earth. Rushing defense was embarrassed. They also benefited from a contending counterpart stumbling. Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Packers

10. Green Bay Packers (6-8), out of playoff field: Play the Dolphins on Christmas Day (Sunday). The Packers still need to win out and get a lot of help to reach the postseason for fourth consecutive season. Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

11. Carolina Panthers (6-9), out of playoff field: Demolished the streaking Lions and ran all over them, while Sam Darnold is playing the best ball of his career. They control their own destiny. Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Saints

12. New Orleans Saints (6-9), out of playoff field: Scored 17 unanswered in bitter Cleveland conditions to stay alive in NFC South race. Problem for New Orleans is poor division record (2-3) that will cost them in tiebreakers. Remaining schedule: at Eagles, Panthers

x – clinched berth

y – clinched division

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff picture; AFC, NFC standings for Week 16: Jaguars move in

